Kindred: It’s OK to say it now, Illinois’ 2001 Big Ten champs were unique, fun, special

The duty as a beat reporter is to remain objective … put emotion aside and deliver the facts. The mission is to let readers in on what is happening and, through interviews with players and coaches, why it is happening.

Often it means asking questions they don’t want to hear, but you ask and, most times, they answer.

It’s been 20 years now. My “beat reporter” days are over. So when the University of Illinois honored its 2001 Big Ten Conference championship football team on Saturday, a thought occurred as former coach Ron Turner and players from the team were introduced at Memorial Stadium:

“You don’t have to be objective anymore,” the mind whispered. “Let it out.”

Here it is, then. That team was unique. It was fun to cover. It had personalities. It persevered. It wasn’t just one of many in 40-plus years of writing about teams. It was different, special.

As the 20-year champs stood at midfield on a sweltering Saturday, during halftime of Illinois’ 30-22 opening win over Nebraska, it brought back fond memories. The best reunions do.

Courtesy of a generous brother-in-law, my view was from an air-conditioned suite below the press box. There is no cheering in the press box, the No. 1 rule for beat reporters. There was cheering in the suite as Turner and his former players were introduced. A retired beat reporter and sports editor joined in.

It felt good.

Part of the charm of the 2001 Illini was that not a lot was expected following a 5-6 season in 2000. At least two preseason publications picked them to finish eighth in the Big Ten.

When they lost their Big Ten opener 45-20 at Michigan, the projections seemed on target.

Yet, there was a positive sign on that late September afternoon in Ann Arbor. You sense things as a reporter and the vibe in the Illini locker room was they had high expectations for themselves. There was a lot more resolve than resignation.

Senior center Luke Butkus was angry. With more than 100,000 fans screaming, he had not heard quarterback Kurt Kittner try to call a timeout on a fourth-and-inches play in the second quarter. Butkus snapped the ball, Kittner wasn’t ready and the play was stuffed. Michigan scored on the next play and Illinois never recovered.

“I knew the cadence. I just screwed it up,” Butkus fumed.

In retrospect, the impetus for the Big Ten title came in that postgame locker room. The Fighting Illini were fighting mad. They did not lose again in the regular season.

And yes, it was fun to watch.

Their 32.5 points per game set a school record at the time. Kittner threw for 3,256 yards and 27 touchdowns. Electric receiver Brandon Lloyd tied school records with 10 touchdown catches and six 100-yard games. Running backs Antoineo Harris and Rocky Harvey racked up yards and rank among the top five rushers in school history.

The defense piled up 40 sacks and 89 tackles for loss, while cornerback Eugene Wilson led the country with 30 pass breakups.

A seven-game win streak left Illinois alone atop the Big Ten at 7-1, their first outright league title since 1983. Was there drama along the way? You bet.

They had to rally to beat Penn State at home and won at Ohio State late in the season. That left only a win in a Thanksgiving Day home game against Northwestern to clinch the title.

Leading 34-13 entering the fourth quarter, it appeared a done deal. But Northwestern, led by quarterback Zak Kustok, pulled within 34-28 and had the ball.

With just over two minutes remaining, Kustok lofted a long pass for Kunle Patrick, who was five yards behind the nearest Illini defender. The pass missed Patrick’s outstretched hands by about six inches.

“My heart stopped,” safety Muhammad Abdullah said that day.

He wasn’t alone, but moments later, he and the Illini were celebrating the Big Ten championship at midfield.

Three years earlier, Kittner and his fellow seniors had gone 3-8 as freshmen. The year before they arrived, Illinois was 0-11 in Turner’s first season.

In the week leading up to the Northwestern game, Kittner said, “Everyone inside the locker room knew we could do it from the beginning. No one outside believed.”

The reward for the seventh-ranked Illini was a trip to the Sugar Bowl to face No. 12 LSU. The Tigers’ coach was Nick Saban. Perhaps you’ve heard of him.

LSU set a Sugar Bowl record with 34 first-half points, charging to a 34-7 lead. With deadline an issue for the press corps, we banged out a sizable chunk of our stories at halftime, assuming a lopsided Illini loss.

When Illinois closed to within 41-28 with nearly 12 minutes left, the heart sank. The halftime work may be obsolete. The Pantagraph beat writer looked at John Supinie, reporter for the Springfield State Journal-Register, and uttered an expletive.

Illinois’ rally fizzled. LSU won, 47-34. The crux of the story held up.

In the postgame interviews, the Illini underclassmen talked of bigger and better things to come. This was just the start, they said.

It wasn’t.

Illinois went 5-7 in 2002, 1-11 in 2003 and 3-8 in 2004. Turner was fired.

The free fall only adds to the value of that 2001 season. It was a team that seized its opportunity, finishing 10-2 and ranked 12th in the final Associated Press poll.

Most of those Illini are in their early 40s now. They are no longer in game shape and some, like Kittner, have had hairlines retreat since their college days.

Still, it was great to see them on this steamy Saturday, back on the field where they triumphed in the heat of battle.

Even better to applaud them from an air-conditioned suite.

It’s OK now.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

