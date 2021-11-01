 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate breaking

IHSA second round playoff pairings and schedule

  • 0

CLASS 1A

#8 Gilman Iroquois West (8-2) at #1 Abingdon-Avon (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#5 Peru St. Bede (8-2) at #13 Ridgeview-Lexington (6-4), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#7 Fulton (8-2) at #2 Ottawa Marquette (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) at #3 Forreston (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Camp Point Central (9-1) at #9 Central A&M (7-3), Saturday, 4 p.m.

#5 Arcola (8-2) at #13 Brown County (6-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#7 Greenfield-Northwestern (8-2) at #2 Carrollton (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#6 Sesser-Valier (8-2) at #3 Athens (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

#1 Wilmington (10-0) at #9 Sterling Newman (7-3),  Saturday, 3 p.m.

#5 Erie-Prophetstown (8-2) at #13 Kankakee McNamara (6-4),  Saturday, 2 p.m.

#7 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (7-3) at #2 Tri-Valley (10-0),  Saturday, 1 p.m.

#6 Tremont (8-2) at #3 Farmington (10-0),  Saturday, 1 p.m.

#8 Vandalia (8-2) at #1 St. Teresa (10-0),  Saturday, 2 p.m.

#5 Johnston City (9-1) at #4 Breese Mater Dei (10-0),  Saturday, 2 p.m.

#7 Maroa-Forsyth) (8-2) at #2 Pana (10-0),  Saturday, 1 p.m.

#6 Nashville (9-1) at #3 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (10-0),  Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

#8 Lisle (7-3) at #1 Byron (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#5 Chicago Clark (9-1) at #4 Braidwood Reed-Custer (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#7 Prairie Central (8-2) at #2 Princeton (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#6 Elmhurst IC (9-1) at #3 Durand-Pecatonica (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) at #1 Tolono Unity (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#5 Fairfield (9-1) at #4 Williamsville (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#7 Carlinville (8-2) at #2 Mount Carmel (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#6 Monticello (8-2) at #3 Benton (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

#8 West Chicago Wheaton Academy (8-2) at #1 Joliet Catholic (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

#5 Wheaton St. Francis (8-2) at #4 Genoa-Kingston (9-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.

#7 Stillman Valley (8-2) at #2 Richmond-Burton (10-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

#6 Chicago Phillips (8-2) at #3 Kewanee (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#1 Rochester (9-1) at #9 Paris (7-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.

#5 Carterville (8-2) at #4 Freeburg (8-2), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

#7 Murphysboro (7-3) at #2 Breese Central (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#3 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-1) at #11 Bethalto Civic Memorial (7-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

#1 Glen Ellyn Glenbard South (9-1) at #9 Sycamore (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#13 Chicago St. Patrick (6-4) vs. #5 Rochelle (8-2) at Triton College, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

#2 Oak Park Fenwick (8-2) at #10 Rockford Boylan (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.

#14 LaGrange Park Nazareth (6-4) at #11 Aurora Marmion (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#1 Kankakee (10-0) vs. #9 Chicago Morgan Park (7-3) at Gately Stadium, Saturday, 1 p.m.

#5 Marion (9-1) at #4 Mascoutah (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#7 Morton (8-2) at #2 Morris (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#6 Troy Triad (8-2) at #3 Mahomet-Seymour) (10-0), Saturday, 5 p.m.

Class 6A

#1 Cary-Grove (10-0) at #9 Grayslake Central (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Deerfield (9-1) at #12 Crystal Lake Central (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

#7 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (8-2) at #2 Wauconda (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

#6 Lake Forest (8-2) at #3 Machesney Park Harlem (9-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.

#1 Lemont (10-0) at #9 Springfield (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

#5 Oak Lawn Richards (8-2) at #4 East St. Louis (8-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.

#7 Crete-Monee (7-3) at #2 Chicago St. Ignatius (9-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

#6 Washington (8-2) at #14 Champaign Centennial (6-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 7A

#1 Batavia (10-0) at #17 Chicago Mount Carmel (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

#9 Chicago Brother Rice (8-2) at #25 Yorkville (6-4), Saturday, 4 p.m.

#13 Hoffman Estates (8-2) at #4 Wheaton North (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

#5 Moline (9-1) at #21 Villa Park Willowbrook (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

#15 Pekin (8-2) at #2 Rockton Hononegah (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#10 Chicago St. Rita (8-2) at #26 Geneva (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

#3 Normal Community (10-0) at #19 Algonquin Jacobs (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

#11 Mt. Prospect Prospect (8-2) at #6 Buffalo Grove (9-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Class 8A

#1 Wilmette Loyola Academy (10-0) at #17 Naperville Central (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

#9 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (8-2) at #25 Minooka (6-4), Saturday, 6 p.m.

#13 Glen Ellyn Glenbard West (8-2) at #4 Lockport (9-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

#5 Gurnee Warren (9-1) at #21 Carol Stream Glenbard North (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.

#2 South Elgin (10-0) at #18 Chicago Marist (7-3), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

#10 Glenview Glenbrook South (8-2) at #7 Hinsdale Central (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

#3 Naperville Neuqua Valley (9-1) at #19 Palatine (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.

#11 Plainfield North (8-2) at #6 Park Ridge Maine South (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears honor Jimbo Covert's career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News