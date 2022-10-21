Live Week 9 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

Friday's games
WEEK 9
Big 12
Normal West 0, Champaign Centennial 0, half
Normal Community 49, Peoria Manual 0, half
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria
Champaign Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3, final
Danville 1, Urbana 0, final, forfeit
Central Illinois
Clinton 0, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 2nd
St. Teresa 47, Warrensburg-Latham 0, half
Shelbyville 34, Central A&M 7, half
Tuscola at Meridian
Central State Eight
Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 0, half
University High 28, Jacksonville 27, half
Rochester 42, MacArthur 0, half
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 35, Springfield Southeast 0, 1st
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley 14, El Paso-Gridley 13, 2nd
Eureka 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, half
Tremont at Fieldcrest
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview-Lexington at LeRoy
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Heyworth
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 48, Central Catholic 7, 3rd
Tolono Unity 14, Monticello 0, half
St. Joseph-Ogden 18, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, 2nd
Rantoul at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central
Lincoln Prairie
Villa Grove 7, Arcola 6, 2nd
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21, Argenta-Oreana 7, 2nd
Tri-County at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cumberland at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Little Illini
Marshall at Lawrenceville
Olney Richland County 14, Casey-Westfield 6, 2nd
Newton 22, Paris 15, half
Sangamo
Williamsville 28, Auburn 6, half
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Athens 14, half
Olympia 28, PORTA 6, 2nd
Pleasant Plains 20, New Berlin 6, half
Pittsfield 28, Riverton 0, half
South Central
Pana 14, Carlinville 7, 4th
Gillespie at Piasa Southwestern
Litchfield 22, Hillsboro 14, half
Staunton at North Mac
Vandalia at Greenville
Non-conference
Mahomet-Seymour 39, Bloomington 7, 2nd
Mount Zion 28, Breese Mater Dei 13, 2nd
Taylorville 14, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0, 2nd
Charleston 7, Salem 0, half
Highland 28, Effingham 14, half
Troy Triad 21, Lincoln 0, 3rd
Marion 20, Mattoon 7, half
Robinson 21, Pontiac 0, half
Mount Vernon 13, Mount Carmel 6, 1st
Other
Seneca 35, Dwight/Garder-South Wilmington 0, half
Coal City 35, Streator 8, half
8-man football
Milford at LSA
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Ridgewood
Saturday's games
Springfield Lanphier vs. Springfield at Springfield Southeast
Danville Schlarman at Martinsville
Blue Ridge at Galva