Kindred: IHSA’s return to Hancock Stadium means restoring noise, atmosphere

We’ve all seen it. A quarterback in shotgun formation or under center extends his arms and begins flapping.

It is football’s universal symbol for “quiet please.” Crowd noise is making it difficult for signals to be heard, so the signal-caller seeks relief. At home, he can say, “Alexa, volume lower.” On the field, he makes like a bird and hopes for the best.

There hasn’t been much of that lately in Illinois High School Association state championship games. Whether at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb or, in particular, at cavernous Memorial Stadium in Champaign, the crowd is swallowed up by the surroundings. Fans scream and yell, yet the wide receiver still hears the quarterback.

Blissfully, that will change starting next year. The IHSA’s announcement Wednesday that state title games will return to Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium, their home from 1974-1998, was wonderful news for anyone who appreciates atmosphere and ambiance in sports.

Count me in.

Hancock Stadium’s capacity of 13,391 is large enough to accommodate state finals crowds but small enough to give them proximity to the field, a full voice and, perhaps, a say in who wins and loses.

At a minimum, they will restore an excitement and frenzy that was lost in the larger venues. It wasn’t the only reason the IHSA board voted to return the games to Hancock, but arguably the best.

Those who remember the first 25 years of IHSA football championship games know what a terrific setting that was. Hancock Stadium’s listed capacity was 15,000 in those days. A $23 million renovation in 2013 reduced capacity, but created a true stadium feel with new east stands, press box, amenities, etc.

An indoor practice facility under construction will be a valuable asset in addition to the confines of venerable Horton Field House. As good a fit as ISU was from 1974-1998, it’s better now.

In fact, it’s ideal.

ISU was awarded the Class 1A through 8A title games for the next five years on Thanksgiving weekend. Do it right and they may never leave.

They left in 1999 at the request of ISU. The long-struggling Redbirds suddenly were flourishing in football and in position to possibly host a first-round Division I-AA (now FCS) playoff game … on Thanksgiving weekend.

The IHSA announced in October of that year the games would move to Champaign. At the time, IHSA executive director David Fry was asked about losing some of the atmosphere in a much larger stadium.

“I don’t see why anything should cause us an atmosphere problem,” Fry said. “I think we can block off and control seating to keep the crowds grouped.”

Fry was a good man and the IHSA did what it could. But the atmosphere problem was real and never went away.

As for ISU football, Todd Berry’s Redbirds earned the first-round home game in 1999. They throttled Colgate, 55-13, amid sunshine and 52-degree weather on Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The game drew 7,133 fans, less than half of Hancock’s 1999 capacity. ISU was ranked No. 5 nationally with a 34.3 scoring average. Yet, in unseasonably warm weather conditions, the Redbirds were outdrawn by Eastland Mall that day.

ISU has since made FCS playoff appearances in 2006, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019, but only in 1999 did a first-round home game come on Thanksgiving weekend. It’s time to lay the “conflict” notion to rest.

To his credit, current Redbird coach Brock Spack is all for ISU hosting the IHSA games. He sees the value in bringing potential players and students to campus, especially with the Hancock Stadium upgrades.

It is a win for ISU and the community, which will reap an estimated $2.15 million in economic impact each November. But beyond dollars and cents, the whole thing just makes sense.

And likely, will make a quarterback flap his arms.

It’s been too long.

