Live Week 8 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

Friday's games
WEEK 8
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Mattoon 0, 1st
Lincoln 7, Taylorville 0, 1st
Big 12
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0, 1st
Danville at Peoria Richwoods
Normal Community vs. Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods
Central Illinois
Shelbyville 0, St. Teresa 0, 1st
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Central A&M
Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola
Central State Eight
Chatham Glenwood 7, Springfield 0, 1st
Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast
MacArthur at University High
Rochester 14, Jacksonville 0, 1st
Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
Heart of Illinois (Large)
El Paso-Gridley at Tremont
Fieldcrest at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Heyworth vs. Ridgeview-Lexington
Illini Prairie
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Pontiac
Prairie Central at Monticello
St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Rantoul 0, 1st
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Tolono Unity 0, 1st
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arcola
Little Illini
Olney Richland County 7, Newton 0, 1st
Sangamo
Athens 6, Riverton 0, 1st
New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth
Williamsville at Pleasant Plains
South Central
Greenville at Carlinville
Piasa Southwestern at Hillsboro
Non-conference
Breese Mater Dei at Effingham
Champaign Centennial at Collinsville
Lawrenceville at Bridgeport Red Hill
Other
8-man football
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Polo
LSA at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
Saturday's games
Alton Marquette at Central Catholic
Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana
Villa Grove-Heritage at Tri-County
Casey-Westfield at Marshall
Martinsville at Champaign St. Thomas More
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
