Live Week 7 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

  • 0

Friday's games

WEEK 7

Apollo

Effingham 14, Lincoln 0, 2nd

Mattoon vs. Charleston at EIU

Mahomet-Seymour 28, Taylorville 0, 2nd 

Big 12

Bloomington at Peoria High

Danville 13, Champaign Central 0, 2nd 

Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods

Central Illinois

Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham

Central A&M 14, Meridian 0, 2nd

Shelbyville 24, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 2nd

St. Teresa 23, Tuscola 0, 2nd

Central State Eight

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 28, Chatham Glenwood 0, 2nd

Jacksonville 13, MacArthur 7, 2nd 

Rochester 28, University High 0, 2nd

Springfield 32, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (crossover games)

Eureka 7, Ridgeview-Lexington 7, 1st

Tri-Valley 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 1st

El Paso-Gridley at Heyworth

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic 0, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 0, 2nd

Monticello 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, 2nd

Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden

Rantoul at Tolono Unity

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Villa Grove-Heritage

Tri-County at Cumberland

Little Illini

Newton 28, Marshall 0, 2nd 

Paris at Mount Carmel

Sangamo

Auburn 7, Pittsfield 0, 1st

Maroa-Forsyth 7, Williamsville 6, 2nd

Athens 21, New Berlin 0, 2nd

PORTA at Riverton

Olympia 16, Pleasant Plains 6, 2nd

South Central

Carlinville at Litchfield

Gillespie at Virden North Mac

Hillsboro at Staunton

Pana at Greenville

Vandalia at Piasa Southwestern

Non-conference

Collinsville 7, Mount Zion 0, 1st

Normal West 7, Quincy Notre Dame 0, 2nd

Bridgeport Red Hill at Casey-Westfield

Prairie Central 7, Aledo Mercer County 0, 1st

Tremont at Nokomis

Other

Streator at Braidwood Reed-Custer

Dwight/Garder-South Wilmington at Watseka

8-man football

Blue Ridge at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Saturday's games

Dohn Prep of Cincinnati at Normal Community

Champaign Centennial vs. Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods

Eisenhower vs. Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast

Fieldcrest at Stockton

Olney Richland County at Robinson

Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville at Lawrenceville 

LSA at Danville Schlarman

South Fork at Martinsville

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

