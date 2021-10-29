IHSA football first-round playoff scores from around the state

Class 1A
NORTH
Abingdon 14, Annawan-Wethersfield 8, 4th
(8) Monmouth United at (9) Gilman Iroquois West (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(13) Ridgeview-Lexington (5-4) at (4) Rushville (7-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Peru St. Bede 16, Hope 6, 4th
Ottawa Marquette 32, Princeville 0, 4th
(10) Raby (6-3) at (3) Fulton (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Forreston 22, Galena 14, 4th
(11) Aurora Christian (6-3) at (6) Lena-Winslow (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
SOUTH
(16) Villa Grove (5-4) at (1) Camp Point Central (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(9) Central A&M (6-3) at (8) Nokomis (7-2), Saturday, 5 p.m.
(13) Brown County (5-4) at (4) Cumberland (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(12) West Central (6-3) at (5) Arcola (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(15) Shelbyville (5-4) at (2) Carrollton (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(10) Salt Fork (6-3) at (7) Greenfield (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) Meridian (5-4) at (3) Athens (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(11) Casey-Westfield (6-3) at (6) Sesser-Valier (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
NORTH
(16) Julian (5-4) at (1) Wilmington (9-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.
(9) Sterling Newman (6-3) at (8) Mercer County (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(13) Kankakee Bishop Mac (5-4) at (4) Knoxville (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(12) Clifton Central (6-3) at (5) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(15) Rockridge (5-4) at (2) Tri-Valley (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(10) North Lawndale (6-3) at (7) Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) El Paso-Gridley (5-4) at (3) Farmington (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(11) Momence (6-3) at (6) Tremont (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
SOUTH
(16) Flora (5-4) at (1) St. Teresa (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(9) Chester (7-2) at (8) Vandalia (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Breese Mater Dei 48, Carmi White County 16, 4th
(12) Lawrenceville (6-3) at (5) Johnston City (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Pana 42, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13, 4th
(10) Westville (7-2) at (7) Maroa-Forsyth (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) North Mac (5-4) at (3) Bismarck-Henning (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(11) Unity-Payson (6-3) at (6) Nashville (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
NORTH
(16) Catalyst Maria (5-4) at (1) Byron (9-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
(9) Carver (6-3) at (8) Lisle (6-3), Saturday, noon
Reed-Custer 13, Peotone 0, half
(12) Elmwood-Brimfield at (5) Clark (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Princeton 35, North Boone 7, 3rd
(10) King (6-3) at (7) Prairie Central (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(14) Mendota (5-4) at (3) Durand-Pecatonica (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Elmhurst IC 41, Monmouth-Roseville 0, 2nd
SOUTH
(16) Newton (5-4) at (1) Tolono Unity (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(9) Eureka (6-3) at (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(13) Beardstown (5-4) at (4) Williamsville (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(12) Hoopeston (5-4) at (5) Fairfield (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(15) St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at (2) Mount Carmel (9-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
(10) DuQuoin (5-4) at (7) Carlinville (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(14) Piasa Southwestern (5-4) at (3) Benton (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(11) Greenville (5-4) at (6) Monticello (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
NORTH
Joliet Catholic 42, Marengo 0, 4th
Wheaton Academy 34, Coal City 3, 4th
(13) Bogan (6-3) at (4) Genoa-Kingston (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
(12) Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at (5) Wheaton St. Francis (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sulllivan 0, final
(10) Hyde Park (6-3) at (7) Stillman Valley (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) Plano (6-3) at (3) Kewanee (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(11) Dixon (6-3) at (6) Phillips (7-2), Saturday, 4 p.m.
SOUTH
(16) Cahokia (5-4) at (1) Rochester (9-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.
(9) Paris (6-3) at (8) Mount Zion (6-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Freeburg 42, Richland County 13, 4th
(12) Harrisburg (5-4) at (5) Carterville (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(15) Salem (5-4) at (2) Breese Central (8-1), Saturday, 6 p.m.
(10) Macomb (6-3) at (7) Murphysboro (6-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Springfield SHG 42, Columbia 6, 4th
Quincy Notre Dame 10, Civic Memorial 7, 3rd
Class 5A
NORTH
(16) Chicago Noble/Bulls (5-4) at (1) Glenbard South (8-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.
(9) Sycamore (6-3) at (8) Evergreen Park (6-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.
(13) St. Patrick (5-4) at (4) Sterling (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Rochelle 36, Payton 0, 4th
Kaneland 43, Fenwick 14, 3rd
Rockford Boylan 41, Brooks 8, final
(14) Nazareth (5-4) at (3) Chicago Goode (7-2), Friday, 4 p.m.
(11) Aurora Marmion (6-3) at (6) Chicago Noble (7-2), Saturday, noon
SOUTH
(16) Carbondale (5-4) at (1) Kankakee (9-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.
(9) Morgan Park (6-3) at (8) Peoria (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(13) Dunlap (5-4) at (4) Mascoutah (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(12) Metamora (5-4) at (5) Marion (8-1), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Morris 21, LaSalle-Peru 0, 3rd
Morton 42, Highland 19, 4th
(14) Jacksonville (5-4) at (3) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0), Saturday, 7 p.m.
(11) Hillcrest (5-4) at (6) Triad (7-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Class 6A
NORTH
Cary Grove 27, Rockford East 0, 2nd
Belvidere North 7, Grayslake Central 6, 2nd
(13) Mather (6-3) at (4) Deerfield (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
(12) Crystal Lake Central (6-3) at (5) Amundsen (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(15) Lakes (5-4) at (2) Wauconda (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Prairie Ridge 28, Vernon Hill 0, 2nd
(14) Crystal Lake South (5-4) at (3) Harlem (8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Antioch 6, Lake Forest 0, 2nd
SOUTH
(16) Kennedy (5-3) at (1) Lemont (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Springfield 42, Rock Island 35, 2nd
(13) Riverside-Brookfield (5-4) at (4) East St. Louis (7-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Richards 14, Simeon 10, half
St. Ignatius 14, Bremen 7, half
(10) Glenwood (6-3) at (7) Crete-Monee (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) Champaign Centennial (5-4) at (3) Kenwood (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Washington 14, Normal West 0, 4th
Class 7A
Batavia 7, Lake Zurich 0, 1st
(17) Chicago Mount Carmel (6-3) at (16) Thornwood (7-2), Friday, 6 p.m.
Plainfield Central 14, Yorkville 13, half
(24) Wheaton Warrensville South (5-4) at (9) Brother Rice (7-2), Friday, 6 p.m.
(29) Elgin Larkin (5-4) at (4) Wheaton North (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
(20) TF South (6-3) at (13) Hoffman Estates (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Moline 34, Hampshire 14, 2nd
Willowbrook 38, Young 0, half
(31) Plainfield East (5-4) at (2) Hononegah (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Pekin 28, Libertyville 14, 3rd
(26) Geneva (5-4) at (7) Collinsville (8-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.
St. Rita 42, Rolling Meadows 7, final
Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6, final
(19) Jacobs (6-3) at (14) Hersey (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
(27) Lincoln-Way West (5-4) at (6) Buffalo Grove (8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
(22) Shepard (5-4) at (11) Prospect, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Class 8A
(32) Downers Grove South (5-4) at (1) Loyola Academy (5-4), Saturday, noon
(17) Naperville Central (6-3) at (16) Naperville North (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
(25) Minooka (5-4) at (8) York (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
(24) Oswego East (6-3) at (9) Lincoln-Way East (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(29) Lyons (5-4) at (4) Lockport (8-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
(20) Oswego (6-3) at (13) Glenbard West (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(28) Barrington (5-4) at (5) Gurnee Warren (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
(21) Glenbard North (6-3) at (12) Bolingbrook, Saturday, 6 p.m.
(31) Edwardsville (5-4) at (2) South Elgin (9-0), Friday, 6 p.m.
(18) Marist (6-3) at (15) Glenbard East (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
(26) Sandburg (5-4) at (7) Hinsdale Central (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Glenbrook South 21, O'Fallon 0, 3rd
Neuqua Valley 39, Bartlett 7, 2nd
(19) Palatine (6-3) at (14) Taft (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Maine South 44, New Trier 7, half
(22) Evanston (6-3) at (11) Plainfield North (7-2), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
