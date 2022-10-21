 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Live Week 9 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

  • 0

Friday's games

WEEK 9

Big 12

Normal West 0, Champaign Centennial 0, half

Normal Community 49, Peoria Manual 0, half

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria

Champaign Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3, final

Danville 1, Urbana 0, final, forfeit

Central Illinois

Clinton 0, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 2nd

St. Teresa 47, Warrensburg-Latham 0, half

Shelbyville 34, Central A&M 7, half

Tuscola at Meridian

Central State Eight

Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 0, half

University High 28, Jacksonville 27, half

Rochester 42, MacArthur 0, half

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 35, Springfield Southeast 0, 1st

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley 14, El Paso-Gridley 13, 2nd

Eureka 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, half

Tremont at Fieldcrest

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview-Lexington at LeRoy

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Heyworth

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central 48, Central Catholic 7, 3rd

Tolono Unity 14, Monticello 0, half

St. Joseph-Ogden 18, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, 2nd

Rantoul at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

Lincoln Prairie

Villa Grove 7, Arcola 6, 2nd

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21, Argenta-Oreana 7, 2nd

Tri-County at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Cumberland at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Little Illini

Marshall at Lawrenceville

Olney Richland County 14, Casey-Westfield 6, 2nd

Newton 22, Paris 15, half

Sangamo

Williamsville 28, Auburn 6, half

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Athens 14, half

Olympia 28, PORTA 6, 2nd

Pleasant Plains 20, New Berlin 6, half

Pittsfield 28, Riverton 0, half

South Central

Pana 14, Carlinville 7, 4th

Gillespie at Piasa Southwestern

Litchfield 22, Hillsboro 14, half

Staunton at North Mac

Vandalia at Greenville

Non-conference

Mahomet-Seymour 39, Bloomington 7, 2nd

Mount Zion 28, Breese Mater Dei 13, 2nd

Taylorville 14, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0, 2nd

Charleston 7, Salem 0, half

Highland 28, Effingham 14, half

Troy Triad 21, Lincoln 0, 3rd

Marion 20, Mattoon 7, half

Robinson 21, Pontiac 0, half

Mount Vernon 13, Mount Carmel 6, 1st

Other

Seneca 35, Dwight/Garder-South Wilmington 0, half

Coal City 35, Streator 8, half

8-man football

Milford at LSA

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Ridgewood

Saturday's games

Springfield Lanphier vs. Springfield at Springfield Southeast

Danville Schlarman at Martinsville

Blue Ridge at Galva

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

