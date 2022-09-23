 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Live Week 5 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

  • 0

Friday's games

WEEK 5

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 48, Charleston 7, 2nd

Mount Zion 21, Lincoln 14, 2nd

Effingham 34, Taylorville 6, half 

Big 12

Danville 0, Champaign Centennial 0, 3rd

Normal Community 21, Bloomington 0, half

Peoria Richwoods 0, Normal West 0, half

Central Illinois

St. Teresa 30, Clinton 0, half

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 18, Meridian 0, half

Tuscola 0, Central A&M 0, half

Shelbyville 26, Warrensburg-Latham 0, half

Central State Eight

Rochester 21, Chatham Glenwood 7, half 

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 24, MacArthur 0, half 

Jacksonville 36, Springfield 8, 2nd

University High 7, Eisenhower 0, half

Heart of Illinois

Tri-Valley at Heyworth

Ridgeview-Lexington 19, El Paso-Gridley 0, 2nd 

Eureka 28, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 2nd

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1, Fisher 0, forfeit

LeRoy at Fieldcrest

Illini Prairie

Tolono Unity 21, Central Catholic 0, 2nd

Prairie Central 34, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 0, 2nd

Monticello 7, Pontiac 0, 2nd

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Rantoul 6, half

Lincoln Prairie

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 19, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, half

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Tri-County 0, 3rd

Cumberland 17, Arcola 7, half

Villa Grove-Heritage 14, Argenta-Oreana 0, half

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield 6, Lawrenceville 0, half

Olney Richland County 21, Mount Carmel 21, 2nd 

Robinson 20, Newton 7, half

Sangamo

Auburn 19, PORTA 6, 2nd

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Pittsfield 6, half

Stanford Olympia 22, New Berlin 15, half

Pleasant Plains at Riverton

Williamsville 27, Athens 6, half

South Central

Carlinville at Staunton

Greenville 27, Litchfield 12, half

Virden North Mac 25, Hillsboro 0, half 

Pana 13, Piasa Southwestern 7, half

Gillespie 6, Vandalia 0, 1st 

Non-conference

Tremont 14, Madison 6, 2nd

Collinsville 20, Mattoon 3, half

Nokomis at St. Joseph-Ogden

8-man football

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at West Central

Milledgeville at LSA

Saturday's games

Peoria Manual vs. Peoria at Peoria Stadium

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast

Paris at Marshall

Dwight at Catlin Salt Fork

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Martinsville

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News