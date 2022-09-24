Kindred: More than 70 years after their first game together, Frank and Jean Chiodo still have football

Frank Chiodo was boarding a train in his native Joliet when a pretty young lady caught his eye. She was doing her best to get on the train, but could use a hand.

Chiodo was quick to lend one.

“She had a suitcase, a violin and hatbox,” he recalled.

Chiodo helped her on board and the train pulled out for Normal, where both were attending Illinois State.

It was the start of a great romance that led to marriage, three sons, three daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and, through it all, football.

Frank and Jean Chiodo celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9. They have been at football games together even longer.

“She was in the band when I played football in college, so she was at all the games,” Frank said.

Now, the Redbirds’ former quarterback and marching band drummer are at all of the Ridgeview-Lexington games. Frank is 93 and Jean 92, but inside, where the heart pounds and blood flows, they feel much younger on football Fridays.

Their son, Hal, is the Ridgeview-Lexington head coach. Like his father — the former longtime head coach at University High — Hal Chiodo is in the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He came out of retirement last year at age 66 to coach Ridgeview-Lexington, a move that has rejuvenated an entire football family.

Frank and Jean Chiodo did not miss a game last season while the Mustangs advanced to the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs. They had perfect attendance again this season heading into Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley at Colfax.

On Thursday, they were looking forward to the matchup of 4-0 teams. They also had a game plan in place. Being a Chiodo means having a game plan.

“We’re going to dinner before the game,” Frank said excitedly. “There’s 10 of us meeting at Cooksville to have supper. He (Hal) has two brothers and three sisters and they’ll all be there at dinner and all be at the game.”

Frank Chiodo will tell you he gets pregame butterflies, just as he did while building a 136-95-2 record as U High’s head coach from 1964-89.

He leaves the coaching these days to his son. Still, they talk football frequently … in particular, Ridgeview-Lexington football.

“The kids don’t know who I am, but I feel like I know all of them just from talking to Hal about all of them … what they can do, what they can’t do,” Frank said. “You live it right with them.”

Earlier in Hal Chiodo’s career, he was head coach at Morton. His father had retired from U High, but was upstairs and in communication with the coaches.

During a playoff game, Frank Chiodo noticed the flat was open when Morton was on offense.

“I said, ‘Hal, you can throw it out there,’” he said. “Hal said, ‘If I had somebody who could throw it and somebody who could catch it, I’d do that.’”

Frank Chiodo still laughs about it. The exchange was a reminder that a big part of coaching football is knowing your personnel … “what they can do, what they can’t do.”

Thus, unless Frank Chiodo sees something “obvious,” he refrains from making coaching suggestions.

“I try to keep my mouth shut,” he said. “I won’t guarantee that.”

This much is certain. The Chiodo family’s patriarch and matriarch are thrilled to still have football in their lives, more than 70 years after their first game together.

They’re so swept up that Frank Chiodo no longer adheres to the “one game at a time” mantra every coach preaches.

“We’re looking forward to the playoffs because last year they were so much fun,” he said.

Enjoy.

You’ve earned it.