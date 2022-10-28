IHSA football first-round playoffs score updates

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's games

Class 1A

North

Mid-County 14, Stark County 0, 1st

15. Corliss (5-4) at 2. Hope Academy (9-0)

South

Ridgeview-Lexington 26, Madison 6, half

Class 2A

North

Bismarck-Henning 28, Westville 21, half

South

Pana 37, Auburn 22, half

Class 3A

North

Peotone 56, Princeton 22, 4th

Elmhurst IC 42, King 0, 2nd

Stillman Valley 29, Monmouth-Roseville 20, 2nd

Seneca 28, Winnebago 7, 3rd

Byron 42, Lisle 0, half

South

Prairie Central 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, 3rd

Williamsville 33, Carlinville 20, 3rd

Eureka 14, Beardstown 6, half

Class 4A

North

Richmond-Burton 42, Ridgewood 0, half

Urban Prep/Bronzeville 14, Chicago Sullivan 0, 1st

Providence 7, Wheaton Academy 3, 1st

Joliet Catholic 7, Phillips 0, 1st

Rochelle 22, Dixon 20, half

St. Francis 49, Marengo 0, 2nd

Evergreen Park 48, Chicago Noble/Comer, final

South

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Spring Valley Hall 0, 3rd

Murphysboro 28, Columbia 21, 3rd

Class 5A

North

Nazareth 28, Glenbard South 6, half

South

Mahomet-Seymour 32, Ottawa 0, half

Morris 21, LaSalle-Peru 3, half

Highland 43, Dunlap 0, half

Class 6A

North

Wauconda 42, Schurz 6, 3rd

9. Antioch (6-3) at 8. Niles Notre Dame (6-3)

St. Ignatius 41, Deerfield 0, half

12. Grayslake (6-3) at 5. Belvidere North (7-2)

10. Riverside-Brookfield (6-3) at 7. Kaneland (6-3)

Grayslake North 34, Senn 0, 2nd

South

Lemont 42, B.I. Eisenhower 14, half

Quincy 35, Chatham Glenwood 19, 2nd

12. Washington (6-3) at 5. Bremen (8-1)

15. Oak Forest (5-4) at 2. Simeon (9-0)

Class 7A

Collinsville 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0, half

Brother Rice 21, Jacobs 0, 3rd

29. Maine West (5-4) at 4. St. Charles North (8-1)

28. Reavis (5-4) at 5. Prospect (8-1)

 St. Rita 24, Geneva 7, half

31. Argo (5-4) at 2. Hersey (9-0)

18. Batavia (6-3) at 15. Guilford (7-2)

26. Libertyville (5-4) at 7. Yorkville (8-1)

Moline 14, DeKalb 13, half

Pekin 37, Plainfield Central 14, 2nd

Normal Community 37, Hononegah 7, 3rd

27. Willowbrook (5-4) at 6. Wheaton North (8-1)

22. Elgin Larkin (6-3) at 11. Lake Zurich (8-1)

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East 42, Conant 7, final

17. Neuqua Valley (7-2) at 16. Lane (7-2)

Gurnee Warren 26, Stevenson 7, half

24. Andrew (6-3) at 9. Huntley (8-1)

South Elgin 28, Belleville East 20, final

Maine South 23, Bolingbrook 0, 2nd

Glenbrook South 27, Homewood-Flossmoor 0, half

31. Oswego East (5-4) at 2. York (9-0)

18. Marist (6-3) at 15. Naperville North (7-2)

26. Downers Grove South (6-3) at 7. Palatine (8-1)

23. Minooka (6-3) at 10. Glenbard East (8-1)

Plainfield North 28, Rich Township 12, final

Lyons 24, Naperville Central 14, 3rd

22. Edwardsville (6-3) at 11. O'Fallon (8-1)

Saturday's games

Class 1A

North

16. Chicago Richards (5-4) at 1. Lena-Winslow (9-0), 2 p.m.

13. Aurora Christian (5-4) at 4. Fulton (7-2), 2 p.m.

12. Rockford Lutheran (5-4) at 5. Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2), 1 p.m.

10. Forreston (5-4) at 7. Peru St. Bede (7-2), 2 p.m.

14. Morrison (5-4) at 3. Ottawa Marquette (8-1), 1 p.m.

11. Dakota (5-4) at 6. Iroquois West (7-2), 1:30 p.m.

South

9. Salt Fork (6-3) at 8. Red Hill (7-2), 2 p.m.

13. Brown County (5-4) at 4. Tuscola (7-2), 2 p.m.

12. Villa Grove (6-3) at 5. Jacksonville Routt (7-2), 1 p.m.

15. Dupo (5-4) at 2. Camp Point Central (9-0), 1 p.m.

10. Central A&M (6-3) at 7. Sesser-Valier (7-2), 2 p.m.

14. Calhoun (5-4) at 3. Greenfield-NW (8-1), 2 p.m.

11. Rushville (6-3) at 6. Cumberland (7-2), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

North

16. North Lawndale (5-4) at 1. Maroa-Forsyth (9-0), 2 p.m.

9. El Paso-Gridley (7-2) at 8. Farmington (7-2), 3 p.m.

13. Sterling Newman (5-4) at 4. Rockridge (8-1), 1 p.m.

12. Central Catholic (6-3) at 5. Aledo Mercer County (7-2), 2 p.m.

10. Unity-Payson (6-3) at 7. Knoxville (7-2), 1 p.m.

14. Chicago Christian (5-4) at 3. Wilmington (8-1), 6 p.m.

11. Clifton Central (6-3) at 6. Tri-Valley (7-2), 2 p.m.

South

16. Chester (5-4) at 1. St. Teresa (9-0), 3 p.m.

9. Athens (7-2) at 8. Carmi White Co. (7-2), 2 p.m.

12. Fairfield (6-3) at 5. North Mac (8-1), 2 p.m.

15. Flora (5-4) at 2. Johnston City (9-0), 1 p.m.

10. ALAH (7-2) at 7. Vandalia (7-2), 2 p.m.

14. Belleville Althoff (5-4) at 3. Shelbyville (8-1), 3 p.m.

11. Nashville (7-2) at 6. Red Bud (7-2), 1 p.m.

Class 3A

North

9. Elmwood-Brimfield (6-3) at 8. Genoa-Kingston (7-2), 1 p.m.

15. Carver (5-3) at 2. Reed-Custer (9-0), 2 p.m.

10. Catalyst Maria (6-3) at 7. Pecatonica (7-2), 1 p.m.

South

9. Roxana (6-3) at 8. Hillsboro (6-3), 1:30 p.m.

13. Harrisburg (5-4) at 4. Tolono Unity (8-1), 2 p.m.

12. Monticello (5-4) at 5. Mount Carmel (8-1), 2:30 p.m.

15. Olympia (5-4) at 2. Benton (8-1),  3 p.m.

10. Robinson (6-3) at 7. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3), 3 p.m.

Class 4A

North

15. Johnsburg (5-4) at 2. Hyde Park (9-0), 1 p.m.

South

16. Geneseo (5-4) at 1. Carterville (9-0), 1 p.m.

9. East Alton-Wood River (6-3) at 8. Coal City (6-3), 2 p.m.

13. Effingham (5-4) at 4. Rochester (8-1), 1 p.m.

12. Mount Zion (6-3) at 5. Breese Central (7-2), 1 p.m.

10. Waterloo (6-3) at 7. Richland County 7-2, 2 p.m.

14. Quincy Notre Dame (5-4) at 3. Macomb (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

North

16. Westinghouse (5-4) at 1. Sycamore (9-0), 7 p.m.

9. Carmel (6-3) at 8. Chicago Noble/Bulls (7-2), 3:30 p.m.

13. Chicago Noble/Pritzker (5-4) at 4. Goode (8-1), noon

12. St. Viator (5-4) at 5. Sterling (7-2), 2 p.m.

15. Fenwick (5-4) at 2. Morgan Park (8-1), 5 p.m.

10. Chicago Noble/ITW Speer (6-3) at 7. Payton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.

14. Hillcrest (5-4) at 3. Rockford Boylan (8-1), 1 p.m.

South

9. Jacksonville (6-3) at 8. Metamora (6-3), 2 p.m.

12. Centralia (5-4) at 5. Triad (7-2), 2 p.m.

10. Marion (6-3) at 7. Mascoutah (6-3), 1:30 p.m.

14. MacArthur (5-4) at 3. Peoria (8-1), 1 p.m.

11. Mt. Vernon (5-4) at 6. Kankakee (7-2), 3 p.m.

Class 6A

North

15. Crystal Lake South (5-4) at 2. Prairie Ridge (8-1), 1 p.m.

11. Harlem (6-3) at 6. Amundsen (7-2), 2 p.m.

South

13. Kenwood (6-3) at 4. Perspectives (8-1), Saturday 1 p.m.

10. Champaign Centennial (7-2) at 7. Crete-Monee (7-2), Saturday 1 p.m.

14. Danville (6-3) at 3. Normal West (8-1), Saturday 1 p.m.

11. Richards (6-3) at 6. East St. Louis (7-2), Saturday 3 p.m.

Class 7A

32. Buffalo Grove (4-5) at 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9-0), Saturday 1 p.m.

17. Downers Grove North (6-3) at 16. Lincoln Park (7-2), Saturday noon

20. Hoffman Estates (6-3) at 13. Elk Grove (7-2), Saturday 1 p.m.

Class 8A

28. Lockport (5-4) at 5. Glenbard West (8-1), Saturday 1 p.m.

27. Plainfield South (6-3) at 6. Loyola Academy (8-1), Saturday 1 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

