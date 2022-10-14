 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Week 8 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

Friday's games

WEEK 8

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 7, Mattoon 0, 1st

Mount Zion at Charleston

Lincoln 7, Taylorville 0, 1st

Big 12

Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0, 1st 

Danville at Peoria Richwoods

Normal Community vs. Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods

Peoria at Normal West

Central Illinois

Meridian at Clinton

Shelbyville 0, St. Teresa 0, 1st

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Central A&M

Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola

Central State Eight

 Chatham Glenwood 7, Springfield 0, 1st 

Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast

MacArthur at University High

Rochester 14, Jacksonville 0, 1st

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Heart of Illinois (Large)

El Paso-Gridley at Tremont

Eureka at Tri-Valley

Fieldcrest at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Heyworth vs. Ridgeview-Lexington

Illini Prairie

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Pontiac

Prairie Central at Monticello

St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Rantoul 0, 1st

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Tolono Unity 0, 1st

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arcola

Little Illini

Olney Richland County 7, Newton 0, 1st 

Robinson 7, Paris 0, 1st

Sangamo

Athens 6, Riverton 0, 1st

New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth

Auburn 6, Olympia 0, 1st 

Williamsville at Pleasant Plains

South Central

Greenville at Carlinville

Litchfield at Vandalia

Piasa Southwestern at Hillsboro

Staunton at Gillespie

Virden North Mac at Pana

Non-conference

Breese Mater Dei at Effingham 

Champaign Centennial at Collinsville

Lawrenceville at Bridgeport Red Hill

Other

Iroquois West at Dwight

Wilmington at Streator

8-man football

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Polo

LSA at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Saturday's games

Alton Marquette at Central Catholic 

LeRoy at Morrison

Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana

Villa Grove-Heritage at Tri-County

Casey-Westfield at Marshall

Pittsfield at PORTA 

Marengo at Peoria Manual

Martinsville at Champaign St. Thomas More

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

