Live Week 1 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

Friday's games
MacArthur 27, Springfield Southeast 8, 2nd
Chatham Glenwood 21, Jacksonville 17, 2nd
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 27, Rochester 14, half
Springfield 0, Eisenhower 0, 2nd
Normal University 14, Springfield Lanphier 0, 2nd
Bloomington Central Catholic at Pontiac
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Fairbury Prairie Central 14, Tolono Unity 12, 2nd
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello
Bloomington 7, Peoria Richwoods 0, 1st
Champaign Centennial at Urbana (forfeit)
Normal West 35, Champaign Central 0, 2nd
Olney Richland County at Lawrenceville
Auburn 14, New Berlin 14, 2nd
Maroa-Forsyth 21, Pleasant Plains 6, 1st
Stanford Olympia at Riverton
Williamsville 34, PORTA 0, 2nd
Virden North Mac 27, Carlinville 0, 2nd
Hillsboro 7, Greenville 0, 1st
Piasa Southwestern at Staunton
Tuscola 21, Arcola 0, 2nd
Warrensburg-Latham 7, Argenta-Oreana 0, half
Bridgeport Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement
St. Teresa 12, Effingham 0, 2nd
Downs Tri-Valley 22, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, 2nd
Central A&M 7, LeRoy 6, 2nd
Lincoln 14, Clinton 0, 2nd
Meridian 20, El Paso-Gridley 20, 2nd
Mount Zion 7, Bartonville Limestone 0, 1st
Newton 12, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 2nd
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, Tremont 0, 2nd
Mount Vernon 33, Taylorville 0, 2nd
Toledo Cumberland at Shelbyville
Troy Triad 7, Mattoon 0, 2nd
Toulon Stark County at Nokomis
Roxana 13, Robinson 7, 2nd
O'Fallon 7, Normal Community 0, 1st
Danville 13, Belleville West 12, 3rd
Ridgeview/Lexington 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8, 2nd
GCMS at Minonk Fieldcrest
Mahomet-Seymour 26, Morton 7, 2nd
Danville Schlarman at Farmer City Blue Ridge
Kincaid South Fork at Pawnee
Martinsville at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual
Champaign St. Thomas More at LSA
PHOTOS: Mattoon preseason football practice
Mattoon football 3 081122.JPG
Mattoon football practice 9 081022.JPG
PHOTO: 360-degree, panoramic view of Mattoon High
Mattoon football practice 10 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 11 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 12 081022.JPG
Watch now: Mattoon football prepares for their season on their new turf field
Mattoon football practice 13 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 14 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 15 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 16 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 17 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 18 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 19 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 20 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 21 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 22 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 23 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 24 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 25 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 1 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 2 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 3 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 4 081022.JPG
Watch now: Mattoon players go through drills during football practice
Mattoon football practice 5 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 6 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 7 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 8 081022.JPG
IMG_6985_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6955_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6882_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6870_Snapseed.jpg Mattoon defense
IMG_6861_Snapseed.jpg Jarad Kimbro
IMG_6854_Snapseed.jpg Chase Woodard
IMG_6827_Snapseed.jpg Jarad Kimbro
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!