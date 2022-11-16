Logan Friedmansky doesn't let size hold him back as Ridgeview-Lexington keeps rolling to semifinals

COLFAX — When Kaden Farrell left last week's Class 1A quarterfinal football game against Tuscola in the first half with a foot injury, concern arose many Ridgeview-Lexington fans.

What were the Mustangs going to do without their star running back who has gained almost 3,700 yards in the last two seasons?

Farrell knew Ridgeview-Lexington was going to be all right.

"I had no worries," he said.

Neither did Mustangs head coach Hal Chiodo.

Senior Logan Friedmansky slid over from wingback to tailback — and undefeated and No. 2-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington just kept on cruising along its merry way. Friedmansky gained 165 yards on 23 carries as the Mustangs beat Tuscola, 41-8, and advanced to the semifinals for the second straight year.

Ridgeview-Lexington entertains No. 4 Camp Point Central in a matchup of 12-0 squads at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner moves on to the state championship game at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

While not as sturdily built as the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Farrell, Friedmansky packs quite a punch for someone who is 5-8 and 155.

In fact, Friedmansky could be the poster boy for what a Class 1A football player is all about.

"I know I'm smaller, but I have to show them that I can hit hard and bring the pain," he said.

That's what sometimes concerns Chiodo.

"He's as tough as tough can be," said Chiodo. "I've thought a lot of times about giving him the ball more, but he runs so hard and gets hit so hard — I don't care if the (opposing) kid is 250 pounds, he doesn't back down from anybody — I've tried to limit his carries to try and keep him healthy because he's not going to keep himself healthy."

Friedmansky, who has gained 840 yards rushing on 106 carries this season, doesn't come off the field for Ridgeview-Lexington. He's also a hard-hitting cornerback on defense who ranks fourth on the team with 73 tackles to go with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Farrell, who is wearing a boot on his right foot, hopes to be ready for Saturday's game. If not Friedmansky will step in, although Chiodo said he would have to occasionally rest him on defense.

Friedmansky, who averages 7.9 yards per carry to Farrell's 7.2, is ready for whatever happens.

"It was definitely exciting (last week). I knew I had to step up big," he said. "I have a lot of respect for Kaden for carrying the ball that much."

Ridgeview-Lexington quarterback Alec Thomas was confident in Friedmansky's ability. He's seen it happen for a long time.

"I remember him being our star running back in JFL. Him and Kaden were pretty on and off," said Thomas. "It really wasn't much of a surprise. But it did kind of hit us that we forgot how good he really is."

The Mustangs remember what it was like last year traveling to perennial power Lena-Winslow for a semifinal game.

There was a long bus ride that took 3.5 hours before Ridgeview-Lexington walked out to a scene they weren't familiar with as the hosts. Lena-Winslow took a 28-12 win.

"Last year they were a lot more intimidating. The intimidation factor hit us a lot harder because we didn't know what to expect and they were the best team in the state," said Thomas. "We were hitting everyone by surprise.

"This year we have a lot more confidence and the skill factor has definitely gone up compared to last year. I definitely feel we could beat them in the state championship game."

Lena-Winslow, ranked No. 1, takes on unranked Forreston in the other semifinal.

Friedmansky, Thomas and Farrell are part of the contingent of about 20 players that gets on the bus at Lexington High School at 3:20 p.m. every afternoon for the 20-minute bus ride to practice.

They also were part of Lexington's basketball team — along with Ben Crouch, Sawyer Hilt, Michael Grunloh and Zach Bork — that made it to the Class 1A super-sectional last season before losing to eventual state champion Yorkville Christian.

Friedmansky knows all about Lexington's football tradition that includes five Class 1A state runner-up finishes, including 1994 with Chiodo as the head coach.

Friedmansky's father, Stephen, and uncle, Bryan Friedmansky, are former Lexington players. Chiodo coached Farrell's father, Jason.

To get another chance at a state title would mean everything to those former players — and also those who played at Ridgeview and never had that opportunity.

"It's been a while since we've been to state (2009). It would make a lot of people proud," said Logan Friedmansky. "Over these playoff games we've had good practices and it shows out on game days."