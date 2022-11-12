Kindred: Olympia’s football ride sparks ‘time travel’ for 1985 Spartans

We often refer to postseason success as a “ride.” Friends, family and fans in general jump on board, enthusiastically supporting players and coaches.

Olympia High School’s run to Saturday’s Class 3A football playoff quarterfinal against Williamsville contained all of the typical elements. Among the proud alums is a retired sports editor, class of 1976.

Yet, this “ride” also included time travel for players and coaches from the most successful football team in Olympia history, transporting them to 1985 and their run to the Class 3A state championship game. This year’s Spartans were the first to reach the quarterfinals since that 11-3 team.

“Some guys I’m Facebook friends with have been posting things and other friends I graduated with … not all football players, but fans back in the day,” said Willie Baker, a standout senior tailback and linebacker in 1985.

“There is a lot of excitement around (this year), especially for those who were in my graduating class. Everybody is reminiscing. It’s taken us all back to that place in time.”

What a time it was. Olympia, which opened in 1972, had never made the playoffs entering the 1985 season. At a preseason meeting, the team was asked to set goals. One was to be Corn Belt Conference champions. Another was to make the first round of the playoffs.

“I was like ‘Whoa, that would be kind of neat,’” Baker said. “Then one of the coaches threw out the words ‘state championship,’ kind of laughing. We were like, ‘You’re crazy.’”

After a 3-2 start, the Spartans caught fire. They didn’t lose again until a 34-7 defeat to Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the title game at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium.

There was a sense Olympia football had arrived, that playoff berths would be the norm. The Spartans qualified the next year, finishing 9-2 after a second-round loss to Mahomet-Seymour.

Then?

Well, a slide began that took on a life of its own. This year’s playoff appearance is just the sixth in Olympia’s 50-year history.

No wonder Ron Smith is “tickled to death” for the current players and coaches.

Smith was the Spartans’ head coach in 1985. Now retired, he is a substitute teacher occasionally at Olympia and has gotten to know head coach Eric Lyons and some of his players.

Smith has been impressed, calling Lyons a “very knowledgeable” coach who “does a lot for the kids and does it for the right reasons.”

John O’Donnell will tell you that it is similar to 1985. O’Donnell was the senior quarterback, punter and kicker that year.

He and Baker were among several sophomores to play on an 0-9 team in 1983. Olympia was 4-5 the next season, but Smith and his staff kept the faith.

“I think a huge factor is the confidence a coach gives you,” O’Donnell said. “We had no tradition at the time and we were 0-9 and had never been to the playoffs. I thought Coach Smith and Dan Bertrand (defensive coordinator) were inspiring to the players.”

“They believed in us,” Baker said simply. “I saw time and time again players grow just due to their efforts in working with them. Otherwise, it would not have happened.

“I’m very thankful to have been a part of the whole experience, thankful to have coaches who cared to the degree that they did. We felt it.”

The coaches had a good mix of juniors and seniors. There were 12 seniors and Smith said, “All 12 could play.” The talented junior class included 22 players, enabling Olympia to have only four players who played on both sides of the ball.

A turning point came in week 6 at Peru St. Bede. The Spartans trailed by a point with 1:18 to go. Going into a strong wind, they drove from their 18-yard line to a winning touchdown with well under a minute to play.

A third loss would have put their playoff hopes in jeopardy at a time when a 6-3 record was no guarantee of qualifying. They finished 7-2, then routed Riverton, 43-21, in the first round of the playoffs.

“We were like, ‘Holy cow, we’re in the playoffs and we won big!’” Baker said. “We won one game after another and kept rolling. It was pretty surreal. I felt like we were at a different level of confidence and energy, not only within the team, but the school.

“You started to see all of the school spirit there and with parents, family, the whole community.”

Olympia is made up of eight communities. The 1985 football run helped galvanize the towns of Atlanta, Stanford, Minier, McLean, Waynesville, Armington, Hopedale and Danvers.

It was a wonderful thing, and surely some of that has been felt this year.

“Everywhere you went in all of the towns there were signs in the windows of businesses,” O’Donnell said. “Reporters were coming out and the TV stations. I have a few bad interviews on TV. I wasn’t good at it. I know that.”

That was OK. There was so much good to celebrate. O’Donnell said the team relished getting to travel on charter buses to road games. The Spartans also had a practice at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium to get accustomed to playing on artificial turf.

Smith also threw them a curve on the day of a semifinal home game against DuQuoin. After a team breakfast at the Dixie Truck Stop in McLean, he had the bus driver head north on Interstate 55 to Hancock Stadium.

He wanted the players to realize how close they were to the title game. Their pregame talk was held at the 50-yard line at Hancock Stadium. Then it was off to rural Stanford, where they slogged their way in inclement weather to a 6-0 win over DuQuoin.

“If it wouldn’t have been those conditions, I don’t think we could have beaten DuQuoin. They were so big and physical,” Smith said. “We played our goal line defense the whole game.”

The next week, a pep assembly was held at Olympia. O’Donnell and his teammates were surprised when the captains of rival Central Catholic showed up in support of them.

“A nice gesture,” O’Donnell said. “It was neat that they would do that.”

It was all part of an exhilarating ride. Now in their mid-50s, O’Donnell, Baker and their former teammates have been able to relive it, courtesy of the current Spartans.

That’s a wonderful thing as well.