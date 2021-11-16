Kindred: Tri-Valley carries hard-earned tradition into football playoff semifinals

Tradition requires time and patience. It doesn’t happen in a day, week or even a year. It slowly takes shape, like a work of art or fine wine.

As the high school football season reaches its impassioned stretch run — playoff semifinals are Saturday — Tri-Valley has tradition. The Vikings placed second in Class 1A in 2013, won the 2A state title in 2015 and are back in the 2A semifinals.

Sustained success is a prerequisite of tradition. Tri-Valley has met that standard under head coach Josh Roop.

The best part?

It wasn’t always like this. There were small, hard-earned steps along the way. To watch Roop’s program take them has been special.

Not even a decade ago, the Vikings were still in search of their first playoff victory. They had achieved their first back-to-back playoff appearances in 2009, Roop’s third year. Yet, by 2012, there had been five first-round postseason losses.

“The goalposts are still standing at the Tri-Valley High School football field, but there was plenty of celebrating ....”

Bruce Yentes captured the excitement and relief generated by the Vikings’ 42-7 win. The first round was over and they, like the goalposts, were still standing.

Roop called it “the next step for our program.” Star quarterback Blake Cowden was understandably giddy, telling Yentes, “I can’t even explain it. It’s better than anything I’ve ever felt. We’ve been working hard for this for four years as seniors and I know Coach Roop has been working for it for a lot more than that, so it’s great getting that first (playoff) win.”

The next week, there was heartbreak. Tri-Valley lost 16-13 on a 33-yard field goal on the final play by Annawan-Wethersfield junior Eric Bryan, his first attempt of the season.

“We got the first playoff win in school history (last week) and we’re all proud of that,” standout senior lineman Travis Goveia told me that day. “We didn’t want to just stop at one, but we couldn’t get that second one.”

It was a painful reality, and a reminder tradition has its own schedule. There is no rushing it.

A tireless offseason of weightlifting and conditioning followed. There were steps to be taken and, by late November 2013, the Vikings were in full stride.

A 13-1 season ended with a 28-21 loss to Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A state championship game. The scoreboard clock at Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium ran out on Tri-Valley, but tradition’s time had arrived.

The Vikings knew they belonged, the biggest step of all.

Two years later, they defeated Auburn, 41-8, for the 2A title on the same field. The 14-0 season was a coronation and culmination. Those small, arduous steps had paid off, and while reporters are challenged to remain neutral, this one felt good about that.

A big reason was Roop, who does what the best coaches do … coaches life in addition to football. It was evident following the title-game loss in 2013, when during the postgame media session he said this:

“I have two four-year starters up here with me (Caleb Wilson, Braden Herrman) who I’ve seen grow over the course of four years more than any kids I’ve ever been around. I love them both. That’s what high school athletics is about, seeing kids grow up like that.”

The message?

Football is a game and games end. What it instills in players, what it brings out in them, lasts a lifetime.

In 2015, moments after securing the championship trophy, Roop enabled former players, from his first season of 2007 on, to share in the title

“It’s a nine-year story,” he told the assembled media. “Since the program started, this has been our goal. When I think of this year and what I’ve been blessed with, there are a lot of faces that come up, not just those from 2012 to 2015.”

You root for a coach like that. Saturday, Tri-Valley faces perennial power Wilmington (12-0) at 5 p.m. at Wilmington. The home team has a rich tradition, placing second in Class 3A in 2003 and winning the 3A title in 2014.

The visitors have one, too. Win or lose, they can take pride in that.

They earned it.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0