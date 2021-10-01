 Skip to main content
breaking

Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 6

  • 0

Apollo

Charleston 14, Taylorville 14, half

Mount Zion 21, Effingham 14, half

Mattoon 22, Lincoln 21, half

Big 12

Centennial 27, Bloomington 0, 2nd

Central 8, Manual 0, 1st

Peoria Notre Dame 22, Danville 8, half

Normal Community 28, Peoria 26, 2nd

Normal West 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Shelbyville 28, Meridian 21, 2nd 

Central A&M 10, Warrensburg-Latham 6, 2nd

Clinton 1, Tuscola 0, forfeit

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood 26, Springfield Southeast 0, half

MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0, final

Sacred Heart-Griffin 27, Jacksonville 10, half

Springfield 26, Normal University 0, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest

El Paso-Gridley 7, Eureka 0, half

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview/Lexington 14, GCMS 0, half

Fisher at Heyworth

Illini Prairie

St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Central Catholic 0, 2nd 

Olympia at IVC

Prairie Central 6, PBL 0, half 

Rantoul at Monticello

Tolono Unity 28, Pontiac 6, 2nd 

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 21, ALAH 14, half

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana

Villa Grove-Heritage at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Cumberland 49, Tri-County 0, 2nd

Little Illini

Marshall at Paris

Robinson 0, Newton 0, half

Sangamo

Athens 40, Auburn 0, 2nd

Maroa-Forsyth 44, Pleasant Plains 7, 2nd

Pittsfield 6, New Berlin 0, 2nd

Riverton 13, PORTA 8, 1st

Williamsville 24, North Mac 14, 2nd

South Central

Carlinville at Piasa Southwestern

Hillsboro at Gillespie

Pana 55, Litchfield 0, half

Vandalia 13, Staunton 6, 2nd

Non-conference

Mahomet-Seymour 14, Quincy Notre Dame 0, half

Harvey Thornton at Richwoods

St. Teresa 42, Madison 0, 2nd

Ottawa Marquette 14, LeRoy 6, 2nd

Oblong at Red Hill

Greenville 21 Montgomery City, Missouri 9, 2nd

Other

Alton Marquette at Nokomis

Peotone 13, Streator 6, 2nd

Flora at Hamilton County, 7:20

Clifton Centra 16, Dwight 0, 2nd

8-man

LSA 48, Bushnell-Prairie City 8, 2nd 

Blue Ridge at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Saturday

Rochester at Lanphier, 1 p.m.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Martinsville, 1 p.m.

Pawnee at St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Olney at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville, 2 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

