Kindred: Normal West’s Darren Hess perseveres, earns path to Hall of Fame

A coach’s ride is seldom smooth. There are bumps, potholes and the occasional roadblock. Those who endure have the resolve to drive through the rough patches and accelerate toward the greater good.

Darren Hess has faced all of the above in a 33-year coaching career. So when he began seeing “congratulations” on his phone Monday, it was fitting he was in a driver’s ed car providing after-school instruction. Those rides are not always smooth, either.

Messages on a Normal West High School football text chain started popping up. One was from West head coach Nate Fincham asking, “Did you know this was coming?”

Hess wondered what “this” meant.

“We have some younger staff members whose wives have been having babies, so I thought maybe it was something like that,” Hess said. “It took me until about 5:30 to figure out what had happened.”

The congratulations were for Hess on being elected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He will be inducted April 1 at Champaign in the career coach division.

A representative from the IHSFCA tried to notify Hess earlier Monday, calling from a number Hess did not recognize. Wary it was a spam call, he ignored it.

Fortunately, contributions made by Hess were not lost on his fellow coaches. His impact goes beyond a 100-61 record as a head coach — 4-5 in one year at Heyworth, 96-56 in 15 years at Normal West.

West won two Big 12 Conference championships and made 12 playoff appearances with Hess in charge. He also helped win state championships at Central Catholic (1994) and LeRoy (1996) as an assistant coach.

Yet, Hess’ greatest triumph is the influence he has had on players. That continues in his role as Fincham’s defensive coordinator.

“It’s very humbling,” Hess said. “You just kind of do what you do and you hope to impact kids in general.

“I retire (from teaching) in two years, so this is kind of a great reward for the end. You want to make a difference and I got recognized by my peers. I’m pretty excited about that. It brings a smile to your face, you know?”

Hess has earned his ear-to-ear grin more than most. He was suspended for the final eight games of the 2014 season by the Illinois High School Association for a violation of recruiting bylaws. It was a saga orchestrated by parents with agendas, something that historically has taken down good coaches in every state, every sport.

Initially, Hess was told after the season to resign or be fired as coach. When word got out, boosters and former players spoke out on his behalf. Unit 5 reversed its position and reinstated him.

“(The suspension) was a raw deal for a really good person,” said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop, Hess’ friend and former coaching colleague. “People who are close to Darren … we say that his biggest flaw is that he sees the good in everybody. Sometimes it costs him and he gets taken advantage of because of it. That was the case in that scenario.”

Hess was head coach for three more years before resigning in December 2017. He joined Roop at Tri-Valley as an assistant coach in 2018 and has been on Fincham’s staff at West the past four years.

“I’ve reflected on it,” Hess said. “Maybe it was OK for me to step away for a year (from Normal West). I got reconnected with Josh. Not that I didn’t have a love for it, but you kind of go through that grind. It makes you reflect on things and turn it in a positive way. I was able to do that.”

Pausing, he added, “It’s been a journey.”

A chunk of it has been spent with Roop. They were assistant coaches together at LeRoy and Normal Community before Roop was offensive coordinator under Hess for four years at Normal West.

They go back even farther. When Roop was a junior and senior at Tri-Valley, his baseball coaches were Gary Tipsord and assistant coach Darren Hess.

“My years of coaching with Darren are some of the best years of my career,” Roop said. “He’s a player's coach. He fought for his players on the field, off the field. At West, there was a group of us making sure there were sack lunches after practice for kids who were less fortunate. We were picking up kids for practice who couldn’t get there.

“That’s Darren. He was going to do whatever it took to make sure kids had a good experience. He poured everything he had into it.”

Among those on the receiving end was Cody White, a standout lineman who went on to play at Illinois State and for the NFL’s Houston Texans.

White now farms in the Maroa area, incorporating lessons learned under Hess.

“He taught me a lot of things through football about life that definitely did carry on,” White said. “I’m sure a lot of us would say that.

“It was not just making better football players. He was in the business of making better people also, which was great. When you talk about a leader of men and helping develop young boys into young men, he was one of the best at it.”

Hess will tell you he learned as a player at Central Catholic under John McIntyre and from coaching with the likes of Bobby Moews and Mike Moews at Central, Jim Zeleznik at LeRoy, Darrell Crouch and McIntyre at Eureka College and Hud Venerable at Normal Community.

He also is thankful for the support of his wife, Pam, and their children, Kylee, 23, and Levi, 20. They understood the value of what he was doing and the time it demanded.

“Journey” is the right word. The ride was jarring at times. Yet, Darren Hess is where he should be.

Where he deserves to be.

PHOTOS: Longtime Normal West football coach Darren Hess