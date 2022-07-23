Kindred: Tom Crawford fell for Central Catholic football, and the Saints loved him back

Tom Crawford grew up a public school guy, attending Bent Grade School and Bloomington High School. He took pride in that, developing a, “It was good enough for me, it’s good enough for my kids” mindset.

He said as much while debating the issue with the love of his life. His wife, Peggy, pitched the idea of Catholic school education, and sometimes the debate was spirited.

“My mom won that battle,” said Bobby Crawford.

So after attending St. Mary’s School, the Crawford boys, Tommy and Bobby, got their wish and attended Central Catholic.

Their father quickly came around, impressed by the camaraderie a small school had to offer. He saw it in the friendships his sons were developing in the hallways and, especially, through football.

It turned out losing the public school debate was in fact a win. Tom Crawford would tell you that until the day he died, which came last week after a battle with cancer. He was 79.

Crawford made his living as parts manager at Bloomington’s Barker Motors and loved it, working there a combined 47 years full- and part-time. He lived for his family and Central Catholic football.

He watched son Tommy, a sophomore at the time, play in the 1990 Class 1A state championship game, losing in overtime. He saw Bobby play in the 1994 Class 3A state championship game, winning the title.

“He got to see both of his sons play in a state championship game and he treasured that,” said Bobby Crawford, now a Saints’ assistant coach. “Along the way, he treasured the friendships that Tommy and I made with our teammates that still hold today.

“This past weekend, his garage and his driveway were filled with buddies from high school, buddies from the football team, paying their respects and telling stories.”

It would have made Tom Crawford smile. He did that a lot.

Central’s current head coach, Kevin Braucht, who also played on the 1994 state champs, called him “a gem,” and said, “You never saw him without a smile on his face.”

Many of the Saints through the years got to know the elder Crawford during visits to his garage. Braucht recalls there were linemen meetings in Crawford’s garage in 1994, and says since taking over as head coach in 2019, there have been meetings in Bobby Crawford’s garage, located just five houses away.

Sometimes, Tom Crawford would be there for those. Always, he was at Central home games while his sons played and later during Bobby’s two stints on the coaching staff … 2001-13 and 2019 to the present.

How beloved was he? At his visitation, the Saints team showed up as a group, putting lumps in the throats and tears in the eyes of the Crawford family.

Central football had no bigger supporter or advocate than Tom Crawford. At home games, he positioned himself along a fence as the Saints walked past the Bill Hundman statue and onto Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

“I was always sure to give my dad a nice, firm handshake,” Bobby Crawford said. “That will be missed. It will be tough that first time not seeing him at the fence.

“He loved it, and that was so funny for somebody who fought tooth and nail to send us to Bloomington High School.”

In addition to swallowing pride, Tom Crawford had to sacrifice monetarily for his sons to play for the Saints. In his job at Barker Motors, he had access to General Motors stock. He cashed in his stock so his sons could attend Central.

“He told Brian Kiley (a former Saints player) two weeks ago that he had no regrets,” Bobby Crawford said. “He told Brian, ‘I have zero regrets of sending those boys to Central Catholic because of the friendships that they’ve made for the last 30 years.’”

The bonds were reflected in the turnout for Tom Crawford’s visitation and funeral. Tom Bardwell, who was quarterback of the 1994 state champions, flew from his home in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday for the funeral, attended a luncheon at Crawford’s Corner Pub, which Bobby Crawford co-owns, and caught a flight back to Florida later in the day.

“He meant a lot to our friends,” Bobby Crawford said. “A lot of them sent messages saying, ‘There were times I wished he was my dad.’

“He could have been 100 (when he died), but at the end of the day it’s still your dad and that’s a boy’s first hero. There’s never a good time to say goodbye. We were fortunate that we have zero regrets. We spent as much time as possible with him. And there are thousands of stories to be told for the next 40 years. He’ll never be forgotten.”

Tom Crawford worked at Barker Motors until a couple of months before he died. He was there in the mornings five days a week, assisting his son, Tommy, who now is the parts manager.

The elder Crawford relished the camaraderie and interaction with customers. His warm personality created a friendly atmosphere wherever he went, from a perch at Crawford’s Corner Pub to his beloved garage. His mantra for the garage was, “nobody’s invited, but everybody’s welcome.”

He loved to laugh and swap stories with family and friends, often between sips of a cold Natural Light (aka ‘Natty Light’). There was a run on Natty Lights last week at Crawford’s Corner Pub in Tom’s honor.

“I sold more Natty Light than I have in the five years I’ve been open,” Bobby Crawford said.

Dad would love that.

“He never took vacations. He didn’t travel the world, he didn’t travel the country. He led a very simple life,” Bobby added. “But Tommy’s and my friends through Central Catholc and through football who came into his life and into his garage, he’s a perfect example of how you don’t need a whole lot in life to make an impact on people and to enjoy life to the absolute fullest.”

Well said.

And well done, Tom Crawford.