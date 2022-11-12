 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IHSA football playoffs quarterfinals scores

  • 0

Class 1A

#1 Lena-Winslow 52, #4 Fulton 14, final

#10 Forreston 20, #11 Dakota 8, final

#1 Ridgeview-Lexington 41, #4 Tuscola 6, final

#2 Camp Point Central 24, #3 Greenfield-Northwestern 12, final

Class 2A

#1 Maroa-Forsyth 21, #4 Rockridge 7, final

#6 Tri-Valley 46, #7 Knoxville 22, final

#1 St. Teresa 37, #4 Pana 12, final

#14 Belleville Althoff (7-4) at #2 Johnston City (11-0), 4 p.m.

Class 3A

#4 Elmhurst IC 27, #1 Princeton 20, OT, final

 #6 Byron 32, #2 Braidwood Reed-Custer 27, final

#4 Tolono Unity 14, #1 Fairbury Prairie Central 0, final

#3 Williamsville 41, #15 Stanford Olympia 21, final

Class 4A

#13 New Lenox Providence 31, #1 Richmond-Burton 14, final

#3 Wheaton St. Francis 35, #7 Rochelle 16, final

#4 Rochester 41, #1 Carterville 28, final

#2 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 51, #6 Murphysboro 13, final

Class 5A

#1 Sycamore 28, #5 Sterling 0, final

#11 LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 29, #2 Chicago Morgan Park 0, final

#4 Morris 14, #1 Mahomet-Seymour 0, 2nd

#7 Mascoutah 21, #3 Peoria 14, half

Class 6A

#4 Chicago St. Ignatius 17, #8 Niles Notre Dame 6, 3rd

#2 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park Harlem (8-3), 5 p.m.

#13 Chicago Kenwood (8-3) at #1 Lemont (11-0), 5 p.m.

#6 East St. Louis 45, #7 Crete Monee 0, final

Class 7A

#24 Chicago Brother Rice (7-4) at #1 Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0), 6 p.m.

#12 Chicago St. Rita 28, #4 St. Charles North 7, final

#18 Batavia 17, #7 Yorkville 6, final

#3 Pekin 21, #11 Lake Zurich 14, 4th

Class 8A

#1 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 35, #8 Gurnee Warren 14, final

#5 Glen Ellyn Glenbard West (10-1) at #13 Park Ridge Maine South (9-2), 6 p.m.

#2 Elmhurst York 24, #7 Palatine 10, final

#6 Wilmette Loyola Academy 30, #14 LaGrange Lyons 17, final

