HOIC to merge with Central Illinois Conference to form new football-only league in 2024

BLOOMINGTON — Heart of Illinois and Central Illinois conference football games will have a new look beginning in the 2024 season.

The HOIC and CIC announced both leagues have agreed to join forces for a football-only league that will be called the Heart of Central Illinois Conference.

The new league will have Large School and Small School divisions with at least eight schools in each. Official schedules and divisions, which would have a cutoff in the 290-300 student range, still need to be determined.

The HOIC currently consists of Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Tremont and Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the Large School Division and the Ridgeview-Lexington co-op, LeRoy, Fisher, Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the Small School Division.

Fisher didn't have a varsity team this past season but plans on resuming one in the fall. Another HOIC school, Flanagan-Cornell, plays 8-man football.

CIC schools are Clinton, Macon Meridian, Moweaqua Central A&M, Shelbyville, Tuscola and Warrensburg-Latham.

"We've been having this conversation for many years trying to figure out our schedule possibilities," said LeRoy principal Jeff Baughman, who is the HOIC president. "It's been difficult to continue to do and update with teams going to 8-man and not knowing if they're going to have a varsity season. We've prided ourselves on being a strong football conference and wanted to keep that."

Not having to play as many of the Large Division teams in the HOIC should help the league's Small Division teams who will be competing more regularly with schools that have similar enrollments.

Baughman said he asked the HOIC's athletic directors in their fall meeting to figure out "a goal of what to do with football going forward." They reached out to the CIC and things moved quickly from there.

The CIC voted in November to merge the conferences and the HOIC followed in December. Baughman said a couple school boards had to vote on it before officially announcing it this week.

"We're excited. It helps us with forming with our schedules," said Tri-Valley athletic director and football coach Josh Roop. "The CIC is a good conference in itself for a long time. We bring in some perennial powers in the state in small school football that comes with the CIC."

The HOIC has enjoyed great football success in the last 10 years.

Tri-Valley won the 2015 Class 2A state title and was followed as 2A champions by Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2016) and GCMS (2017-18). Tri-Valley also was the 1A runner-up in 2013 and 2A runner-up in November.

Ridgeview-Lexington also advanced to the Class 1A semifinals the last two seasons.

"Obviously I love our conference and the strength of our conference already," said Roop. "The merger is going to make us better and make football better in the state of Illinois."

St. Teresa has recently dominated the CIC, which was formed in 2014. The Bulldogs beat Tri-Valley, 29-22, in the Class 2A championship game in November. However, St. Teresa and Sullivan are leaving the CIC. St. Teresa will become independent and Sullivan is joining the Lincoln Prairie Conference.

"Obviously in this realm of football scheduling anything you can do to really help keep your solid nine-game schedule and have relatively close trips is worth it to us (the CIC)," said Central A&M principal Charles Brown. "We do have a couple long trips in this (merger), especially Shelbyville and Tuscola, but then again it's just for football."

Central A&M has played LeRoy in the season opener the past couple seasons as did EPG and Meridian.

"It's a natural progression that if you really wanted to solidify your football schedule look around and see you have the CIC and the HOIC right there near each other geographically, and let's go for it," said Brown.

Clinton athletic director Matt Koeppel said he believes both the HOIC and CIC will benefit.

"It's going to help with us with finding games as far as crossover games and stuff like that," said Koeppel. "The competition level will obviously raise, which is going to be good. We have a very good history and they have a very good history. It's going to add a little bit to both groups."

Koeppel said Clinton already added nonconference games for 2023 against Tri-Valley, Eureka and Tremont, so the Maroons will get a feel for the new league a year early.

Baughman said the athletic directors will get together in the spring to "hash out" the final details of the merger. He doesn't anticipate any snags.

"There's still some logistics to work out and fine tuning, but in general it's going to work out for a lot of schools," said Koeppel. "That (the HOIC) is already a pretty good conference, but to add ours we can help feed off each other."

Roop believes the new league will be competitive.

"The CIC is a good fit for us to merge with because there's some big schools, like Clinton and Shelbyville, which really fit with the large school part of our conference and your Meridians and Central A&Ms and some of those that are smaller and really fit and compliment the smaller side of our conference," he said.

