Kindred: Thirty years later, Rodney Goodwin’s spirit, and number, live on at Clinton

Rodney Goodwin was not much for fanfare. He was a “lead by example” type who worked hard, achieved in the classroom, excelled on the football field and, says his mother, was “into doing what he knew was right.”

“He wanted everybody to know what he believed in and what he didn’t,” Donna Goodwin said. “But he did it in a quiet way.”

Rodney Goodwin left us in 1992, the victim of a tragic car accident. Driving to his home in Clinton from a summer job at a local hardware store, his car was struck by a police car that was in a high-speed chase through town in pursuit of another vehicle. He was 21.

Thirty years later, his spirit lives on through the Rodney Goodwin Award, given annually to a Clinton High School football player who, in the words of Goodwin’s sister, Lisa Bartels, is a “good student, good kid, somebody who’s going to help others out.”

“It’s maybe not the best player on the team, but it’s going to be the best leader,” she said.

And now, Rodney Goodwin’s No. 49 is retired. That was made official on Aug. 19 by Clinton athletic director Matt Koeppel prior to the Maroons’ annual preseason preview scrimmage.

A framed No. 49 jersey was presented to Goodwin’s parents, Donna and Ron, who was Clinton’s head coach for 10 years.

“It was just a tremendous night. It’s really an honor for us, and for them to think that highly of Rodney, it’s mind boggling to us,” Ron Goodwin said. “We’re just so blown away by the community support. It’s been 30 years (since Rodney’s death). But for us, when you have things like that, it’s kind of like it just happened yesterday.”

In recent years, Colt Bartels, son of Lisa and Craig Bartels, presented the Rodney Goodwin Award to the winner. He is in college now at Anderson University, so his sister, Kelsey Bartels, a junior at Tri-Valley High School, presented the award.

This year, it was given to the entire Clinton team. Next year, one recipient will be named and that player will wear a No. 49 sticker on his helmet during the season.

“It’s amazing,” Lisa Bartels said. “Matt (Koeppel) went above and beyond for this. There were so many people there from the community. Obviously, (Rodney’s death) was the worst time in our lives and they really rallied around us. My parents were an amazing example of forgiveness and living by what we always talk about, which is faith in God. The community surrounding us was a big part of that.

“The fact that 30 years later they’re still doing it is incredible. They’re still there for us. That’s pretty awesome.”

Several of Rodney Goodwin’s classmates from the Class of 1989 were in attendance. So were many of the former winners of the award that bears his name.

It was an emotional night that included warm embraces, some broad smiles and, yes, a few tears. What would Rodney have thought about it?

“He was very quiet, very unassuming,” his father said. “I don’t think he would have liked all the attention.”

“He’d be embarrassed,” Donna Goodwin said. “He was one who we thought would probably end up on a mountain top somewhere counting goats or working out west somewhere … just somewhere all alone. He was very much a nature person.”

Rodney’s major was outdoor recreation at Aurora University, where he played football as a freshman and sophomore. He was killed just prior to his senior year.

His sister, now a teacher and coach, was 16 at the time.

“He looked just like my dad, but he was kind of the opposite of my dad and I,” Lisa Bartels said. “Dad and I are pretty outgoing. Rodney was quiet and shy, but had a great sense of humor. It was a pretty dry sense of humor.

“He had a great smile and everybody who came in contact with him just loved him.”

The love flowed on Aug. 19 as well. Ron Goodwin was glad he was there to see it, feel it.

“When he was first killed, I didn’t know if I could live another day, or if I wanted to,” he said. “But it’s been a great 30 years. God has blessed us.”

One example was when Colt Bartels was born on Rodney’s birthday, June 12. Likely, uncle Rodney flashed that “great smile” from above.

Aug. 19 was a blessing as well. No. 49 was at peace with who he was. He, and his number, live on.