Kindred: ‘A life well spent.’ Dean Bartges left his mark as coach, mentor, friend

Tough love was a way of life for Dean Bartges growing up. His father, Christ Bartges, ran a Greek restaurant in Danville for many years. He held his children accountable, expected them to work hard and do what was asked. If they fell short, they heard about it.

Yet, they knew it was rooted in love. Dad sought the best from them and for them.

So yes, there were some rough edges to Dean Bartges as a football coach. He was direct and demanding … “old school” if you will. At the same time, he was kind and caring. Players could sense that. They understood the strong words were aimed at making them better.

That mattered, and explains why they are mourning Bartges’ death on Tuesday at age 77.

“His players would run through a wall for him,” said Rodney Kellar. “He was all business (when coaching). But he loved his players.”

How would Kellar know?

As a senior at Octavia High School, he played football under Bartges. Kellar’s father, Leon, was head coach and Bartges was the first-year defensive coordinator. The Rockets went 9-2 in that 1978 season. Rodney Kellar later served as Bartges’ assistant coach and, ultimately, enjoyed a long friendship with him.

“He was my coach and then my mentor and then my friend,” Kellar said. “I was very blessed to have seen him from all three sides.

“It was a life well spent. He got out of it what he put into it and he put a lot into it. He left a legacy. That’s all you can do at the end of the day.”

Bartges was head football coach at Octavia and then Ridgeview from 1984 to 1992. He also was an assistant at Illinois Wesleyan, then served as defensive coordinator for Mike Benton from 2000 to 2006 at Ridgeview.

Bartges later helped on coaching staffs at Heyworth, Normal Community, Olympia and Prairie Central. Had he remained in good health, Kellar is certain Bartges would still be coaching.

“Dean loved God, he loved his family and he loved football,” Kellar said. “It was definitely in that order. That was all very important to him. He was a loyal, passionate man.”

For Benton, Bartges was a valuable resource. Benton arrived at Ridgeview in 2000 as a 36-year-old who had been a head coach for “three or four years.”

He was confident in his abilities.

“I thought I knew everything,” Benton said. “Dean showed me a lot of things I didn’t know. I got to be really good friends with Dean and learned a lot of football from him. I learned a lot about life from him. He was always very friendly with me and took me in. He was just a great guy.”

There were times his players would say otherwise. Or, perhaps, mutter it under their breath. Again, it was not always easy to play for him.

He knew that, but pushed players to be their best anyway. It was the Bartges way.

“Dean was not your buddy as a coach,” Benton said. “He expected you to do what you were supposed to do and if you didn’t do it, he let you know in no uncertain terms. But kids want to be coached.”

Bartges coached the heck out of them, helping Octavia and Ridgeview to regular playoff berths as a head coach and an assistant.

For several years, he did it alongside Lance Tinsley, who arrived as an assistant at Ridgeview in 2000 when Benton became head coach.

Like Bartges, Tinsley lived in Bloomington-Normal at the time. Bartges reached out to him, asked if he would like to ride to Colfax together each day.

The first time they met was in a Kroger parking lot, and Tinsley felt a bond right away.

“He was a no-nonsense type of guy (on the field), but he was the kindest guy you’ll ever meet,” Tinsley said. “He made a big difference in my life. Me and my wife had just had our second daughter and we were living in a townhouse. Dean said, ‘Hey, you guys should move to Colfax.’

“I said, ‘Really?’ He was like, ‘Man, it’s a great school system and your kids … they’ll love it there.’ That made a big impact. I trusted him enough to do it. He was just so sure about it.”

Tinsley also coached junior high track with Bartges for several years. Bartges let his softer side show more frequently in that role, telling Tinsley, “Let them have fun and let everybody try every event.”

There also was this:

“He said, ‘Let the kids stop at McDonald’s to eat,’” Tinsley said. “He said, ‘They’ll have more fun doing that than the track meet.’ He was a big-time guy.”

Bartges’ lighter side also often surfaced while teaching driver education and P.E.

Greg Maupin, who played football for Bartges in the 1987 through 1990 seasons, found his coach to be relatively calm on practice days, but very intense and vocal on game nights.

And as a teacher?

“He was always positive and energetic,” Maupin said. “The kids had a couple of nicknames for him at school from being so energetic. One was Disco Dean. The other was they would call him Cheech from Cheech and Chong because he had the mustache. He really reacted well to that.

“He was very respected in my family. Me and my brother (Scott) went on to Elmhurst (College) to play and he would come see us. I know there were others as well.”

Away from school/coaching, Bartges’ many loves included his wife, Ginny, and his Greek heritage. He embraced everything about being Greek, from music to the orthodox church to food.

Especially food.

If Bartges was fond of you, he gave you a nickname. If he was really fond of you, he gave you a nickname and took you to Decatur’s Lincoln Square Lounge.

He would speak Greek with some of the workers/patrons and order up Greek food for himself and his guests. Many times, Benton and Tinsley were among them.

“We’d have a great time there with Dean,” Benton said.

Tinsley agreed, saying, “Even after Dean retired, we had to go to the lounge.”

“I’m pretty sure for all of the coaches, our goodbye to Dean will be a trip to the lounge,” Tinsley added.

They will raise a glass to Bartges. He will smile down on them, then tell them, perhaps a bit gruffly, “Get back to coaching! There’s work to be done!”

“I loved the man,” Benton said. “I’m going to miss him terribly.”

“He lived a good life,” Kellar said. “And he loved life.”

It loved him back.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

