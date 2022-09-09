 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking topical

Live Week 3 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

  • 0

Friday's games

WEEK 3

Apollo

Effingham 21, Charleston 7, 2nd

Mahomet-Seymour 21, Mount Zion 14, 2nd

Mattoon 14, Taylorville 7, 2nd

Big Twelve

Bloomington vs. Peoria Notre Dame

Danville 28, Peoria Manual 0, 1st

Normal West 14, Normal Community 2, 2nd

Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Centennial

Central Illinois

Shelbyville 16, Clinton 0, 2nd 

St. Teresa 21, Central A&M 0, 2nd

Tuscola 14, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 13, 1st2nd

Central State Eight

MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier

Chatham Glenwood 28, Normal University 14, 2nd

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Eisenhower 0, 2nd

Jacksonville 16, Springfield Southeast 14, 2nd 

Heart of Illinois

Ridgeview-Lexington at Tri-Valley

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at El Paso-Gridley

Eureka 21, Heyworth 0, 2nd

Tremont 16, LeRoy 13, 1st

Fieldcrest at Fisher, forfeit

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Tolono Unity 28, Chillicothe IVC 0, 2nd 

Rantoul 14, Pontiac 12, 2nd

Fairbury Prairie Central 21, St. Joseph-Ogden 7, 2nd 

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 35, Argenta-Oreana 0, 2nd

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 29, Villa Grove-Heritage 12, half

Cerro Gordo-Bement 13, Tri-County 0, 1st

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Toledo Cumberland

Little Illini

Mount Carmel at Casey-Westfield

Lawrenceville 16, Newton 0, 2nd

Robinson 27, Marshall 0, 2nd

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Petersburg PORTA 0, 2nd

New Berlin 19, Riverton 0, 2nd

Auburn 14, Pleasant Plains 10, 2nd

Stanford Olympia 8, Athens 0, 2nd

Williamsville 14, Pittsfield 0, 2nd

South Central

Carlinville at Hillsboro

Greenville at Staunton

Piasa Southwestern 6, Litchfield 0, 1st 

Pana 28, Gillespie 0, 2nd

 Virden North Mac 12, Vandalia 7, 2nd

Other

Jerseyville at Lincoln

Monticello 6, Milwaukee Academy of Science 0, 1st 

Ottawa Marquette 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, half

Peoria at Cahokia

Streator at Herscher

Westville at Dwight

8-man

Milford at Blue Ridge

Saturday

Central State 8

Rochester vs. Springfield (at Springfield Southeast) (Sat.) 

8-man

LSA at Martinsville

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News