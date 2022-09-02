 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Live Week 2 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

  • 0

Friday's games

WEEK 2

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 14, Effingham 0, 1st

Lincoln 7, Charleston 0, half

Mount Zion 14, Mattoon 7, 2nd

Big 12

Normal West 29, Bloomington 0, 2nd

Normal Community 28, Champaign Central 0, 2nd

Champaign Centennial 14, Peoria Manual 6, 1st

Peoria High at Danville

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana (forfeit)

Central State 8

MacArthur 13, Chatham Glenwood 13, 2nd

Rochester 44, Eisenhower 0, 2nd

Jacksonville 21, Springfield Lanphier 0, 2nd 

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 28, Springfield 6, 2nd

University High 13, Springfield Southeast 6, half

Heart of Illinois

Tri-Valley 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, 2nd

El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest

Eureka 36, Tremont 0, half

LeRoy at Heyworth

Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (forfeit)

Illini Prairie

Rantoul at Central Catholic

Prairie Central 34, Pontiac 7, 2nd

Monticello 21, Illinois Valley Central 8, 2nd

Tolono Unity 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 0, 2nd

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield 8, Newton 0, 2nd

Lawrenceville at Paris

Mount Carmel 27, Robinson 12, 2nd

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 17, Auburn 0, half

New Berlin 21, Petersburg PORTA 0, 2nd

Olympia 28, Pittsfield 6, 2nd

Athens 14, Pleasant Plains 14, 2nd

Williamsville 43, Riverton 0, 2nd

South Central

Greenville 28, Gillespie 6, 2nd

Pana 28, Hillsboro 13, half

Litchfield 16, Staunton 8, half

Vandalia 7, Carlinville 7, half

Virden North Mac 6, Piasa Southwestern 3, 1st

Non-conference

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 28, Meridian 0, 2nd

St. Teresa 34, Belleville Althoff 0, half

Braidwood Reed-Custer 46, Arcola 7, 2nd

Carlyle 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement 7, 1st

Clinton 14, Argenta-Oreana 0, 2nd

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville Alvin

Oblong at Tri-County

Streator 6, Ottawa 0, 1st

Peoria Richwoods at Morton

Sparta at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Nokomis

Toledo Cumberland at Tuscola

Villa Grove-Heritage 13, Ridgeview/Lexington 12, half

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8, Warrensburg-Latham 7, 1st (game suspended by electricity issue until 4 p.m. Saturday) 

8-man

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at St. Thomas More

Blue Ridge at Metro East-Lutheran

Saturday's games

Area

Elgin St. Edward at Taylorville, 1 p.m.

Central A&M at Marshall, 1 p.m.

Shelbyville at Bridgeport Red Hill, 6 p.m.

8-man

Pawnee at LSA, noon

Martinsville at Milford, 1 p.m.

