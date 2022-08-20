Ian Whitaker, Central Catholic seniors ready to take next step, return to playoffs

BLOOMINGTON — When Ian Whitaker and the current seniors were freshmen, Central Catholic High School's football program was almost starting from scratch.

The Saints were coming off an 0-9 season in 2018. To say Kevin Braucht was undermanned when he took over as head coach following that season would be the understatement of understatements.

"There were 23 on the roster (in 2018) and six were graduating seniors," he said.

Throw in the pandemic-interrupted 2020-21 season, and Central Catholic has been playing catchup ever since in the competitive Illini Prairie Conference. But Braucht feels the Saints — with 54 in the program and playing a freshmen schedule for the first time in eight years — are at the point where rebuilding has come to an end.

It's time to start winning again for the school with four state championships. Whitaker, a standout linebacker/running back, couldn't agree more.

"Our senior class, we have a bunch of guys that have got experience," said Whitaker, with 15 seniors in the fold. "We have a good amount of returning starters this year. Hopefully that leadership from the seniors is going to take us to the next step."

Central Catholic has eight returning starters on offense and seven on defense from a squad that made a playoff push last season. However, a 15-0 loss to Prairie Central in the season finale left the Saints with a 4-5 record and still searching for their first playoff berth since 2017.

"That was rough," said junior quarterback Colin Hayes of coming so close. "It's really helping us to work hard and push ourselves to get it this year."

While replacing standout tailback Jake Slaughter won't be easy, Central Catholic has the potential for an explosive offense.

It starts with the 6-foot-6 Hayes, who threw for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Hayes' favorite target, 6-5 senior Ryan Hoeferle, also returns after catching 38 passes for 542 yards and five TDs while earning Pantagraph All-Area recognition.

"Usually any good quarterback I've had his junior year is where the light comes on and he feels I'm moving fast, but they (the defense) are in slow motion," said Braucht.

Hayes feels much different now than he did a year ago.

"It helps your confidence a lot," he said. "Last year's nine games I built up trust with my other teammates and now they believe in me more."

Braucht believes Whitaker will be among "a committee early" that will be taking Slaughter's place. Whitaker was able to see action in the backfield last season when Slaughter was injured.

"Nobody is going to replace him and we're not asking any of those guys to replace him," said Braucht. "We're asking them to be themselves and do what they do well, and we'll put them in position to succeed."

Hoeferle also might be lined up in the backfield on occasion, becoming the Saints' version of NFL standout Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.

"He needs to get touches," said Braucht. "Later in the year he started really coming on not just as a pass receiver, but as a runner. He's 6-5, 215 (pounds). At our level that's a pretty intimidating kid out there."

The biggest question mark is upfront after graduating three seniors on both sides of the ball.

Senior center Zander Tabb and junior tackle Dom McKibbin are the lone starters returning on the offensive line.

"I have confidence we'll get there," said Braucht. "It's a matter of who on both sides and who is going to kind of surprise us."

When asked about the offense's potential, Hayes quickly answered.

"I think it's through the roof," he said. "We have all our returning skill starters besides Jake, our line is looking big and our passing game should be good."

Whitaker figures to be one of the defensive leaders from his inside linebacking spot. Braucht was expecting big things from John Rossi, who was the Saints' fastest player after running a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash in the spring and moved outside to inside linebacker.

However, Rossi suffered a broken ankle in practice and is out indefinitely.

Will Adams returns at outside linebacker while Hoeferle, Bo Moews, Logan Cox, Sam Keller and TJ Larson are back in the secondary. McKibbin and Ricky Adelman saw time on the defensive line.

"Our defense, we're going to be dogs out there," said Whitaker.

Jaylen Bischoff, a standout on the Saints' soccer team that finished third in last year's Class 1A State Tournament, returns to double fall duty as Central Catholic's placekicker.

Braucht said the Saints' "culture is completely set" with a senior class that has been with him since the first day.

"They're a tight group and a fun group and the most talented group we've had since we've been here partly because of the work they've put in to get there," he said. "Physically they're impressive. Mentally I feel we're in a good spot and we're confident. Now we're starting to talk about more result-oriented goals."