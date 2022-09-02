Live Week 2 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

Friday's games
WEEK 2
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 14, Effingham 0, 1st
Lincoln 7, Charleston 0, half
Mount Zion 14, Mattoon 7, 2nd
Big 12
Normal West 29, Bloomington 0, 2nd
Normal Community 28, Champaign Central 0, 2nd
Champaign Centennial 14, Peoria Manual 6, 1st
Peoria High at Danville
Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana (forfeit)
Central State 8
MacArthur 13, Chatham Glenwood 13, 2nd
Rochester 44, Eisenhower 0, 2nd
Jacksonville 21, Springfield Lanphier 0, 2nd
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 28, Springfield 6, 2nd
University High 13, Springfield Southeast 6, half
Heart of Illinois
Tri-Valley 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, 2nd
El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest
Eureka 36, Tremont 0, half
LeRoy at Heyworth
Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (forfeit)
Illini Prairie
Rantoul at Central Catholic
Prairie Central 34, Pontiac 7, 2nd
Monticello 21, Illinois Valley Central 8, 2nd
Tolono Unity 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 0, 2nd
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield 8, Newton 0, 2nd
Lawrenceville at Paris
Mount Carmel 27, Robinson 12, 2nd
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 17, Auburn 0, half
New Berlin 21, Petersburg PORTA 0, 2nd
Olympia 28, Pittsfield 6, 2nd
Athens 14, Pleasant Plains 14, 2nd
Williamsville 43, Riverton 0, 2nd
South Central
Greenville 28, Gillespie 6, 2nd
Pana 28, Hillsboro 13, half
Litchfield 16, Staunton 8, half
Vandalia 7, Carlinville 7, half
Virden North Mac 6, Piasa Southwestern 3, 1st
Non-conference
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 28, Meridian 0, 2nd
St. Teresa 34, Belleville Althoff 0, half
Braidwood Reed-Custer 46, Arcola 7, 2nd
Carlyle 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement 7, 1st
Clinton 14, Argenta-Oreana 0, 2nd
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville Alvin
Oblong at Tri-County
Streator 6, Ottawa 0, 1st
Peoria Richwoods at Morton
Sparta at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Nokomis
Toledo Cumberland at Tuscola
Villa Grove-Heritage 13, Ridgeview/Lexington 12, half
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8, Warrensburg-Latham 7, 1st (game suspended by electricity issue until 4 p.m. Saturday)
8-man
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at St. Thomas More
Blue Ridge at Metro East-Lutheran
Saturday's games
Area
Elgin St. Edward at Taylorville, 1 p.m.
Central A&M at Marshall, 1 p.m.
Shelbyville at Bridgeport Red Hill, 6 p.m.
8-man
Pawnee at LSA, noon
Martinsville at Milford, 1 p.m.