breaking

Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8

Apollo

Mount Zion 12, Charleston 0, 1st 

Lincoln 6, Taylorville 0, 1st

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour

Big 12

Bloomington at Champaign Central

Normal Community 14, Champaign Centennial 13, 1st

Normal West 21, Peoria Richwoods 0, 1st

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual

Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Meridian 10, Clinton 0, 1st 

St. Teresa 22, Shelbyville 0, 1st

Tuscola 9, Warrensburg-Latham 0, 1st

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood 13, Springfield Lanphier 6, 2nd

Jacksonville 26, Eisenhower 0, 1st

Springfield SHG 7, Normal University 0, 1st 

Springfield Southeast at Rochester

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley at Eureka

Tremont at El Paso-Gridley

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview at Heyworth

Fisher at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic at Olympia

Pontiac 7, Chillicothe IVC 7, 1st

Monticello 6, Prairie Central 0, 1st

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tolono Unity

Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 14, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, 1st 

Cumberland 7, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, 1st

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tri-County

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill at Lawrenceville

Marshall at Casey-Westfield

Newton 2, Olney 0, 1st

Paris 6, Robinson 0, 1st

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 7, Athens 0, 1st 

Riverton at Auburn

Williamsville at New Berlin

Pittsfield at PORTA

North Mac 22, Pleasant Plains 7, 1st

South Central

Carlinville at Greenville

Gillespie at Staunton

Hillsboro at Piasa Southwestern

Vandalia 21, Litchfield 0, 1st

Non-conference

Breese Mater Dei 14, Effingham 7, 2nd

Pana 7, Nokomis 0, 1st

Danville 6, South Holland Thornwood 0, half

Other

Dugger (Union), Ind. at Oblong, 6 p.m.

Dwight at Gilman Iroquois West

Wilmington 14, Streator 0, 1st

Metamora at Washington

8-man

Champaign St. Thomas More at Martinsville

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA

South Beloit at Blue Ridge

Saturday

Central A&M at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m.

MacArthur at Springfield, 1 p.m.

GCMS at Forreston, 3 p.m.

Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Pawnee, 2 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

