Kindred: The ‘best’ came after terrific Tri-Valley vs. St. Teresa title game

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, a voice of reason on a network of blowhard screamers and yellers, has a segment on his late night edition of SportsCenter called, “The best thing I saw today.”

Mostly, it highlights feel-good moments in sports … a buzzer-beating shot from halfcourt, a refreshing show of sportsmanship, a heroic performance in the face of injury or illness. Each is a reminder of what attracted us to sports.

A “best thing” transpired recently in our midst. It escaped Van Pelt and that’s OK. The reality is a lot of good things happen in sports every day.

Forgive me for being late with this one. My “best thing I saw today” actually occurred more than a week ago, but not to worry. It will age well. Class, faith and sportsmanship have no expiration date.

The day after Thanksgiving, Tri-Valley and Decatur St. Teresa high schools served up a dynamite Class 2A state championship football game. The back and forth battle went down to the final play before St. Teresa held on to win, 29-22.

The competition was fierce. Both teams showed tremendous heart. You could feel the beat through the television screen. It was a great thing to watch.

But the best thing?

That came shortly after Tri-Valley’s final pass to the end zone fell incomplete. IHSA network cameras caught Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop talking with a St. Teresa player. Moments later, players and coaches from both teams were kneeling at midfield for a prayer.

Joining the opponent for a prayer has become the norm for Tri-Valley in Roop’s 17 seasons. The Vikings do it after every game. Roop’s program is built around faith, family and football. That is no secret, nor should it be.

The fact the teams came together on this day, after such a spirited and captivating contest, was particularly moving. It was the best thing a 64-year-old mostly retired scribe had seen in a year’s worth of days, maybe more.

Before you harp on separation of church and state, understand that no one is forced to take part in Tri-Valley’s postgame ritual. A couple of Vikings did not participate following the title game, including a starter. Praying is not a requisite for playing in Roop’s program.

The law prohibits that, but even if it didn’t, Roop would. He has too much respect for the teenagers who train, practice and play under his watch to force his beliefs on them.

The respect is mutual. You see it in practice and on game days, certainly, but also once a week during the season at dinner time. Roop and his wife, Bridget, invite players to a weekly meal at their home. As with the prayer, participation is optional. But typically, 30 to 40 players show up.

It reflects the family culture Roop has created during a tenure that has produced a state championship in 2015 and runner-up finishes this year and in 2013.

He is as competitive as anyone. That was evident late in the title game when the officiating crew let 40 seconds tick off prior to Tri-Valley’s final possession.

Desperate for an explanation, an animated Roop ran to midfield seeking one. Normally, that would be a penalty. The officials did not flag him, perhaps an indication they knew were in error.

No matter, Roop took the high road afterward.

“The officials did not cost us the football game today,” he said. “I made mistakes, the boys made mistakes and too many mistakes to beat a team like that.”

It was a classy thing to do. If you don’t want your players making excuses, don’t make any yourself.

Instead, in the seconds following a devastating loss, Roop orchestrated a joint prayer that put the outcome in perspective for his players and everyone watching … that what mattered was giving thanks and praise above for the opportunity.

It was a beautiful thing.

The best thing.