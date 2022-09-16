 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Week 4 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday's games

WEEK 4

Apollo

Effingham at Mattoon

Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln

Mount Zion at Taylorville

Big 12

Bloomington at Danville

Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central

Normal Community at Peoria High

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame

Central Illinois

Meridian at St. Teresa

Central A&M at Clinton

Shelbyville at Tuscola

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State Eight

Chatham Glenwood at Springfield Southeast

MacArthur 20, Eisenhower 0, 2nd

Jacksonville at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Springfield at Normal University

Springfield Lanphier at Rochester

Heart of Illinois

Tremont at Tri-Valley

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at El Paso-Gridley

Fieldcrest at Eureka

GCMS at LeRoy

Ridgeview-Lexington 1, Fisher 0, forfeit

Illini Prairie

Monticello at Central Catholic

Prairie Central at Rantoul

PBL at Pontiac

St. Joseph-Ogden at IVC

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Tri-County

Argenta-Oreana at Sangamon Valley

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Toledo Cumberland

Villa Grove-Heritage at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield at Robinson

Lawrenceville at Mount Carmel

Marshall at Olney Richland County

Sangamo

Athens at Auburn

PORTA at Pleasant Plains

Pittsfield at New Berlin

Riverton at Maroa-Forsyth

Stanford Olympia at Williamsville

South Central

Gillespie at Carlinville

Hillsboro at Vandalia

Piasa Southwestern at Greenville

Staunton at Pana

North Mac at Litchfield

Non-conference

Bridgeport Red Hill at Newton

Collinsville at Charleston

Dwight at Oakwood

Nokomis at Heyworth

Peoria Manual at Kankakee

Tolono Unity at Paris

8-man football

Blue Ridge at South Fork

LSA at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Martinsville at Pawnee

Saturday's games

Normal West at Richmond Burton

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7971. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

