Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 7

Apollo
Charleston 21, Mattoon 20, 3rd
Effingham 21, Lincoln 15, 3rd
Big 12
Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial
Champaign Central at Peoria
Normal West 28 Danville 0, 4th
Central Illinois
Clinton 14, Warrensburg-Latham 7, half
Central A&M 36, Meridian 0, 3rd
Central State 8
Rochester 35, Chatham Glenwood 13, 3rd
Normal University 34, Eisenhower 0, half
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 28, MacArthur 13, 3rd
Springfield 25, Jacksonville 13, 3rd
Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast
Heart of Illinois (Crossover)
Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 4th
El Paso-Gridley 35, Heyworth 14, 4th
Ridgeview-Lexington 28, Eureka 28, 3rd
LeRoy 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, 4th
Tremont 24, Fisher 8, half
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic 13, Chillicothe IVC 7, 2nd
Prairie Central at Olympia
Monticello 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, 4th
St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Pontiac 7, half
Tolono Unity at Rantoul
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 28, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26, 4th
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8, half
Villa Grove-Heritage 48, Tri-County 6, 3rd
Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Red Hill at Marshall
Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9, 4th
Mount Carmel 43, Newton 0, 3rd
Paris 14, Olney 6, 2nd
Sangamo
Athens 36, Pittsfield 6, 3rd
North Mac 16, Auburn 0, 1st
Maroa-Forsyth 47, PORTA 0, half
New Berlin 13, Riverton 12, 4th
Williamsville 54, Pleasant Plains 0, 3rd
South Central
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0, 4th
Pana 48, Greenville 14, 4th
Staunton at Hillsboro
Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia
Non-conference
St. Teresa 47, Chester 14, 3rd
Mahomet-Seymour 48, Peoria Richwoods 14, 3rd
Collinsville 21, Mount Zion 17, 3rd
Normal Community 10, Granite City 0, 1st
Oblong at Casey-Westfield
Nokomis 28, Gillespie 12, 4th
Other
Braidwood Reed-Custer 34, Streator 0, 2nd
Metamora 22, Pekin 14, half
Watseka at Dwight
8-man
Kirkland Hiawatha at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
Milford at Blue Ridge
Martinsville at Biggsville West Central
Saturday's games
Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Fieldcrest, 2 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, 1 p.m.
LSA at Galva, noon
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 7 high school football games
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: Higgins 1-yd TD run pushes Normal West lead to 28-0
Watch mow: Matt Marsaglia 12-yd TD run as Normal West ups lead to 21-0
Watch now: Mangruem 6-yd TD run puts Normal West ahead, 14-0
Watch now: Normal West defense turns back Danville inside 5-yard line
Watch now: Moeller bulls 2 yards for U High touchdown
Watch now: Duley boots 42-yard field goal for U High
Watch now: Jayden Mangruem 2-yd TD run and Owen Senn PAT gives Normal West 7-0 lead over Danville
Watch now: U High makes its entrance
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Eisenhower at University High
Eisenhower at University High
Eisenhower at University High
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR