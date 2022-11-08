IHSA football playoffs quarterfinals matchups days and times

Class 1A
#1 Lena-Winslow (11-0) at #4 Fulton (9-2), 1 p.m.
#11 Dakota (7-4) at #10 Forreston (7-4), 2 p.m.
#4 Tuscola (9-2) at #1 Ridgeview-Lexington (11-0), 1 p.m.
#3 Greenfield-Northwestern (10-1) at #2 Camp Point Central (11-0), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
#1 Maroa-Forsyth (11-0) at #4 Rockridge (10-1), 2 p.m.
#7 Knoxville (9-2) at #6 Tri-Valley (9-2), 1 p.m.
#4 Pana (10-1) at #1 St. Teresa (11-0), 1 p.m.
#14 Belleville Althoff (7-4) at #2 Johnston City (11-0), 4 p.m.
Class 3A
#4 Elmhurst IC (10-1) at #1 Princeton (11-0), 1 p.m.
#2 Braidwood Reed-Custer (11-0) at #6 Byron (10-1), 1 p.m.
#4 Tolono Unity (10-1) at #1 Fairbury Prairie Central (11-0), 2 p.m.
#3 Williamsville (10-1) at #15 Stanford Olympia (7-4), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
#1 Richmond-Burton (11-0) at #13 New Lenox Providence (7-4), 2 p.m.
#3 Wheaton St. Francis (10-1) at #7 Rochelle (9-2), 2 p.m.
#4 Rochester (10-1) at #1 Carterville (11-0), 1:30 p.m.
#6 Murphysboro (9-2) at #2 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-0), 2 p.m.
Class 5A
#5 Sterling (9-2) at #1 Sycamore (11-0), 1 p.m.
#2 Chicago Morgan Park (10-1) at #11 LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (7-4), 1 p.m.
#1 Mahomet-Seymour (11-0) at #4 Morris (9-2), 4 p.m.
#3 Peoria (10-1) at #7 Mascoutah (8-3), 3 p.m.
Class 6A
#8 Niles Notre Dame (8-3) at #4 Chicago St. Ignatius (9-2), 3 p.m.
#2 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park Harlem (8-3), 5 p.m.
#13 Chicago Kenwood (8-3) at #1 Lemont (11-0), 5 p.m.
#7 Crete Monee (9-2) at #6 East St. Louis (9-2), 2 p.m.
Class 7A
#24 Chicago Brother Rice (7-4) at #1 Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0), 6 p.m.
#12 Chicago St. Rita (9-2) at #4 St. Charles North (10-1), 1 p.m.
#7 Yorkville (10-1) at #18 Batavia (8-3), 1 p.m.
#11 Lake Zurich (10-1) at #3 Pekin (11-0), 2:30 p.m.
Class 8A
#8 Gurnee Warren (10-1) at #1 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (11-0), 1 p.m.
#5 Glen Ellyn Glenbard West (10-1) at #13 Park Ridge Maine South (9-2), 6 p.m.
#7 Palatine (10-1) at #2 Elmhurst York (11-0), 1 p.m.
#14 LaGrange Lyons (9-2) at #6 Wilmette Loyola Academy (10-1), 1 p.m.
