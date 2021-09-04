Kindred: Dick Tharp Field “means everything” to former Normal Community football coach

Dick Tharp was asked to verify his age by a prodding reporter. We get that way sometimes.

“So are you 90, Dick?” the reporter said.

“I’m 90 years old,” Tharp confirmed. “I have arthritic hips, I can’t walk, but I can still think and lie.”

He followed with a hearty chuckle. It was impossible not to join in.

A light moment? Sure. But the reason Tharp was back in Normal — the town where his name became synonymous with winning — was no joke.

It is difficult to imagine a man of Tharp’s integrity ever lying, and without question, he spoke the truth regarding Friday’s ceremony in which Normal Community High School named its football home Dick Tharp Field.

The dedication was held prior to the Ironmen’s game against Peoria Manual, honoring an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer who had a 158-50-5 record as NCHS head coach from 1966-88.

“Well, it means everything,” Tharp said. “I think that’s the highest award that a coach can get … having something named after him.”

Family, friends and former players and coaches were in attendance, bringing a smile to Tharp’s face. He was more than a coach to them. He was a consistent and stabilizing presence who stressed hard work, execution and a shared pursuit of winning.

His playbook was not elaborate — “Basically we had five or six plays depending on the formation we ran,” he said — and what he demanded from players was simple, too.

“I tried to impress upon them at the beginning of every season that we’re out here to win, and anyone who didn’t want to win … well, they could leave,” Tharp said. “I really think they bought into the system. We could tell them to do certain things and they would do it to the best of their ability.

“They played hard and did what we asked of them, even the substitutes. They should get credit because they did a lot of the dirty work behind the scenes so to speak. I always told them they were just as important as the starters. I really didn’t have much trouble with any of the players because they were all into winning.”

Tharp’s teams won or shared 10 conference championships and earned seven playoff berths in an era in which qualifying for the postseason was more difficult. His 1974 team advanced to the Class 4A state championship game in the first year of the playoffs, falling to Rockford East.

Those Ironmen were a talented bunch that Tharp said had good chemistry. There also was this:

“There were several games where we had players who took the game over and won the game for us,” Tharp said. “I hesitate to name anyone, but they did and that’s what I remember the most about that season.

“Sometimes I wondered if they played just hard enough. But when it came down to winning or not winning, they were able to play to win.”

Tharp came to Normal Community after posting two undefeated seasons as head coach at St. Joseph-Ogden.

He smiles now about one aspect of the interview process at NCHS. It said a lot about where the football mindset was in 1966.

“I had one person who was doing the interviewing say, ‘If you beat Bloomington two out of 10 years, you’re lucky,’” Tharp said. “Well, fortunately, I won more ballgames than I lost against Bloomington. But I had to change the attitude (at NCHS) a little bit. Anyway, we succeeded.”

They did it with a coaching staff that remained intact for much of Tharp’s tenure. Most notable was assistant coach Gene Christmann, who was there for all but Tharp’s final season.

Christmann was among those on hand Friday. While Tharp now lives in Louisiana, their bond remains strong.

“I had high school coaches and I had known coaches, but Dick was so far ahead of them it wasn’t even funny,” Christmann said. “He was unbelievable. He could look out there on the field and his strategy was unbelievable. We just did the basic things. We tackled, we blocked, we played very conservative.

“When you’re in high school, you get what you get. You don’t recruit people. Dick was amazing at how well he could adjust to whatever we had.”

Tharp said of Christmann, “We won a lot of ballgames together and I want you to know, we had a lot of fun doing it.”

“I had a good coaching staff and here again, they were willing to do everything we asked them to do. I was really pleased with them,” Tharp added.

The love for Tharp was clear Friday. Mike Goodwin, who played for him in 1986-87, spearheaded the effort to make Dick Tharp Field a reality. He led a push that included a committee and Tharp’s grandson, Kenton Frost, who recently spoke to the Unit 5 board to help secure final approval.

Tharp wiped away some tears during Friday’s ceremony. When he emerged from a golf cart and stood with a walker before the cheering crowd, he said, “It’s going to make me cry seeing these fans.”

The winningest coach in program history, Tharp traveled to Bloomington-Normal a bit early to avoid Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. He wasn’t the only one to travel a good distance for Friday’s ceremony.

Jim Hammerschmidt, class of 1984, flew into Chicago from Potomac, Maryland and drove down for the ceremony.

“What you learn from your high school football coach sticks with you forever,” said Hammershmidt, a quarterback and cornerback at NCHS. “He had some sayings. He would say ‘run it again, do it again, make it perfect.’ He never swore. He was a disciplinarian and you knew what you were supposed to do.”

Goodwin had told Tharp there were former players who were flying in for the field dedication.

“That startles me,” Tharp said. “All of this … I don’t know if I really believe it or not.”

Believe it, coach. You earned it, and it’s long overdue.

No lie.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

