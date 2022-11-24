IHSA football state finals schedule

Finals
At Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow (13-0) vs. Camp Point Central (13-0), Friday, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Tri-Valley (11-2) vs. St. Teresa (13-0), Friday, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Elmhurst Immaculate Conception (12-1) vs. Williamsville (12-1), Friday, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
New Lenox Providence (9-4) vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (9-4) vs. Peoria (12-1), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Class 6A
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1) vs. East St. Louis (11-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 7A
Chicago Mt. Carmel (13-0) vs. Batavia (10-3), Saturday, 4 p.m.
Class 8A
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (13-0) vs. Wilmette Loyola (12-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Photos: Tri-Valley 36, Maroa-Forsyth 6 in the Class 2A football semifinals
Photos: St. Teresa 39, Johnston City 15 in the Class 2A football semifinals
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_01.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_02.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_03.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_04.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_05.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_06.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_07.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_08.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_09.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_10.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_11.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_12.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_13.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_14.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_15.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_16.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_17.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_18.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_19.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_20.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_21.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_22.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_23.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_24.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_25.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_26.JPG
112022-dec-spt-st-teresa-football-gallery_27.JPG
PXL_20221119_232339639.MP_Snapseed.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!