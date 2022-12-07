IHSA brings state football championship games back to Hancock Stadium

NORMAL – From 1974-98, 151 high school football teams were crowned state champions on the turf of Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium.

No. 152 will come in November after the Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday the state finals in Classes 1A through 8A are returning to Hancock in 2023 on Nov. 24-25.

The contract runs from 2023-27.

“We appreciate all of the hosting bids that we received for the IHSA Football State Finals,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “Seeing the passion that these university communities have for hosting the State Finals and the amazing stadiums that each campus offers didn’t make for an easy decision.

"Ultimately, the first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities, and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years.”

ISU is happy to have the games back, according to director of athletics Kyle Brennan.

"The entire Illinois State University community is ecstatic to have the IHSA Football State Finals returning to Bloomington-Normal," Brennan said. "Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA and take pride in our duties hosting IHSA events at our facilities.

"It will be a pleasure for us to welcome the student-athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington-Normal community each year and provide them with a top-notch experience at Hancock Stadium."

Champaign submitted a bid to continue hosting the championship games at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium on an every other year basis. Other bids came from Northern Illinois for Huskie Stadium in DeKalb and Southern Illinois for Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, as Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois have been incredible hosts for us through the years,” said Anderson. “We have a tremendous relationship with Champaign-Urbana and look forward to returning there in a few short months for state wrestling and boys basketball.

"Northern Illinois did an exemplary job, stepping up to host beginning in 2013 when the Big Ten schedule necessitated a hosting change in the midst of the contract with the University of Illinois. Southern Illinois University’s facility stacks up with any other in the state as well and the area is well-known for having a deeply-rooted high school sports fanbase. The IHSA deeply values its relationships with all of these institutions and their communities.”

Since last hosting the IHSA games, ISU has built a new east side to Hancock Stadium. The $23 million renovation put the stadium’s capacity at 13,391.

ISU willingly let the state title matchups leave Hancock Stadium for Memorial Stadium in 1999, citing the potential loss of a home FCS first round playoff game. Since taking over as ISU coach in 2009, Brock Spack has expressed an eagerness for the games to move back to Hancock.

“I’m thrilled. I’m real excited that’s gotten done. This is really important to Illinois State and great for the community,” Spack said. “It’s a great way to advertise our university to not just football players but future students.”

Spack attended Rockford East High School and his older brother was part of the team that won the first Class 4A championship in 1974. Spack was in junior high at the time.

“My parents still talk about that. Those guys were rock stars in my eyes. They still are,” said Spack. “When I grew up, this is where you wanted to end up, where you wanted to play on Thanksgiving weekend. We’re going back to that, and I hope we keep them for a long time.”

Spack is not concerned about the possibility of losing a first-round playoff home game.

“I don’t think that’s an issue. If we’re good enough, we’re going to win those games no matter where they’re played,” said the ISU coach. “We can win on the road. Part of the fun of the postseason is going on the road and we’ve won some big games in the playoffs on the road.”

During Spack’s tenure, the Redbirds have won road playoff matchups at New Hampshire, Eastern Washington, Appalachian State, Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

While specific attendance figures were not released for this past season’s title games at Memorial Stadium, the IHSA estimates the crowd at approximately 10,000 for the 1A-4A games on Nov. 25 and 13,000 for 5A-8A on Nov. 26.

Normal West coach Nathan Fincham and Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain both believe Hancock Stadium an excellent fit for the championship contests.

“I’m really excited. I fondly remember watching Chenoa there in ’96 and what a fun atmosphere it was,” said Quain, whose Hawks advanced to the 3A quarterfinals this past season.

“I like the idea of playing in Champaign, but I feel like the stadium is just too big. Even when there’s big crowds it feel like nobody’s there. I think they will fill up that stadium and it will be a really fun environment for teams playing and the fans as well.”

Fincham called the move “fantastic. I think it’s great. It will be great for Bloomington-Normal, but I think it’s great to have it at a place that is much more suited to a high school state championship game. You watch the games at Illinois or NIU, and it looks like it’s completely empty.”

The championships game were held at Memorial Stadium from 1999-2012 before a rotation of Champaign and DeKalb began in 2013.

The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates the games will have an annual economic impact of over $2.15 million.