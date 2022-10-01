Kyle Beaty's four touchdown passes helps NCHS to wild three-OT win against Danville

NORMAL — After throwing two interceptions in the third quarter — with one going back for a Danville touchdown — Normal Community sophomore quarterback Kyle Beaty knew there was plenty of time left.

Turns out more time than anyone figured Friday night at Dick Tharp Field.

Beaty passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a wild Big 12 Conference game on NCHS' homecoming. The Ironmen's defense came up with a game-ending stop in the third overtime as NCHS raced around the field celebrating a stirring 50-43 victory that might have been the longest game in school history.

"Just all the encouragement helped me out for sure," said Beaty. "I could have got down on myself, but I was able to bounce back from it. Everyone came up with clutch plays and did their job. That's pretty much how we did it."

There were big plays galore on both sides as NCHS improved to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 while Danville fell to 3-3 and 2-3, respectively.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for Coach (Marcus) Forrest and Danville. Their kids are tough, physical, play hard and do things the right way," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "They probably deserved to win the game in regulation because they outplayed us in a lot of ways. Credit to our kids and coaching staff for keeping their composure and staying in the game, continuing to believe."

Third quarter turnaround

After allowing Danville to score with two seconds left in the first half to gain a 14-all tie at the intermission, Beaty's second touchdown pass to Cameron Thierry from 15 yards gave the Ironmen a 21-14 lead with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

Then things got crazy.

Danville's Antuan Lee picked off Beaty's pass in the flat and raced into the end zone from 14 yards to tie the game. The Vikings' Phillip Shaw intercepted Beaty on the next series, and Danville scored on Bryson Perez-Hinton's 26-yard pass to Shaw for a 28-21 late in the third quarter.

The Ironmen pulled into a 28-all tie on Beaty's 10-yard pass to Elliott Oliver and Ryan Millmore's conversion kick with 4:16 left. The key play in the drive was Beaty's 26-yard pass to Thierry on fourth-and-12 two plays before the touchdown.

"Credit to Kyle and his mental toughness. We had a lot of seniors back there talking to him and trying to build him," said Drengwitz. "Every week is going to be a learning experience for him, and he continues to do a great job. He probably has a couple plays he would like to take back, but he'll learn from those and grow from those."

Back-and-forth OT

Danville scored first in overtime on Tommy Harris' 1-yard run and Braiden Wilson's extra-point kick. NCHS answered with Brady Augstin powering in from the 1 and Millmore's kick.

The Vikings put the pressure on NCHS in the second overtime. They scored on Harris' 6-yard run before Perez-Hinton threw to Tevyn Henderson for two points and a 43-35 lead.

NCHS responded when Beaty found tight end Zach Ferrante wide open in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown. Augustin then twisted and turned for a two-point conversion run.

"Brady is a tough young man. He's playing a lot of snaps on defense and plays quarterback and he's on every special team," said Drengwitz. "Just a really tough-nosed player and loves football. He made some really big plays when we needed to, as did Kyle."

NCHS got the ball to start the third OT. Two Beaty runs moved the Ironmen to the 1 before Augstin came in and scored. A pair of Danville offside penalties pushed the ball to the 1, but Drengwitz still decided to kick and not go for two points.

"I was going to call a timeout, but thought no, I'm going to stick with my guy," said Drengwitz. "We have a great extra-point team, Ryan Millmore is an outstanding kicker, lets kick and do what we do and lets go play defense. It happened to work out for us tonight."

Defensive stand

The NCHS defense came through. Leo Capparelli broke up a pass on third down. On fourth-and-6, Perez-Hinton kept the ball but found a stone wall around the 5.

"They ran a lot of quarterback keeps throughout the game," said NCHS sophomore defensive tackle Antonio Montaya. "We were able to read it, adjust to it better and we stayed flexible and were able to stop it."

Beaty completed 18 of 29 attempts with Thierry snagging eight passes for 154 yards and two TDs. Thierry also scored on a 1-yard run.

NCHS outgained Danville in total yardage, 412-289.

"We all stayed positive the whole time," said Beaty. "There was never a doubt. We knew we could come back and win."