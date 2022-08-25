High school football makes triumphant return

For many, the anticipation has been building since the final snap last fall.

But Friday, that wait is over. High school football makes its eagerly awaited return on gridirons throughout the Pantagraph area.

“No doubt. Nothing like that first Friday,” said Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht. “Everybody feels good. Love the first week.”

“It’s the excitement of a new season,” Normal West coach Nathan Fincham said. “Everybody is 0-0. Everybody’s got a chance at that point.”

Players and coaches alike are anxious to put the sometimes tedious preseason practice sessions behind them.

“The first game seems like forever away,” said Bloomington coach Scott Godfrey. “Your coach has been telling you since June you’ve got to be ready for … in our case Richwoods. Once you get into the season, you’re whipping through practices and before you know it you’re in pregame.”

Games are a reward for the effort coaches and players put in to prepare, according to Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz.

“The bright lights of Friday night is something people look forward to,” Drengwitz said. “Ninety percent of football is hard work. The 10 percent is the nine games you’re guaranteed. Those games are special.”

A kickoff approaches, let’s take a glance around the Pantagraph area and check in on some week one matchups.

Central Catholic at Pontiac

The Saints look for the first win of what they hope will be a playoff season after a 4-5 record in 2021.

“Pontiac-Central for a long time has always been a big rivalry,” said Braucht. “It’s at their place and we’ll get a good challenge from them.”

John Johnson, whose Pontiac squad was 1-8 last fall, believes Friday’s opener will be "a good barometer for us to see if we’ve improved a lot.”

Champaign Central at Normal West

Entering the Big 12 Conference opener, West hopes to build on a 6-4 season, while Champaign was 2-7.

“Based off what we saw last year, they appear to be a younger team,” Fincham said. “They run a double wing type offense. Traditionally, they are a physical, athletic team.”

Springfield Lanphier at U High

U High (3-6 last season) doesn’t know a lot about the Lions entering the Central State Eight matchup at Hancock Stadium. Lanphier lost all nine games in 2021.

“The hardest part about week one is there’s just not much to scout,” Pioneers coach Brody Walworth said. “We didn’t play them last year. They had a COVID forfeit. We don’t know much of what they return. We have an idea on the scheme, but the players we really don’t know.”

NCHS at O’Fallon

The Ironmen (10-1) head south to face nonconference foe O’Fallon, which opened a 6-4 season last fall with a 34-7 win over Normal West.

“They play in a great conference down there and return 13, 14, 15 starters,” said Drengwitz. “It’s a big challenge for us with as little experience as we have. But it’s a great opportunity for us as a program to play somebody of that caliber right off the bat.”

The Panthers have a three-year starter at quarterback in Colt Michael.

Bloomington at Richwoods

The Purple Raiders travel to Peoria for what they hope is a springboard to a winning season and playoff berth. The Knight are coming off a 1-8 campaign.’

“It’s always important to start your season out with a win,” Godfrey said. “It means so much for the confidence of the kids.”

Tolono at Prairie Central

For the second straight season, Prairie Central opens with powerhouse Tolono Unity, which is tied for third in the first Class 3A state rankings.

This year, the Hawks get to play in Fairbury after the Rockets won 41-28 last season in Tolono.

“Last year we had a good game plan, and I thought the kids played really well. But we had five turnovers really hurt us,” said Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain. “We’re happy with where we are. We had a good camp. You would love to have a warmup game week one. But every week in the Illini Prairie is tough, and you’ve got to face them at some point.”

HOIC action

The Heart of Illinois Conference has three teams ranked in the state polls. Eureka is No. 8 in 3A, Tri-Valley is third in 2A and Ridgeview-Lexington is third in 1A.

In week one, Eureka and Tri-Valley hit the road for nonconference games. The Hornets travel to Canton, while the Vikings face ALAH in Arthur.

Ridgeview-Lexington plays at Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a matchup of two of the top rushers in the Pantagraph area.

All-Stater Kaden Farrell topped Area runners with 2,016 yards for the Mustangs, while Brent Denniston was fourth with 1,147 yards for the Chiefs.