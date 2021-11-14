 Skip to main content
IHSA Football Playoff quarterfinal scores from around the state

  • DAN CHAMNESS

CLASS 1A

Ridgeview-Lexington 51, Abingdon-Avon 12, final

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 28, final

Central A&M 21, Arcola 19, final

Carrollton 28, Athens 26, final

CLASS 2A

Wilmington 45, Kankakee McNamara 25, final

Downs Tri-Valley 34, Farmington 12, final

St. Teresa 48, Breese Mater Dei 14, final

Nashville 43, Pana 19, final

CLASS 3A

Byron 28, Braidwood Reed-Custer 24, final

Elmhurst IC 31, Princeton 7, final

Tolono Unity 28, Williamsville 7, final

Mount Carmel 30, Benton 14, final

CLASS 4A

Joliet Catholic 42, Genoa-Kingston 7, final

Richmond-Burton 27, Chicago Phillips 26, final

Rochester 57, Freeburg 28, final

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Breese Central 14, final

CLASS 5A

Sycamore 14, Chicago St. Patrick 0, final

Oak Park Fenwick 28, LaGrange Park Nazareth 17, final

Kankakee 44, Marion 38, final

Morton 40, Mahomet-Seymour 28, final

CLASS 6A

Cary-Grove 42, Crystal Lake Central 21, final

Lake Forest 22, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 21, final

East St. Louis 42, Lemont 21, final

Crete-Monee 53, Washington 24, final

CLASS 7A

Chicago Brother Rice 41, Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, final

Wheaton North 10, Villa Park Willowbrook 7, final

Chicago St. Rita 36, Rockton Hononegah 10, final

Mt. Prospect 35, Algonquin Jacobs 21, final

CLASS 8A

Wilmette Loyola 3, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 0, final

Lockport 28, Carol Stream Glenbard North 22, final

Chicago Marist 51, Glenview Glenbrook South 21, final

Park Ridge Maine South 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 13, final

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

