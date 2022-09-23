Live Week 5 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

Friday's games
WEEK 5
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 48, Charleston 7, 2nd
Mount Zion 21, Lincoln 14, 2nd
Effingham 34, Taylorville 6, half
Big 12
Danville 0, Champaign Centennial 0, 3rd
Normal Community 21, Bloomington 0, half
Peoria Richwoods 0, Normal West 0, half
Central Illinois
St. Teresa 30, Clinton 0, half
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 18, Meridian 0, half
Tuscola 0, Central A&M 0, half
Shelbyville 26, Warrensburg-Latham 0, half
Central State Eight
Rochester 21, Chatham Glenwood 7, half
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 24, MacArthur 0, half
Jacksonville 36, Springfield 8, 2nd
University High 7, Eisenhower 0, half
Heart of Illinois
Tri-Valley at Heyworth
Ridgeview-Lexington 19, El Paso-Gridley 0, 2nd
Eureka 28, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 2nd
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1, Fisher 0, forfeit
LeRoy at Fieldcrest
Illini Prairie
Tolono Unity 21, Central Catholic 0, 2nd
Prairie Central 34, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 0, 2nd
Monticello 7, Pontiac 0, 2nd
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Rantoul 6, half
Lincoln Prairie
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 19, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, half
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Tri-County 0, 3rd
Cumberland 17, Arcola 7, half
Villa Grove-Heritage 14, Argenta-Oreana 0, half
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield 6, Lawrenceville 0, half
Olney Richland County 21, Mount Carmel 21, 2nd
Robinson 20, Newton 7, half
Sangamo
Auburn 19, PORTA 6, 2nd
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Pittsfield 6, half
Stanford Olympia 22, New Berlin 15, half
Pleasant Plains at Riverton
Williamsville 27, Athens 6, half
South Central
Carlinville at Staunton
Greenville 27, Litchfield 12, half
Virden North Mac 25, Hillsboro 0, half
Pana 13, Piasa Southwestern 7, half
Gillespie 6, Vandalia 0, 1st
Non-conference
Tremont 14, Madison 6, 2nd
Collinsville 20, Mattoon 3, half
Nokomis at St. Joseph-Ogden
8-man football
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at West Central
Milledgeville at LSA
Saturday's games
Peoria Manual vs. Peoria at Peoria Stadium
Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast
Paris at Marshall
Dwight at Catlin Salt Fork
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Martinsville