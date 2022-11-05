 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IHSA football second-round playoffs scores

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow 76, Mid-County 7, final

Fulton 28, Rockford Lutheran 0, final

Forreston 44, Chicago Hope Academy 16, final

Dakota 30, Ottawa Marquette 19, final

Ridgeview-Lexington 56, Catlin Salt Fork 20, final

Tuscola 29, Jacksonville Routt 26, final

Camp Point Central 24, Sesser-Valier 0, final

Greenfield-Northwestern 26, Cumberland 0, final

Class 2A

Maroa-Forsyth 42, Farmington 12, final

Rockridge 27, Central Catholic 18, final

Knoxville 48, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 29, final

#6 Tri-Valley (8-2) at #3 Wilmington (9-1), Saturday, 6 p.m.

St. Teresa 59, Athens 33, final

Pana 42, Fairfield 20, half

Johnston City 28, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8, final

Belleville Althoff 26, Red Bud 14, final

Class 3A

Princeton 26, Genoa Kingston 2, final

Elmhurst IC 42, Stillman Valley 12, final

Braidwood Reed-Custer 8, Durand-Pecatonica 0, 2nd

Prairie Central 41, Roxana 20, final

Tolono Unity 35, Mount Carmel 14, final

#7 St. Joseph-Ogden (7-3) at #15 Olympia (6-4), Saturday, 6 p.m.

Williamsville 18, Eureka 16, final

Class 4A

New Lenox Providence 24, Joliet Catholic 14, final

Wheaton St. Francis 42, Evergreen Park 0, final

Carterville 22, Coal City 0, final

Rochester 42, Breese Central 0, half

Waterloo 6, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 0, half

Murphysboro 20, Macomb 16, final

Class 5A

Sycamore 43, Mundelein Carmel 0, final

LaGrange Park Nazareth 38, Rockford Boylan 13, final

#8 Metamora (7-3) at #1 Mahomet-Seymour (10-0), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Morris 56, Centralia 0, final

Mascoutah 55, Highland 42, final

Class 6A

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 57, Maple Park Kaneland 22, final

#3 Grayslake North (9-1) at #11 Machesney Park Harlem (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.

Lemont 38, Quincy 24, final

Chicago Kenwood 38, Midlothian Bremen 6, final

Crete-Monee 35, Chicago Simeon 12, final

East St. Louis 40, Normal West 0, final

Class 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel 24, Downers Grove North 6, final

#8 Collinsville (9-1) at #24 Chicago Brother Rice (6-4), Saturday, 6 p.m.

St. Charles North 25, Hoffman Estates 9, final

Batavia 19,  Arlington Heights Hersey 13, 2 OT, final

Lake Zurich 14, Wheaton North 6

Class 8A

#8 Gurnee Warren (9-1) at #24 Tinley Park Andrew (7-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 42, Glenview Glenbrook South 0, final

Elmhurst York 27, Chicago Marist 21, 2 OT, final

Wilmette Loyola 49, Edwardsville 21, final

Friday's games

Class 3A

Byron 56, Seneca 21, final

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton 54, Chicago Bronzeville 6, final

Rochelle 34, Johnsburg 22, final

Class 5A

Sterling 50, Chicago Goode 8, final

Chicago Morgan Park 28, Chicago Payton 0, final

Peoria 48, Kankakee 21, final

Class 6A

Niles Notre Dame 17, Wauconda 8, final

Chicago St. Ignatius 49, Grayslake Central 13, final

Class 7A

Yorkville 34, Moline 31, 4 OT, final

Pekin 32, Normal Community 31, final

Class 8A

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 17, Naperville Neuqua Valley 14, final

Palatine 47, Minooka 14, final

LaGrange Lyons 24, Plainfield North 13, final

Park Ridge Maine South 42, South Elgin 0, final

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

