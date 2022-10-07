Live Week 7 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

Friday's games
WEEK 7
Apollo
Effingham 14, Lincoln 0, 2nd
Mattoon vs. Charleston at EIU
Mahomet-Seymour 28, Taylorville 0, 2nd
Big 12
Bloomington at Peoria High
Danville 13, Champaign Central 0, 2nd
Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods
Central Illinois
Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham
Central A&M 14, Meridian 0, 2nd
Shelbyville 24, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 2nd
St. Teresa 23, Tuscola 0, 2nd
Central State Eight
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 28, Chatham Glenwood 0, 2nd
Jacksonville 13, MacArthur 7, 2nd
Rochester 28, University High 0, 2nd
Springfield 32, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (crossover games)
Eureka 7, Ridgeview-Lexington 7, 1st
Tri-Valley 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 1st
El Paso-Gridley at Heyworth
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic 0, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 0, 2nd
Monticello 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, 2nd
Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Villa Grove-Heritage
Little Illini
Newton 28, Marshall 0, 2nd
Sangamo
Auburn 7, Pittsfield 0, 1st
Maroa-Forsyth 7, Williamsville 6, 2nd
Athens 21, New Berlin 0, 2nd
Olympia 16, Pleasant Plains 6, 2nd
South Central
Carlinville at Litchfield
Gillespie at Virden North Mac
Vandalia at Piasa Southwestern
Non-conference
Collinsville 7, Mount Zion 0, 1st
Normal West 7, Quincy Notre Dame 0, 2nd
Bridgeport Red Hill at Casey-Westfield
Prairie Central 7, Aledo Mercer County 0, 1st
Other
Streator at Braidwood Reed-Custer
Dwight/Garder-South Wilmington at Watseka
8-man football
Blue Ridge at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
Saturday's games
Dohn Prep of Cincinnati at Normal Community
Champaign Centennial vs. Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods
Eisenhower vs. Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast
Olney Richland County at Robinson
Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville at Lawrenceville
LSA at Danville Schlarman
South Fork at Martinsville
Photos: Maroa-Forsyth 42, Stanford Olympia 20
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
