 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate topical

IHSA football state finals schedule

  • 0
  • Justin Conn

Check out Pantagraph reporter Jim Benson and Herald & Review reporter Matt Flaten break down the teams and the game.

Finals

At Memorial Stadium, Champaign

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (13-0) vs. Camp Point Central (13-0), Friday, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Tri-Valley (11-2) vs. St. Teresa (13-0), Friday, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Elmhurst Immaculate Conception (12-1) vs. Williamsville (12-1), Friday, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

New Lenox Providence (9-4) vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (9-4) vs. Peoria (12-1), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Class 6A

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1) vs. East St. Louis (11-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel (13-0) vs. Batavia (10-3), Saturday, 4 p.m.

Class 8A

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (13-0) vs. Wilmette Loyola (12-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News