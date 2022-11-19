Kindred: Moose Roe was a big presence in every way

Dwayne Roe filled up a room. He was a big man with a barrel chest, broad shoulders and thick, powerful arms. His nickname — “Moose” — was no mystery.

Yet, imposing as he was physically, his personality was larger. With a baritone voice, strong will and quick wit, he could be demanding and engaging, a rare combination.

He arrived at Olympia High School in the fall of 1974 as a social studies/history teacher and head basketball coach. Before the first semester was over, he had cut me from the varsity basketball team.

The previous nine years — five at North Texas State, four at Oral Roberts — Roe had been a deft recruiter as a college assistant coach. He knew talent when he saw it and, clearly, when he did not.

A junior at the time, my only basketball skill was shooting. Foot speed was poor, lateral quickness worse. Years later, his son and my classmate, Greg, a standout player, told me of a conversation with his father on the eve of finalizing the roster.

“What about Randy Kindred? He can shoot it,” Greg said in the kitchen of their McLean home.

“You see that refrigerator over there?” Coach Roe responded. “He couldn’t guard it.”

He was spot on.

Raiding a fridge came naturally. Keeping it, or anything, in front of me was a problem.

So it was goodbye to basketball, my favorite sport. It hurt a bit, but led me to look inward and ask, “Did you prepare as hard as you could have? Were you disciplined? Were you fully committed?”

The answers were no, no and no.

What a valuable lesson. My parents had preached it, but now, the evidence was clear: if you lack preparation, discipline and commitment, you won’t get the desired results.

The easy thing would have been to blame the coach anyway. The better thing was to thank him many times over for instilling values in a teenager who never played a game for him.

The teenager is 64 now and saddened by the loss of Roe, who died Nov. 8 at age 91. He touched mine and so many lives in a career in which he taught and coached at Danville, Rockford (Machesney Park) Harlem, Fairbury-Cropsey, Olympia and Morris in addition to his college coaching.

Occasionally during my 42 years at The Pantagraph, the phone would ring and a deep voice on the other end would say, “Is this Grantland Rice?” or “I didn’t get my paper today. Are you the man I need to talk to?” or “Is this the mayor of Atlanta?”

Then a hearty laugh would fill the receiver. My former history teacher, my “almost” coach, was checking in to talk basketball, see how things were going and talk more basketball.

He cared about a cement-footed forward who never scored a point for him. Whether we talked for 15 minutes or 45 – typically 45 – he left me with this: “Keep up the good work young man.”

It meant the world.

Roe took his role of mentor seriously. That was obvious as far back as that first year at Olympia. A Pantagraph reporter went to rural Stanford after the Spartans got off to a 7-0 start without me. He asked Roe about college vs. high school coaching.

“College basketball is an entertainment game,” Roe said. “In high school, you have an obligation to develop young men into adult people. I’ve always said that high school athletics is the battleground for manhood.

“A young man has to be exposed to self-discipline and the role of authority before he can achieve in any phase of life. Developing character and integrity in the individual – that’s what athletics is all about.”

Players and non-players (like me) graduated and moved on. Roe never moved on from us, making room in his heart and mind. You don’t understand or value that when you’re fresh out of high school. Later, you appreciate how special it is.

It was among many things that made Moose Roe unique. A standout athlete at Danville High School, he went on to earn 11 letters at Eastern Illinois University, starring in football, basketball and as a shot putter in track. The school inducted him into its Athletics Hall of Fame.

His teaching style was direct and informed. He expected your answers to be the same. More than once, in preparation for an upcoming test, he would say, “Give me meat and potatoes. None of that fluff stuff. Just meat and potatoes.”

In other words, get to the point.

Among his earliest students was Gary Walter during Roe’s time at Fairbury-Cropsey from 1960-65. Walter went on to serve as the statistician on WJBC Radio broadcasts … “The Hall of Famer, Gary Walter,” his colleagues would say.

At Fairbury-Cropsey, Walter also was Roe’s basketball manager for two seasons. Later, Roe relished running into Walter and reliving those years.

Former Pantagraph sports editor Jim Barnhart, who loved Roe and wrote about him often, liked to tell of the time Roe’s team at Fairbury-Cropsey had missed 19 straight free throws. Seems the coach cupped his big hands around his mouth and shouted, “Make one! You might start a trend.”

That was Moose Roe, a man who embraced fun and fundamentals with equal vigor.

In retirement, one of his passions was raising money for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. He served on the board of the Corn Belt Alzheimer Association in Bloomington, helping organize the annual Memory Walk fundraiser.

He cared. It’s that simple.

He cared about everything he did and everyone he met along the way.

Even the 16th man on a 15-man team.