IHSA football first-round playoffs score updates

Friday's games
Class 1A
North
Mid-County 14, Stark County 0, 1st
15. Corliss (5-4) at 2. Hope Academy (9-0)
South
Ridgeview-Lexington 26, Madison 6, half
Class 2A
North
Bismarck-Henning 28, Westville 21, half
South
Pana 37, Auburn 22, half
Class 3A
North
Peotone 56, Princeton 22, 4th
Elmhurst IC 42, King 0, 2nd
Stillman Valley 29, Monmouth-Roseville 20, 2nd
Seneca 28, Winnebago 7, 3rd
Byron 42, Lisle 0, half
South
Prairie Central 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, 3rd
Williamsville 33, Carlinville 20, 3rd
Eureka 14, Beardstown 6, half
Class 4A
North
Richmond-Burton 42, Ridgewood 0, half
Urban Prep/Bronzeville 14, Chicago Sullivan 0, 1st
Providence 7, Wheaton Academy 3, 1st
Joliet Catholic 7, Phillips 0, 1st
Rochelle 22, Dixon 20, half
St. Francis 49, Marengo 0, 2nd
Evergreen Park 48, Chicago Noble/Comer, final
South
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Spring Valley Hall 0, 3rd
Murphysboro 28, Columbia 21, 3rd
Class 5A
North
Nazareth 28, Glenbard South 6, half
South
Mahomet-Seymour 32, Ottawa 0, half
Morris 21, LaSalle-Peru 3, half
Highland 43, Dunlap 0, half
Class 6A
North
Wauconda 42, Schurz 6, 3rd
9. Antioch (6-3) at 8. Niles Notre Dame (6-3)
St. Ignatius 41, Deerfield 0, half
12. Grayslake (6-3) at 5. Belvidere North (7-2)
10. Riverside-Brookfield (6-3) at 7. Kaneland (6-3)
Grayslake North 34, Senn 0, 2nd
South
Lemont 42, B.I. Eisenhower 14, half
Quincy 35, Chatham Glenwood 19, 2nd
12. Washington (6-3) at 5. Bremen (8-1)
15. Oak Forest (5-4) at 2. Simeon (9-0)
Class 7A
Collinsville 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0, half
Brother Rice 21, Jacobs 0, 3rd
29. Maine West (5-4) at 4. St. Charles North (8-1)
28. Reavis (5-4) at 5. Prospect (8-1)
St. Rita 24, Geneva 7, half
31. Argo (5-4) at 2. Hersey (9-0)
18. Batavia (6-3) at 15. Guilford (7-2)
26. Libertyville (5-4) at 7. Yorkville (8-1)
Moline 14, DeKalb 13, half
Pekin 37, Plainfield Central 14, 2nd
Normal Community 37, Hononegah 7, 3rd
27. Willowbrook (5-4) at 6. Wheaton North (8-1)
22. Elgin Larkin (6-3) at 11. Lake Zurich (8-1)
Class 8A
Lincoln-Way East 42, Conant 7, final
17. Neuqua Valley (7-2) at 16. Lane (7-2)
Gurnee Warren 26, Stevenson 7, half
24. Andrew (6-3) at 9. Huntley (8-1)
South Elgin 28, Belleville East 20, final
Maine South 23, Bolingbrook 0, 2nd
Glenbrook South 27, Homewood-Flossmoor 0, half
31. Oswego East (5-4) at 2. York (9-0)
18. Marist (6-3) at 15. Naperville North (7-2)
26. Downers Grove South (6-3) at 7. Palatine (8-1)
23. Minooka (6-3) at 10. Glenbard East (8-1)
Plainfield North 28, Rich Township 12, final
Lyons 24, Naperville Central 14, 3rd
22. Edwardsville (6-3) at 11. O'Fallon (8-1)
Saturday's games
Class 1A
North
16. Chicago Richards (5-4) at 1. Lena-Winslow (9-0), 2 p.m.
13. Aurora Christian (5-4) at 4. Fulton (7-2), 2 p.m.
12. Rockford Lutheran (5-4) at 5. Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2), 1 p.m.
10. Forreston (5-4) at 7. Peru St. Bede (7-2), 2 p.m.
14. Morrison (5-4) at 3. Ottawa Marquette (8-1), 1 p.m.
11. Dakota (5-4) at 6. Iroquois West (7-2), 1:30 p.m.
South
9. Salt Fork (6-3) at 8. Red Hill (7-2), 2 p.m.
13. Brown County (5-4) at 4. Tuscola (7-2), 2 p.m.
12. Villa Grove (6-3) at 5. Jacksonville Routt (7-2), 1 p.m.
15. Dupo (5-4) at 2. Camp Point Central (9-0), 1 p.m.
10. Central A&M (6-3) at 7. Sesser-Valier (7-2), 2 p.m.
14. Calhoun (5-4) at 3. Greenfield-NW (8-1), 2 p.m.
11. Rushville (6-3) at 6. Cumberland (7-2), 2 p.m.
Class 2A
North
16. North Lawndale (5-4) at 1. Maroa-Forsyth (9-0), 2 p.m.
9. El Paso-Gridley (7-2) at 8. Farmington (7-2), 3 p.m.
13. Sterling Newman (5-4) at 4. Rockridge (8-1), 1 p.m.
12. Central Catholic (6-3) at 5. Aledo Mercer County (7-2), 2 p.m.
10. Unity-Payson (6-3) at 7. Knoxville (7-2), 1 p.m.
14. Chicago Christian (5-4) at 3. Wilmington (8-1), 6 p.m.
11. Clifton Central (6-3) at 6. Tri-Valley (7-2), 2 p.m.
South
16. Chester (5-4) at 1. St. Teresa (9-0), 3 p.m.
9. Athens (7-2) at 8. Carmi White Co. (7-2), 2 p.m.
12. Fairfield (6-3) at 5. North Mac (8-1), 2 p.m.
15. Flora (5-4) at 2. Johnston City (9-0), 1 p.m.
10. ALAH (7-2) at 7. Vandalia (7-2), 2 p.m.
14. Belleville Althoff (5-4) at 3. Shelbyville (8-1), 3 p.m.
11. Nashville (7-2) at 6. Red Bud (7-2), 1 p.m.
Class 3A
North
9. Elmwood-Brimfield (6-3) at 8. Genoa-Kingston (7-2), 1 p.m.
15. Carver (5-3) at 2. Reed-Custer (9-0), 2 p.m.
10. Catalyst Maria (6-3) at 7. Pecatonica (7-2), 1 p.m.
South
9. Roxana (6-3) at 8. Hillsboro (6-3), 1:30 p.m.
13. Harrisburg (5-4) at 4. Tolono Unity (8-1), 2 p.m.
12. Monticello (5-4) at 5. Mount Carmel (8-1), 2:30 p.m.
15. Olympia (5-4) at 2. Benton (8-1), 3 p.m.
10. Robinson (6-3) at 7. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3), 3 p.m.
Class 4A
North
15. Johnsburg (5-4) at 2. Hyde Park (9-0), 1 p.m.
South
16. Geneseo (5-4) at 1. Carterville (9-0), 1 p.m.
9. East Alton-Wood River (6-3) at 8. Coal City (6-3), 2 p.m.
13. Effingham (5-4) at 4. Rochester (8-1), 1 p.m.
12. Mount Zion (6-3) at 5. Breese Central (7-2), 1 p.m.
10. Waterloo (6-3) at 7. Richland County 7-2, 2 p.m.
14. Quincy Notre Dame (5-4) at 3. Macomb (9-0), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
North
16. Westinghouse (5-4) at 1. Sycamore (9-0), 7 p.m.
9. Carmel (6-3) at 8. Chicago Noble/Bulls (7-2), 3:30 p.m.
13. Chicago Noble/Pritzker (5-4) at 4. Goode (8-1), noon
12. St. Viator (5-4) at 5. Sterling (7-2), 2 p.m.
15. Fenwick (5-4) at 2. Morgan Park (8-1), 5 p.m.
10. Chicago Noble/ITW Speer (6-3) at 7. Payton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.
14. Hillcrest (5-4) at 3. Rockford Boylan (8-1), 1 p.m.
South
9. Jacksonville (6-3) at 8. Metamora (6-3), 2 p.m.
12. Centralia (5-4) at 5. Triad (7-2), 2 p.m.
10. Marion (6-3) at 7. Mascoutah (6-3), 1:30 p.m.
14. MacArthur (5-4) at 3. Peoria (8-1), 1 p.m.
11. Mt. Vernon (5-4) at 6. Kankakee (7-2), 3 p.m.
Class 6A
North
15. Crystal Lake South (5-4) at 2. Prairie Ridge (8-1), 1 p.m.
11. Harlem (6-3) at 6. Amundsen (7-2), 2 p.m.
South
13. Kenwood (6-3) at 4. Perspectives (8-1), Saturday 1 p.m.
10. Champaign Centennial (7-2) at 7. Crete-Monee (7-2), Saturday 1 p.m.
14. Danville (6-3) at 3. Normal West (8-1), Saturday 1 p.m.
11. Richards (6-3) at 6. East St. Louis (7-2), Saturday 3 p.m.
Class 7A
32. Buffalo Grove (4-5) at 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9-0), Saturday 1 p.m.
17. Downers Grove North (6-3) at 16. Lincoln Park (7-2), Saturday noon
20. Hoffman Estates (6-3) at 13. Elk Grove (7-2), Saturday 1 p.m.
Class 8A
28. Lockport (5-4) at 5. Glenbard West (8-1), Saturday 1 p.m.
27. Plainfield South (6-3) at 6. Loyola Academy (8-1), Saturday 1 p.m.