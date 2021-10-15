Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8

Apollo
Mount Zion 12, Charleston 0, 1st
Lincoln 6, Taylorville 0, 1st
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour
Big 12
Bloomington at Champaign Central
Normal Community 14, Champaign Centennial 13, 1st
Normal West 21, Peoria Richwoods 0, 1st
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual
Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Meridian 10, Clinton 0, 1st
St. Teresa 22, Shelbyville 0, 1st
Tuscola 9, Warrensburg-Latham 0, 1st
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 13, Springfield Lanphier 6, 2nd
Jacksonville 26, Eisenhower 0, 1st
Springfield SHG 7, Normal University 0, 1st
Springfield Southeast at Rochester
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley at Eureka
Tremont at El Paso-Gridley
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview at Heyworth
Fisher at LeRoy
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic at Olympia
Pontiac 7, Chillicothe IVC 7, 1st
Monticello 6, Prairie Central 0, 1st
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tolono Unity
Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 14, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, 1st
Cumberland 7, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, 1st
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tri-County
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Red Hill at Lawrenceville
Marshall at Casey-Westfield
Newton 2, Olney 0, 1st
Paris 6, Robinson 0, 1st
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 7, Athens 0, 1st
Riverton at Auburn
Williamsville at New Berlin
Pittsfield at PORTA
North Mac 22, Pleasant Plains 7, 1st
South Central
Carlinville at Greenville
Gillespie at Staunton
Hillsboro at Piasa Southwestern
Vandalia 21, Litchfield 0, 1st
Non-conference
Breese Mater Dei 14, Effingham 7, 2nd
Pana 7, Nokomis 0, 1st
Danville 6, South Holland Thornwood 0, half
Other
Dugger (Union), Ind. at Oblong, 6 p.m.
Dwight at Gilman Iroquois West
Wilmington 14, Streator 0, 1st
Metamora at Washington
8-man
Champaign St. Thomas More at Martinsville
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA
South Beloit at Blue Ridge
Saturday
Central A&M at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m.
MacArthur at Springfield, 1 p.m.
GCMS at Forreston, 3 p.m.
Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Pawnee, 2 p.m.
