breaking

Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 5

  • 0

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 27, Charleston 3, 2nd

Effingham 13, Taylorville 0, 3rd

Mount Zion 20, Lincoln 8, 2nd

Big 12

Bloomington 27, Richwoods 0, 2nd

Peoria at Champaign Centennial

Champaign Central at Normal Community

Danville 16, Manual 0, 2nd

Peoria Notre Dame 12, Normal West 7, 1st

Central Illinois

Central A&M 14, Tuscola 13, half

Shelbyville 7, Warrensburg-Latham 7, 2nd

Meridian 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit 

Central State 8

Glenwood 0, Normal University 0, 2nd

Springfield SHG 49, Eisenhower 0, 2nd

MacArthur 19, Lanphier 0, 2nd

Jacksonville at Southeast

Rochester 28, Springfield 14, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (crossover)

Heyworth at Tri-Valley

Ridgeview 21, El Paso-Gridley 7, 2nd

Eureka 14, GCMS 0, half

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fisher

Fieldcrest at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Unity 14, Central Catholic 6, 2nd

Prairie Central at IVC

Monticello 21 Pontiac 6, 2nd

PBL at Rantoul

SJO at Olympia

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 52, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, 2nd

ALAH 6, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, 2nd

Cumberland 20, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, 1st

Tri-County 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Newton at Red Hill

Casey-Westfield 14, Robinson 0, half

Mount Carmel at Lawrenceville

Olney 13, Marshall 6, 2nd

Sangamo

Athens 43, Riverton 12, 2nd

Pleasant Plains 6, Auburn 3, 2nd

Williamsville 14, Maroa-Forsyth 7, 2nd

New Berlin 22, PORTA 0, 2nd 

North Mac 26, Pittsfield 0, 2nd

South Central

Gillespie at Vandalia

Litchfield at Greenville

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0, half

Staunton at Carlinville

Non-conference

Mattoon 8, Collinsville 8, 2nd

St. Teresa at Durand-Pecatonica, 8 p.m.

Paris at Hillsboro

Other

Johnston City 0, Flora 0, 1st

Manteno 7, Streator 0, 1st

Nokomis at Albion Edwards County

8-man

St. Thomas More at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Blue Ridge at LSA

Martinsville at South Fork

Saturday

Tremont at Madison, 1 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

