Kindred: Football sustains Prairie Central’s Daniel Hawkins after father's death

Football needs players like Daniel Hawkins, a Prairie Central High School senior who is a team leader, captain and the veteran presence on a playoff-bound offensive line.

Hawkins makes line calls and, when completely healthy, also plays defensive tackle. Likely, the Hawks would not be 7-2 without him.

Yet, as much as they depend on Hawkins, as much as they need him, he has needed them and football even more this season.

On Aug. 7, just prior to the opening practice, Hawkins’ father, Mark Hawkins, died unexpectedly at his home in Forrest. He was 57.

His 6-foot-2, 250-pound son was devastated. Football was their bond and now, suddenly, young Daniel faced a season without his father.

“Right when it happened, I was in a really bad spot,” Daniel said. “Me and my dad really connected through football. We watched college (football), we watched the NFL, we talked about our games. It was just something that brought us together.”

Daniel Hawkins did not attend Prairie Central’s first couple of practices. He was in mourning and in shock from a death that was “just out of nowhere,” he said.

Then, he thought of his father, what he would want.

“I knew he wouldn’t have liked that (missing practice),” Daniel said. “So I came right back and football has really helped me cope with it a lot. Football has been my thing, you know?

“I probably would never leave my room if I wasn’t playing football.”

Hawkins is not just playing. He’s playing at a high level. The only returning starter on the offensive line, he has had “a great season,” says his head coach, Andrew Quain.

“I know we have to start thinking about nominating for all-conference and all-state,” Quain said. “He’s probably going to be one of my guys I consider for those awards.

“Our offensive line went from bad to good really quick (upon Hawkins’ return). He’s just such a solid piece to it. He’s just such a solid player.”

Dad would smile at that. Mark Hawkins never played organized football, often telling his son he played “backyard football.”

No matter, he loved the game with all his heart and was excited that his son loved it, too.

Daniel Hawkins, who seeks to play college football, started at offensive right guard Friday night in a 15-0 win over Central Catholic. A knee injury kept him out the previous week against Monticello, but he returned Friday to play offense only. The hope is he also can play defense in the playoffs.

How did it go Friday?

“I know they (the Saints) were tired of me blocking them all night,” Hawkins said. “I could tell.”

Hawkins was a sophomore reserve in 2019 when the Hawks advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals. Last spring, he was a starter as Prairie Central went 4-1 in a season shortened by COVID-19.

Seniors on last year’s squad were deprived of a chance to return to the playoffs. This year’s Hawks took note.

“At the beginning of the year, we set some goals and one of those goals was to make the playoffs for the seniors who couldn’t last year,” Hawkins said. “We accomplished that goal a couple of weeks ago. Winning these last couple games shows we still have fight in us because we’re dealing with some injuries. We never give up. I am really proud of us.”

So is Quain, who said his players “have put in a lot of work to get here.”

Mark Hawkins would be proud as well. His son feels his presence, especially on game day.

“Yep, 100 percent,” Daniel Hawkins said. “Always, every game. I know he’s there.”

