Kindred: Remembering Adam Denzer, the man behind the state champion pork chop sandwich

Surely word has reached Adam Denzer. A guy so well-connected learns things, in heaven as he did on earth. Rest assured he is touched, thankful and, likely, a bit overwhelmed.

Denzer left us in January 2008, taken by a farm accident at age 43. His spirit lives on as a blueprint for those of us who knew him. Follow it and you build friendships and bridges.

And, clearly, a heck of a pork chop sandwich.

Denzer has been in the news lately, courtesy of Normal Community High School’s A-Train Concession Stand named in his honor. It was announced this week the A-Train emerged from four finalists and 79 initial entries to win the Illinois State Pork Chop Sandwich Finals, co-hosted by the Illinois High School Association and Illinois Pork Producers Association.

The credit goes to the NCHS alumni who loved Denzer and have poured heart, soul and seasoning into every chop they grill. Bill Flick recently listed many in a fine column: Marty Pickett, Dave Reynolds, Jim Whalen, Dave Ensenberger, John Baermann, Mike Malinowski, Craig Pickett, Dave Willert, Mike Adams and Randy Lyons. Likely, there are others.

For 13 years, they have grilled and sold pork chop sandwiches at NCHS home football games and other athletic events. Their trailer was donated by Denzer’s widow, Marie, after the outpouring of love for husband when he died.

Kudos to her and those who give time and energy to the A-Train, Denzer’s nickname from his NCHS football playing days.

But what about Denzer? Who was he? Why was he so beloved? Why the tireless efforts to keep his name — it is painted on the trailer — and spirit alive?

Let me help with that.

Covering NCHS and Normal West athletics over the years afforded me the opportunity to know Denzer, who made his living as a hog farmer and a Unit 5 bus dispatcher and driver. Among his passions was high school sports, in Unit 5 but also throughout the area.

He would pick my brain about the Danville freshman guard he had seen on a recent bus trip, or the big, bruising fullback from Urbana or Champaign Central or wherever.

“What do you think?” he’d ask. “Is he Division I?”

Occasionally, the brain could offer an opinion. Often, there was a confession: “Adam, I haven’t seen him yet. You know more about him than I do.”

He never made me feel guilty about that. We simply moved on to something else, like who would win the McLean County Basketball Tournament or how far his beloved Ironmen or Wildcats might go in the postseason.

There was a sparkle in his eyes every time. The light inside Denzer, while rarely dim, seemed brightest when talking or watching sports.

He loved getting to know athletes, coaches, administrators and even fans. He introduced himself to media members from here and elsewhere, quickly making friends.

“A-Train” stemmed from the way Denzer rumbled through the line on the football field. The nickname applied equally to his personality. Denzer’s welcoming demeanor seemed to shout, “All Aboard!” to anyone he met.

When Denzer died, then-Normal West basketball coach Brian Cupples summed him up as “a guy everybody enjoyed being around.”

Former NCHS basketball coach Tom Eder, the West principal in 2008, said on that dark day: “He just had a smile and would always say something encouraging. He never seemed to have anything negative or a gripe or a problem. He just enjoyed who he was.”

What a combination … a person others “enjoyed being around” who also “enjoyed who he was.” Can you do better than that?

No.

It took three-plus hours to get through the huge line at his visitation. And for 13 years, NCHS has had A-Train Concessions in his memory.

Those devoted to it know Denzer would do the same for them, for any of us. They will celebrate the state championship with a $500 prize, a “Golden Spatula” and a banner signifying the win. But mostly, they will celebrate him.

Now you know why.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

