breaking

Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 7

  • 0

Apollo

Charleston 21, Mattoon 20, 3rd

Effingham 21, Lincoln 15, 3rd

Big 12

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial

Champaign Central at Peoria

Normal West 28 Danville 0, 4th

Central Illinois

Clinton 14, Warrensburg-Latham 7, half

Central A&M 36, Meridian 0, 3rd

Central State 8

Rochester 35, Chatham Glenwood 13, 3rd

Normal University 34, Eisenhower 0, half 

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 28, MacArthur 13, 3rd

Springfield 25, Jacksonville 13, 3rd

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast

Heart of Illinois (Crossover)

Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 4th

 El Paso-Gridley 35, Heyworth 14, 4th

Ridgeview-Lexington 28, Eureka 28, 3rd

LeRoy 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, 4th

Tremont 24, Fisher 8, half

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic 13, Chillicothe IVC 7, 2nd 

Prairie Central at Olympia

Monticello 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, 4th

St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Pontiac 7, half

Tolono Unity at Rantoul

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 28, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26, 4th

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8, half 

Villa Grove-Heritage 48, Tri-County 6, 3rd

Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill at Marshall

Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9, 4th

Mount Carmel 43, Newton 0, 3rd

Paris 14, Olney 6, 2nd

Sangamo

Athens 36, Pittsfield 6, 3rd

North Mac 16, Auburn 0, 1st

Maroa-Forsyth 47, PORTA 0, half

New Berlin 13, Riverton 12, 4th

Williamsville 54, Pleasant Plains 0, 3rd 

South Central

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0, 4th

Pana 48, Greenville 14, 4th

Staunton at Hillsboro

Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia

Non-conference

St. Teresa 47, Chester 14, 3rd

Mahomet-Seymour 48, Peoria Richwoods 14, 3rd

Collinsville 21, Mount Zion 17, 3rd

Normal Community 10, Granite City 0, 1st 

Oblong at Casey-Westfield

Nokomis 28, Gillespie 12, 4th

Other

Braidwood Reed-Custer 34, Streator 0, 2nd

Metamora 22, Pekin 14, half 

Watseka at Dwight

8-man

Kirkland Hiawatha at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Milford at Blue Ridge

Martinsville at Biggsville West Central

Saturday's games

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Fieldcrest, 2 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, 1 p.m.

LSA at Galva, noon

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

