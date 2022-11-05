IHSA football second-round playoffs scores

Saturday's games
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow 76, Mid-County 7, final
Fulton 28, Rockford Lutheran 0, final
Forreston 44, Chicago Hope Academy 16, final
Dakota 30, Ottawa Marquette 19, final
Ridgeview-Lexington 56, Catlin Salt Fork 20, final
Tuscola 29, Jacksonville Routt 26, final
Camp Point Central 24, Sesser-Valier 0, final
Greenfield-Northwestern 26, Cumberland 0, final
Class 2A
Maroa-Forsyth 42, Farmington 12, final
Rockridge 27, Central Catholic 18, final
Knoxville 48, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 29, final
#6 Tri-Valley (8-2) at #3 Wilmington (9-1), Saturday, 6 p.m.
St. Teresa 59, Athens 33, final
Pana 42, Fairfield 20, half
Johnston City 28, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8, final
Belleville Althoff 26, Red Bud 14, final
Class 3A
Princeton 26, Genoa Kingston 2, final
Elmhurst IC 42, Stillman Valley 12, final
Braidwood Reed-Custer 8, Durand-Pecatonica 0, 2nd
Prairie Central 41, Roxana 20, final
Tolono Unity 35, Mount Carmel 14, final
#7 St. Joseph-Ogden (7-3) at #15 Olympia (6-4), Saturday, 6 p.m.
Williamsville 18, Eureka 16, final
Class 4A
New Lenox Providence 24, Joliet Catholic 14, final
Wheaton St. Francis 42, Evergreen Park 0, final
Carterville 22, Coal City 0, final
Rochester 42, Breese Central 0, half
Waterloo 6, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 0, half
Murphysboro 20, Macomb 16, final
Class 5A
Sycamore 43, Mundelein Carmel 0, final
LaGrange Park Nazareth 38, Rockford Boylan 13, final
#8 Metamora (7-3) at #1 Mahomet-Seymour (10-0), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Morris 56, Centralia 0, final
Mascoutah 55, Highland 42, final
Class 6A
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 57, Maple Park Kaneland 22, final
#3 Grayslake North (9-1) at #11 Machesney Park Harlem (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.
Lemont 38, Quincy 24, final
Chicago Kenwood 38, Midlothian Bremen 6, final
Crete-Monee 35, Chicago Simeon 12, final
East St. Louis 40, Normal West 0, final
Class 7A
Chicago Mt. Carmel 24, Downers Grove North 6, final
#8 Collinsville (9-1) at #24 Chicago Brother Rice (6-4), Saturday, 6 p.m.
St. Charles North 25, Hoffman Estates 9, final
Batavia 19, Arlington Heights Hersey 13, 2 OT, final
Lake Zurich 14, Wheaton North 6
Class 8A
#8 Gurnee Warren (9-1) at #24 Tinley Park Andrew (7-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 42, Glenview Glenbrook South 0, final
Elmhurst York 27, Chicago Marist 21, 2 OT, final
Wilmette Loyola 49, Edwardsville 21, final
Friday's games
Class 3A
Byron 56, Seneca 21, final
Class 4A
Richmond-Burton 54, Chicago Bronzeville 6, final
Rochelle 34, Johnsburg 22, final
Class 5A
Sterling 50, Chicago Goode 8, final
Chicago Morgan Park 28, Chicago Payton 0, final
Peoria 48, Kankakee 21, final
Class 6A
Niles Notre Dame 17, Wauconda 8, final
Chicago St. Ignatius 49, Grayslake Central 13, final
Class 7A
Yorkville 34, Moline 31, 4 OT, final
Pekin 32, Normal Community 31, final
Class 8A
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 17, Naperville Neuqua Valley 14, final
Palatine 47, Minooka 14, final
LaGrange Lyons 24, Plainfield North 13, final
Park Ridge Maine South 42, South Elgin 0, final
