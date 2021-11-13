Kindred: Mike Allen won big at GCMS, but he’s about so much more

Mike Allen will be linked to winning. It’s what we do with coaches. We judge them by wins and losses.

With two state championships, 15 playoff appearances and a 144-72 record, Allen’s 21-year run as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head football coach will be best known for winning.

The Class 2A state titles came in 2017 and 2018. Both capped 14-0 seasons. They are celebrated with trophies in a case near the GCMS main office and signs on a chain link fence at the football field.

Fine.

But here’s the thing about Allen, who on Thursday told his team he was stepping away from coaching, but will remain at GCMS as athletic director and assistant principal.

He has won, but he’s not about winning. Not really.

More than a head coach, Allen has been patriarch of a family that extends beyond his wife, Jenny, twin sons Keegan and Austin, 23, and daughter Payton, 17.

He knows what it’s like to grow up with “a tough family life.” Football and football coaches kept him out of trouble. His coaches and teammates were like family.

“Coaches are the ones who had the biggest impact on my life,” Allen said. “I wanted to kind of return that.”

It became his mission: build a program that could provide caring and support, maybe even a refuge, for the teenagers in it. If they also won on the field, all the better.

“There’s been adversity we’ve had to go through, tough family situations,” Allen said. “Our kids formed a family unit and it’s very special. To be part of it has been one of the highlights of my life for sure.”

It’s why a particular Senior Night sticks out for Allen. One of the seniors walked off the field with tears streaming from his eyes.

He hugged his head coach and said, “This is the closest thing I’ve ever had to a family.”

“That meant the world,” Allen said. “Some kids have it better off than others, but hopefully kids walked away and said, ‘We were treated fairly, we were treated like men and we were never disrespected in any way.’ If you can do that, they’ll come back and you’ll have friendships and lifelong relationships.”

Allen, 52, is a Gibson City native and lived there through sixth grade. He then moved to Amarillo, Texas, where he lived through his sophomore year of high school.

Allen was adrift, saying, “I wasn’t really going to school outside of football. I was getting into trouble.”

Prior to his junior year, Allen moved to Paxton to live with his grandparents. He found success on the football field, joining a team that advanced to the playoff quarterfinals. He had a sense of belonging.

The recurrence of a neck injury as a freshman at Eureka College ended Allen’s playing career. He was heartbroken. Practice was from 4 to 6:30 p.m. each day. It hurt so much not being there, Allen slept during those hours. He went home every weekend.

“It was depressing for me,” he said.

The next year, Allen served as a manager for football. He became a student assistant coach in volleyball and basketball. He was feeding his passion for sports and loved it.

Following graduation, there was a stint at Morris Junior High, where Allen coached basketball and track. He was hired as a teacher at GCMS in late summer 1997 and football coach Vic Jennings gave him a spot on his staff.

Allen was surrounded by veteran coaches Jennings, Gene Everett, Ossie Jordan and Jim Lewis.

“You have four Hall of Fame coaches there,” Allen said. “To learn and watch those guys, it was enjoyable for me. I learned so much.”

The lessons served Allen well during his time as head coach, which began ominously with a 4-23 record the first three seasons. The administration stuck with him, a wise decision to be sure.

Allen established standards for hard work, commitment to the team concept and even had an “excuse tree.” A player offering an excuse was told to go tell it to the tree. It fostered an atmosphere of accountability.

“The wins and losses, they never would have come if you didn’t have good kids who were willing to work hard and play together,” Allen said. “I truly have been blessed not only to coach with the men I’ve coached with, but with great kids.”

Chad Augspurger has coached 13 seasons under Allen, serving as defensive coordinator since 2015. A state champion player in 1996 at Chenoa, Augspurger knows plenty about team chemistry and culture.

He’s watched Allen ward off cliques on his teams. Players and coaches are in it together, as one entity, one family.

“At the end of the day, I think his legacy is going to be about the impact he has had on the kids and the respect the program has gained,” Augspurger said. “It’s not just the wins, but how he did it the right way. He has instilled a culture of doing things the right way and making sure not only are we winning the right way, but when we lose, we lose the right way.”

“Right” can mean a lot of things. For Allen, it goes well beyond what happens on the field. No detail is too small.

An example?

“He is always the last one out of the locker room when we’re at an away game,” Augspurger said. “He makes sure the locker room is absolutely spotless. Sometimes it’s cleaner than when we arrived. That is a microcosm of what he stands for.”

The unwavering commitment to “right” enabled players and coaches to celebrate the state titles in the streets of Gibson City with townspeople. It led players to sing outside the room of loyal fan Roy Roemer hours before he died in 2017. And it led this year’s players to help with the cleanup in Gibson City following flooding in August.

They are evidence Allen’s message got through. That is, for players to represent their team and school with class, serve their community.

“It’s our community,” Allen has told them. “Why not take pride in it and give back?”

Allen’s GCMS pride will remain strong. He no longer will have the pressure and stress of coaching. He will be free from the late-night meetings and be able to sleep in on Saturday mornings.

Still, a guy who has been involved in football since sixth grade will miss it, though he stresses the timing is “perfect” with a new weight room under construction and, hopefully, fewer COVID-19 restrictions by next fall. He sees this as the right time to transition to a new coach.

The former coach will relish the opportunity to stay around GCMS’ athletes and coaches in his role as A.D.

“I’m looking forward to the next three years, helping the coaches as much as I can with whatever they need and still being around the kids and talking to them,” Allen said.

Call it a win-win, even if he’s not about winning.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0