Kindred: A warm embrace for the return of high school football. Oh, how we missed you

High school football opened its arms to us Friday night. We hugged back.

It had been so long. That abbreviated, no-playoffs, COVID-19 delayed season last spring was … well, spring football. This was the real thing, and it didn’t take long to realize it.

Just inside the east gate at Bloomington High School’s Fred Carlton Field was state representative Dan Brady. He held a role of purple 50-50 tickets, making good on a commitment to serve as a “celebrity seller.”

On the home sideline, a familiar figure wore a purple BHS coaching shirt and a camouflage cap. He ambled over for a friendly handshake and said in that unmistakable Matt Adams voice, “I thought you were retired.”

Me too.

The lure of opening night, the first real football Friday since 2019, was too strong to pass up. And, as was established long ago in The Pantagraph sports department, any Intercity sporting event worth its salt must include Dan Brady and Matt Adams, Bloomington-Normal’s longtime No. 1 sports fan and ambassador.

Their presence felt right. The whole night did, before and after the opening kickoff of the Normal Community-Bloomington rivalry game. During the pregame, retired BHS coach Rigo Schmelzer, the winningest coach in program history, stood on the spectator side of a chain link fence.

His smile told you it felt good to be there, far less stressful. He chatted with his former athletic director John Szabo and his ex-defensive coordinator, Don Anderson. Szabo would be filling in on the chain gang and Anderson operating the clock. Their service to BHS continues.

Also on hand was George Braden, who has been in his wheelchair on the track at BHS home games for nearly 30 years. Now in his mid-80s, he said of current BHS athletic director Tony Bauman, “I think when I get to 90, I’ll tell Tony I need a lifetime pass.”

“Not really,” he added. “It’s only a dollar to get in for seniors. And it’s for a good cause.”

You bet.

High school sports have a charm of their own. We missed them last year … not as much as athletes, coaches and parents, but a lot.

Fans jammed the NCHS visitors bleachers and lined the fence. BHS had a good turnout as well, providing a sense of normalcy we once took for granted. It was beautiful, especially against a picturesque sunset beyond the west end zone.

It wasn’t all perfect. That’s part of the charm. NCHS still has its socially distanced road uniforms … white jerseys and white numbers with barely distinguishable orange trim. Why socially distanced? If you’re six feet away, you can read the numbers with the naked eye. Any farther, you need binoculars, and even then it’s a guess.

There also were yellow flags, too many to count. It led to a tedious first half that had less rhythm than a 63-year-old retired sports editor with two left feet.

So, with 3:20 left in the second quarter, the retired sports editor walked out the east gate and to his car. Why? Because he could. That’s never an option when you’re covering a game. But when you’re doing a column on the sights and sounds of opening night, you make the call when you’ve seen and heard enough.

It was time to move on to Central Catholic, where the Saints were playing Pontiac. On hand was former Saints defensive coordinator and head coach, Mike Moews. His youngest son, Bo, is a junior on Central’s team.

When Bo plays next season, it will mark the 50th straight year with a Moews in the program as a player or coach.

Remarkable? Absolutely, and a great bit of trivia to digest on opening night. A pork chop would have been as well, but upon arrival at halftime, the concession stand line snaked back beyond the Bill Hundman statue at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Maybe next time.

Once play resumed, with Central leading 20-0 early in the third quarter, there was a shout from the stands to Saints sophomore quarterback Colin Hayes.

“Throw a touchdown for me, Colin!”

Hayes smiled and gave a thumbs up. We’ll get back to that.

After Pontiac trimmed the lead to 20-8, Central senior running back Jake Slaughter raced down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown. It was a thing of beauty. When you can’t run -- never could run -- you enjoy watching those who can.

Well done, Jake.

Then it happened. With 5:21 left in the third quarter, Colin came through. He fired a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Hoeferle.

With 1;26 to go in the quarter, Hayes did it again … another TD pass and it was 40-8.

Two thumbs up.

And the retired sports editor? He was off to his car for the short drive home, where a keyboard and a cool refreshment awaited.

This was opening night as it should be, soaking in sweat and soaking it all in on a warm, muggy August night. It was terrific seeing fans, players, coaches, tailgaters, water boys, referees, cheerleaders and R-A-I-D-E-R-S spelled out on the chests of seven BHS male students.

Most of all, it was great seeing football on a football Friday.

It had been too long.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

