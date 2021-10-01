Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 6

Apollo
Charleston 14, Taylorville 14, half
Mount Zion 21, Effingham 14, half
Mattoon 22, Lincoln 21, half
Big 12
Centennial 27, Bloomington 0, 2nd
Central 8, Manual 0, 1st
Peoria Notre Dame 22, Danville 8, half
Normal Community 28, Peoria 26, 2nd
Normal West 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Shelbyville 28, Meridian 21, 2nd
Central A&M 10, Warrensburg-Latham 6, 2nd
Clinton 1, Tuscola 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 26, Springfield Southeast 0, half
MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0, final
Sacred Heart-Griffin 27, Jacksonville 10, half
Springfield 26, Normal University 0, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest
El Paso-Gridley 7, Eureka 0, half
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview/Lexington 14, GCMS 0, half
Fisher at Heyworth
Illini Prairie
St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Central Catholic 0, 2nd
Olympia at IVC
Prairie Central 6, PBL 0, half
Rantoul at Monticello
Tolono Unity 28, Pontiac 6, 2nd
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 21, ALAH 14, half
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana
Villa Grove-Heritage at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cumberland 49, Tri-County 0, 2nd
Little Illini
Marshall at Paris
Robinson 0, Newton 0, half
Sangamo
Athens 40, Auburn 0, 2nd
Maroa-Forsyth 44, Pleasant Plains 7, 2nd
Pittsfield 6, New Berlin 0, 2nd
Riverton 13, PORTA 8, 1st
Williamsville 24, North Mac 14, 2nd
South Central
Carlinville at Piasa Southwestern
Hillsboro at Gillespie
Pana 55, Litchfield 0, half
Vandalia 13, Staunton 6, 2nd
Non-conference
Mahomet-Seymour 14, Quincy Notre Dame 0, half
Harvey Thornton at Richwoods
St. Teresa 42, Madison 0, 2nd
Ottawa Marquette 14, LeRoy 6, 2nd
Oblong at Red Hill
Greenville 21 Montgomery City, Missouri 9, 2nd
Other
Alton Marquette at Nokomis
Peotone 13, Streator 6, 2nd
Flora at Hamilton County, 7:20
Clifton Centra 16, Dwight 0, 2nd
8-man
LSA 48, Bushnell-Prairie City 8, 2nd
Blue Ridge at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
Saturday
Rochester at Lanphier, 1 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Martinsville, 1 p.m.
Pawnee at St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.
Olney at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville, 2 p.m.
