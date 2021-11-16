Kindred: Tri-Valley carries hard-earned tradition into football playoff semifinals

Tradition requires time and patience. It doesn’t happen in a day, week or even a year. It slowly takes shape, like a work of art or fine wine.
As the high school football season reaches its impassioned stretch run — playoff semifinals are Saturday — Tri-Valley has tradition. The Vikings placed second in Class 1A in 2013, won the
2A state title in 2015 and are back in the 2A semifinals.
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko (22) plants a kiss on the Class 2A state championship trophy after a 41-8 victory over Auburn at DeKalb for the 2015 state title. Holding the trophy is Matt Sorensen (55).
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Sustained success is a prerequisite of tradition. Tri-Valley has met that standard under head coach Josh
Roop.
It wasn’t always like this. There were small, hard-earned steps along the way. To watch Roop’s program take them has been special.
Not even a decade ago, the Vikings were still in search of their first playoff victory. They had achieved their first back-to-back playoff appearances in 2009, Roop’s third year. Yet, by 2012, there had been five first-round postseason losses.
“The goalposts are still standing at the Tri-Valley High School football field, but there was plenty of celebrating ....”
Tri-Valley linebacker Blake Regenold (34) tackles Farmington quarterback Riley Embry (5) in the fourth quarter at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bruce Yentes captured the excitement and relief generated by the Vikings’ 42-7 win. The first round was over and they, like the goalposts, were still standing.
Roop called it “the next step for our program.” Star quarterback Blake Cowden was understandably giddy, telling Yentes, “I can’t even explain it. It’s better than anything I’ve ever felt. We’ve been working hard for this for four years as seniors and I know Coach Roop has been working for it for a lot more than that, so it’s great getting that first (playoff) win.”
The next week, there was heartbreak. Tri-Valley lost 16-13 on a 33-yard field goal on the final play by Annawan-Wethersfield junior Eric Bryan, his first attempt of the season.
Tri-Valley High School head coach Josh Roop patrols the sideline during last year's 41-8 Class 2A state championship game victory over Auburn at DeKalb. Roop's Vikings open the season at Central Catholic on Friday night.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
“We got the first playoff win in school history (last week) and we’re all proud of that,” standout senior lineman Travis Goveia told me that day. “We didn’t want to just stop at one, but we couldn’t get that second one.”
It was a painful reality, and a reminder tradition has its own schedule. There is no rushing it.
A tireless offseason of weightlifting and conditioning followed. There were steps to be taken and, by late November 2013, the Vikings were in full stride.
A 13-1 season ended with a 28-21 loss to Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A state championship game. The scoreboard clock at Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium ran out on Tri-Valley, but tradition’s time had arrived.
The Vikings knew they belonged, the biggest step of all.
Two years later, they defeated Auburn, 41-8, for the 2A title on the same field. The 14-0 season was a coronation and culmination. Those small, arduous steps had paid off, and while reporters are challenged to remain neutral, this one felt good about that.
A big reason was Roop, who does what the best coaches do … coaches life in addition to football. It was evident following the title-game loss in 2013, when during the postgame media session he said this:
“I have two four-year starters up here with me (Caleb Wilson, Braden Herrman) who I’ve seen grow over the course of four years more than any kids I’ve ever been around. I love them both. That’s what high school athletics is about, seeing kids grow up like that.”
Football is a game and games end. What it instills in players, what it brings out in them, lasts a lifetime.
In 2015, moments after securing the championship trophy, Roop enabled former players, from his first season of 2007 on, to share in the title
“It’s a nine-year story,” he told the assembled media. “Since the program started, this has been our goal. When I think of this year and what I’ve been blessed with, there are a lot of faces that come up, not just those from 2012 to 2015.”
You root for a coach like that. Saturday, Tri-Valley faces perennial power Wilmington (12-0) at 5 p.m. at Wilmington. The home team has a rich tradition, placing second in Class 3A in 2003 and winning the 3A title in 2014.
The visitors have one, too. Win or lose, they can take pride in that.
Tri-Valley linebacker Blake Regenold (34) tackles Farmington quarterback Riley Embry (5) in the fourth quarter at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tri-Valley lineman Andrew Moore (55) puts a rush on Farmington quarterback Gage Renken in the fourth quarter at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tri-Valley linemen James Bierman and Kyle Krzemimnski (51) put pressure on Farmington quarterback Gage Renken in the fourth quarter at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tri-Valley defensive back Noah Streenz (24) makes an interception of a Farmington pass in the fourth quarter at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tri-Valley defensive back Grant Fatima, left, tries to stop a pass completion to Farmington wide receiver Corbin Rutledge at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tri-Valley linebacker Nathan Simon (21) brings down Farmington quarterback Gage Renken (16) at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz (24) fought for yardage as his team watched in the third quarter at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold (34) breaks the tackle of Farmington linebacker Tanner Kenney (23) as he carries the ball for a big run in the third quarter of Saturday's Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game at Downs.
Tri-Valley linemen Kyle Krzeminski (51) and T.J. Klein (54) bring down Farmington quarterback Gage Renken (16) for a sack in the third quarter at Downs on Saturday.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli (13) cuts between Farmington defensive backs Logan Morse (37) and Kane Fox (8) as he scores a touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday's Class 2A quarterfinal game at Downs.
Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold races into the end zone against Dee-Mack defenders in Downs on Saturday.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz runs against Dee-Mack defenders in Downs, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Grant Fatima (10) looks to beat Dee-Mack defensive back Lucas Blumeyer (22) during third quarter action in Downs, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz (24) tries to make a finger-tip catch in the end zone against Dee-Mack defenders in Downs, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz (24) picks up yards against Dee-Mack defenders in Downs, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold picks up yardage against Dee-Mack defenders in Downs, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Tri-Valley defensive back Andrew Petrilli (13) breaks up a pass intended for Dee-Mack wide receiver Lucas Blumeyer (22) in Downs, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz makes a large gain after catching a pass against Deer Creek-Mackinaw defenders Saturday in the Vikings' 42-0 victory during a Class 2A second-round playoff game in Downs.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli (13) carries the ball against Dee-Mack defenders in Downs, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold scores a touchdown against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli celebrated with his teammates as they defeated Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz (24) pulls down a long pass against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 3A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz pulled down a pass against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli runs against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli celebrated with his teammates as they defeated Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli was all smiles as he leaps across the goal line to score the winning touchdown against Rockridge in the Vikings' 47-42 victory Saturday in a Class 2A first-round playoff game at Downs.
Tri-Valley linebacker William Masters (4) takes down Rockridge halfback Peyton Locke (26) in their Class 2A first-round playoff game Saturday at Downs.
Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold (34) is chased by Rockridge lineman Sam Buser (60) and linebacker George Starks (56) during their Class 2A first-round playoff game Saturday at Downs.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Nathan Simon pulls down a pass against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Naoh Streenz (24) pulls down a pass that set up the winning touchdown against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli crosses the plane of the end zone to score a touchdown against Rockridge in the second quarter of their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley defensive back Grant Fatima (10) breaks up a pass intended for Rockridge wide receiver Nate Henry (12) in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli scored a second quarter touchdown against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli was all smiles as he leaps across the goal line as he scored the winning touchdown against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley linebacker William Masters (4) takes down Rockridge halfback Peyton Locke (26) in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold (34) is chased by Rockridge lineman Sam Buser (60) and linebacker George Starks (56) during their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
GCMS defender Braylen Kean brought down Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli in the first half on Saturday in Downs.
St. Teresa’s Denim Cook pursues Tri-Valley quarterback Jake Reeser before sacking him in the class 2A quarterfinal at St. Teresa.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW St. Teresa’s Stanley Rodgers tackles Tri-Valley’s Zach Woodring running back in the class 2A quarterfinal at St. Teresa Saturday November 10, 2018.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley in the class 2A quarterfinal at St. Teresa Saturday November 10, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley in the class 2A quarterfinal at St. Teresa Saturday November 10, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley in the class 2A quarterfinal at St. Teresa Saturday November 10, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley in the class 2A quarterfinal at St. Teresa Saturday November 10, 2018
Tri-Valley's Zach Woodring (22) runs past Pana's Mason Mizeur in their Class 2A second-round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Downs. Woodring ran for 160 yards in the Vikings' 35-31 win.
Tri-Valley's Evan Reynolds (34) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates Dylan Connor (33) and Hunter Albertson (30) on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in a Class 2A playoff game against Pana at Downs.
Tri-Valley's Evan Reynolds (34) hauls in a second-quarter touchdown catch from quarterback Jake Reeser in front of Pana's Zaylon Riley in their Class 2A second-round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Downs.
St. Teresa’s Joey Staab tackles Tri-Valley’s Dylan Connor as Connor bobbles the ball before catching it in the end zone for a touchdown during the Class 2A quarterfinal at St. Teresa Saturday. More photos at
Tri-Valley quarterback Jake Reeser scores a touchdown against South Mac during a Class 2A first round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Downs.
Tri-Valley running back Harley Justus (26) blocks South Mac defender Quentin Kosowski to open up a hole in the line during a Class 2A first round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Downs.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Mason Cagley (2) pulls in a touchdown pass as South Mac defender Quentin Kosowski attempts to knock the ball away in the first quarter of a Class 2A first round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Downs.
Tri-Valley running back Hunter Gawlick (35) scores a a two-point conversion against South Mac during a Class 2A first round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Downs.
Tri-Valley running back Cam Elam carries a host of South Mac defenders on a rushing play in the first quarter of a Class 2A first round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Downs.
Tri-Valley teammates celebrate quarterback a Jake Reeser touchdown against South Mac during a Class 2A first round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Downs.
Tri-Valley defensive back Mason Cagley, left, recovers a fumble by Shelbyville wide receiver Kentrell Beck after a tackle by Tri-Valley defensive back Cole Maxedon, right, during the first quarter of a Class 2A playoff game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Downs.
Shelbyville's Turner Pullen demonstrates his athletic ability as he goes up over Tri-Valley's Dayne Wiggins to break up a Jake Reeser pass on a two-point conversion try Saturday at Downs. Shelbyville won the Class 2A playoff game, 50-35.
Tri-Valley High School fans line up in blankets and winter coats Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 as they cheer for the Vikings in their Class 2A first-round playoff game against South Mac at Downs.
Tri-Valley running back Hunter Gawlick (35) scores a touchdown as a teammate cheers during a Class 2A first round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 against South Mac at Downs.
Tri-Valley quarterback Jake Reeser, left, shakes off a facemask grab by South Mac's Quentin Kosowski as Reeser scores to put the Vikings up 20-0 in the first quarter of a Class 2A first-round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Downs.
Tri-Valley running back Zach Woodring (22) takes South Mac's Quentin Kosowski (9) for a ride during a big gain in a Class 2A playoff game last season at Downs. Woodring and the Vikings play host to Pana at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 2A second-round game.
Tri-Valley quarterback Jake Reeser runs the ball for yardage against Fisher during Friday night's game at Downs.
Fisher High School's Colby Dula is tripped up by Tri-Valley's Cole Maxedon, left, and chased by the Vikings' Harley Justus in Friday night's game at Downs.
Tri-Valley High School's Zach Woodring scores a touchdown against Fisher on Friday at Downs.
Tri-Valley's Jake Reeser scores on a quarterback keeper against Heyworth in the first half at Downs Friday.
Tri-Valley's Hunter Gawlik runs for a second quarter touchdown against Heyworth at Downs Friday.
Tri-Valley's Mason Cagley (2) returns a punt against Heyworth in the first half at Downs Friday.
A Heyworth fumble is recovered by the Hornets in first half action at Tri-Valley in Downs Friday.
Tri-Valley's Zach Woodring runs around Heyworth's Matt Schultz who is being taken down by Hunter Gawlik in the first half at Downs Friday.
Tri-Valley's Zach Woodring (22) sails across Heyworth's Levi Neuleib in the first half of Friday night's HOIC cross-divisional game at Downs. Tri-Valley won, 52-0.
Tri-Valley quarterback Jake Reeser lets a pass fly against Heyworth in the first half at Downs Friday.
Tri-Valley tight end Anthony Mangina (13) pumps up his teammates after a play during their Heart of Illinois Conference
non-divisional game with LeRoy on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in LeRoy. The Vikings beat the Panthers, 49-0.
Tri-Valley football players watch the action from the sidelines during a 49-0 Heart of Illinois Conference
non-divisional victory over LeRoy on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in LeRoy.
Tri-Valley fans had plenty to cheer about during a 49-0 Heart of Illinois Conference
non-divisional victory over LeRoy on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in LeRoy.
Tri-Valley kicker Bryce Bedillion (6) tacks on an extra point following a touchdown during the Vikings' 49-0 win over LeRoy on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in LeRoy.
The Tri-Valley sidelines had plenty to applaud about during the Vikings' 49-0 Heart of Illinois Conference
non-divisional victory over LeRoy on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in LeRoy.
Tri-Valley running back Casey Hamilton runs in for a touchdown during the Vikings' 49-0 win over LeRoy on Friday night, Sept. 8, 2017 in LeRoy.
Tri-Valley running back Zach Woodring (22) looks to get past LeRoy's Jakob Sexton (14) during their Heart of Illinois Conference game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in LeRoy. The Vikings beat the Panthers, 49-0.
Tri-Valley High School students hold senior football player signs during the game against Decatur St. Teresa's in the second quarter at Tri-Valley High School Friday.
Tri-Valley starters are introduced prior to the games against St. Teresa at Tri-Valley High School Friday.
Tri-Valley's Zach Woodring (22) is congratulated by Clayton Liepold in his second quarter touchdown againt St. Teresa at Tri-Valley High School Friday.
Zacary Simon dodges a tackle by St. Teresa's Stanley Rodgers in the first quarter at Tri-Valley High School Friday.
Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop talks to his team during a time-out against St. Teresa's Tri-Valley High School Friday.
Tri-Valley's Casey Hamilton runs a completed pass from quarterback Brock Ward in the first quarter against Decatur St. Teresa at Tri-Valley High School Friday.
Tri-Valley quarterback Brock Ward eyes a reciever in the first quarter of play against Decatur St. Teresa at Tri-Valley High School in Downs Friday.
Zacary Simon is about to score the first touchdown of the game as he drags an airborne St. Teresa's Jacardia Wright in the first quarter at Tri-Valley High School Friday.
Zach Woodring is all alone as he runs a 24 yard touchdown in the second quarter against Decatur St. Teresa at Tri-Valley High School Friday.
Tri-Valley's Zacary Simon (4) is brought down by Decatur St. Teresa's Mason Brownlow in the second quarter of Friday night's season opener in Downs. St. Teresa won, 25-20.
Pantagraph.com.
Tri-Valley's Zacary Simon (4) and Cody Steiner (50) stop Duquoin's Zayne Fornear in the first quarter of Saturday's Class 2A playoff game in Downs. DuQuoin won 42-28.
Tri-Valley's Evan Smith pulls down a pass in the third quarter of Saturday's Class 2A playoff game against DuQuoin in Downs.
DuQuoin's Zayne Fornear fights through the tackle of Tri-Valley's Harley Justus to score his second touchdown of the game in Saturday's Class 2A second-round playoff matchup in Downs. DuQuoin went on to win, 42-28.
Jacob Steiner heads to the end zone on a 39-yard touchdown run in Tri-Valley's 49-0 win over Rushville-Industry in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Saturday in Downs.
Tri-Valleys' Casey Hamilton fights through off Rushville-Industry's Marc Wilson during the Vikings' 49-0 win in their first-round Class 2A playoff game Saturday in Downs.
Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop isn't happy as Deer Creek-Mackinaw scores a second touchdown in the first half of Friday's game in Mackinaw.
Tri-Valley quarterback Aaron Kussmann hands off to Jacob Steiner (21) as Jared Nelson (45) prepares to block Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Caleb Scott (45) and Hunter Mull (59) in second quarter Friday in Mackinaw.
Tri-Valley running back Evan Smith is about to be sandwiched by Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Hunter Mull and Caleb Scott (45) in the second quarter of their Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division game Friday in Mackinaw.
Tri-Valley's Jacob Steiner, left, intercepts a pass intended for Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Alex Kerner in the first quarter of Friday night's game in Mackinaw. The state's top two ranked teams in Class 2A could meet again in the state championship game after pairings were announced Saturday night.
El Paso-Gridley's Jarrin Landrus (15) hands off to Tyler Russell as Dylan Reeves (29) blocks against Tri-Valley's Jared Nelson, far left, in a game earlier this season at Downs.
Tri-Valley's Jared Nelson (45) runs past El Paso-Gridley's Brock Starkey (24) as Jacob Steiner (21) stands ready in the second quarter Friday night in Downs.
Tri-Valley's Evan Smith (22) runs for his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter against El Paso-Gridley on Friday night in Downs. The Vikings won, 45-0.
Standout junior lineman Cameron Elam (58) and his Tri-Valley teammates get geared up for their season opener Aug. 26 against Central Catholic in Bloomington. Top-ranked Tri-Valley (10-0) plays host to DuQuoin in a second-round Class 2A playoff game Saturday.
Tri-Valley cheerleaders support the Vikings against Central Catholic on Friday at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.
Tri-Valley High School fans celebrate as the Vikings move the ball against Central Catholic on Friday at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.
Tri-Valley's Evan Smith carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Central Catholic in Friday night's nonconference season opener at Bill Hundman Memorial Field in Bloomington.
Tri-Valley's Peyton Roop (17) hands off to Hayden Long (5) in the first half of the IHSA Class 2A championship game Friday at Northern Illinoiss Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. Roop was a two-way selection to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference first team announced on Monday.
Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop, right, and senior lineman Matt Sorensen embrace after defeating Auburn, 41-8, in Friday's Class 2A championship game in DeKalb.
Tri-Valley's Tom Kinsella (8) runs a first-half interception back 32 yards before being stopped against Auburn in Friday's Class 2A title game in DeKalb. Kinsella also had a second-half interception, which he ran back back 81 yards for a touchdown.
Tri-Valley's Peyton Roop (17) leads his team in prayer with Auburn following the Vikings' win in the IHSA Class 2A championship game Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph)
Tri-Valley running back Brock Danko, (22) rolls ahead of offensive lineman Ben Elam (71) late in the first half of the Class 2A championship game against Auburn on Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. The Vikings finished an undefeated season with a 41-8 victory.
Tri-Valley running back Hayden Long (5) gets hit by Auburn's Ben Johnson (3), Tyler Graham (70) and Evan Patterson (66) in the first half of Friday's IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Auburn at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko, (22) congratulates teammate Hayden Long (5) on his first-half touchdown in the IHSA Class 2A championship game against Auburn at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
Tri-Valley's Hunter Merritt (33) and Cam Elam (58) go after a loose ball that was later ruled dead in the first half of Friday's Class 2A title champions game against Auburn in DeKalb.
Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop works on the sideline during the Vikings' 41-8 victory over Auburn in the IHSA Class 2A championship game Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko, (22) plants a kiss on the IHSA Class 2A championship trophy held by Matt Sorensen (55) after the Vikings defeated Auburn, 41-8, on Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
Tri-Valley quarterback Peyton Roop (17) wards off Auburn's Drew Points during the IHSA Class 2A state championship game Friday at DeKalb. Roop and the Vikings capped an undefeated season with a 41-8 victory.
Tri-Valley's Jared Nelson (45) and Hunter Merritt (33) help bring down Annawan-Wethersfield's Tanner Litton in the first half of Saturday's Class 2A playoff semifinal in Downs.
Tri-Valley High School quarterback Peyton Roop (17) calls out a play in the first half of Saturday's Class 2A state semifinal against Annawan-Wethersfield at Downs. Roop hopes to bring home a state championship Friday in his final game under his father and head coach, Josh Roop.
Tri-Valley's Jared Nelson (45) and Hunter Merritt (33) help bring down Annawan-Wethersfield's Tanner Litton (3) in the first half of their Class 2A semifinal Saturday at Downs. Tri-Valley won, 20-12.
Tri-Valley quarterback Peyton Roop (17) pitches to receiver Brock Danko (not shown) in the first half of Saturday's Class 2A semifinal against Annawan-Wethersfield at Downs. The Vikings won, 20-12, and advanced to face Auburn in Friday's state title game at DeKalb.
Tri-Valley quarterback Peyton Roop (17) fumbles in the first half against Annawan-Wethersfield in the Class 2A semifinal Saturday at Downs.
Tri-Valley High School quarterback Peyton Roop (17) calls out a play in the first half of Saturday's Class 2A state semifinal against Annawan-Wethersfield at Downs. Roop hopes to bring home a state championship Friday in his final game under his father and head coach, Josh Roop.
Tri-Valley's Jared Nelson (45) and Cam Elam (58) bracket Annawan-Wethersfield's Tanner Litton (3) in the first half of the Class 2A semifinal Saturday at Downs.
Tri-Valley's Jared Nelson (45) dives to recover an Annawan-Wethersfield fumble with Tanner Litton (3) in the first half of Saturday's Class 2A semifinal at Downs.
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko (22) fights for yardage against Annawan-Wethersfield in the first half of the Class 2A semifinal Saturday at Downs.
Tri-Valley's Payton Roop (17) snags an interception against Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Alex Kerner in the second period of Saturday's Class 2A playoff quarterfinal in Downs.
Tri-Valley ballcarrier Jake Steiner tries to fend off Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Hudson Stedman in the first quarter of Saturday's Class 2A playoff quarterfinal at Viking Field in Downs.
Tri-Valley High School's Jake Steiner runs the ball 25 yards for a second-quarter touchdown against Deer Creek-Mackinaw in last year's Class 2A playoff quarterfinal at Downs. Steiner and the Vikings open the season Friday night at Central Catholic.
Tri-Valley High School's Tom Kinsella (8) and Brock Danko (22) bring down West Carroll's Ethan Mangler in a Class 2A first-round playoff game on Oct. 31 at Downs. Kinsella is among several Vikings who had older brothers on Tri-Valley's 2013 state runner-up team.
Tri-Valley defenders Brock Danko (22) and Tom Kinsella work together to bring down West Carroll's Ethan Mangler in Saturday's first-round Class 2A playoff game in Downs. The Vikings won 22-0.
Tri-Valley's Payton Roop (17) tries to fend off West Carroll's Austin Mallow and Connor Sipe in Saturday's Class 2A first-round playoff game in Downs. The Vikings won 22-0.
ZEROING IN – Fieldcrest’s Jack McDonough attempts to bring down Brock Danko of Tri-Valley during Friday’s Heart of Illinois Conference game. T-V defeated the Knights 49-18 at Veteran’s Park.
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko (22) fights for yardage against Maroa-Forsyth in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Class 2A first-round playoff game Saturday in Downs.
Maroa-Forsyth's Sam Stogsdill goes up high to intercept a pass intended for Tri-Valley's Brock Danko in Saturday's Class 2A playoff game in Downs.
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko jumps on teammates during introductions on the field prior to their game against Fieldcrest Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Fieldcrest's William Moline looks up at approaching Tri-Valley's Hayden Long Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko is surrounded by Fieldcrest defense Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tri-Valley quarterback Peyton Roop throws a pass against Fieldcrest Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko runs the ball for yardage against Fieldcrest Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tri-Valley quarterback Peyton Roop looks for receiver during game against Fieldcrest Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tri-Valley students sing the school song at the start of their game against Fieldcrest Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Fieldcrest's Ryan Barth reaches for Tri-Valley's Tristan Toney Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tri-Valley football players enter the field for their home opener against against Fieldcrest Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tri-Valley's Brock Danko breaks up a pass intended for Fieldcrest's William Moline Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, in Downs. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
