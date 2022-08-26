 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Week 1 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area

Friday's games

Central State 8

MacArthur 27, Springfield Southeast 8, 2nd

Chatham Glenwood 21, Jacksonville 17, 2nd

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 27, Rochester 14, half

Springfield 0, Eisenhower 0, 2nd

Normal University 14, Springfield Lanphier 0, 2nd

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Pontiac

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Fairbury Prairie Central 14, Tolono Unity 12, 2nd

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello

Big Twelve

Bloomington 7, Peoria Richwoods 0, 1st

Champaign Centennial at Urbana (forfeit)

Normal West 35, Champaign Central 0, 2nd

Little Illini

Marshall at Mt. Carmel

Olney Richland County at Lawrenceville

Paris at Casey-Westfield

Sangamo

Athens at Pittsfield

Auburn 14, New Berlin 14, 2nd

Maroa-Forsyth 21, Pleasant Plains 6, 1st

Stanford Olympia at Riverton

Williamsville 34, PORTA 0, 2nd

South Central

Pana at Vandalia

Virden North Mac 27, Carlinville 0, 2nd

Hillsboro 7, Greenville 0, 1st

Litchfield at Gillespie

Piasa Southwestern at Staunton

Non-conference

Tuscola 21, Arcola 0, 2nd

Warrensburg-Latham 7, Argenta-Oreana 0, half

Bridgeport Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Charleston at Herscher

St. Teresa 12, Effingham 0, 2nd

Downs Tri-Valley 22, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, 2nd

Central A&M 7, LeRoy 6, 2nd

Lincoln 14, Clinton 0, 2nd

Meridian 20, El Paso-Gridley 20, 2nd

Mount Zion 7, Bartonville Limestone 0, 1st

Newton 12, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, 2nd

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, Tremont 0, 2nd

Mount Vernon 33, Taylorville 0, 2nd

Toledo Cumberland at Shelbyville

Troy Triad 7, Mattoon 0, 2nd

Toulon Stark County at Nokomis

Roxana 13, Robinson 7, 2nd

Oblong at Dupo

O'Fallon 7, Normal Community 0, 1st 

Peotone at Rantoul

Danville 13, Belleville West 12, 3rd

Metamora at Peoria High

Ridgeview/Lexington 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8, 2nd

GCMS at Minonk Fieldcrest

Canton 7, Eureka 6, 1st

Streator at East Peoria

Mahomet-Seymour 26, Morton 7, 2nd

8-man

Danville Schlarman at Farmer City Blue Ridge

Kincaid South Fork at Pawnee

Martinsville at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Saturday's games

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual

Champaign St. Thomas More at LSA

Heyworth at Stark County 

