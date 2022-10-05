Here's the latest Associated Press Top 10 Illinois high school football poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (12) (6-0) 129 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (6-0) 118 2
3. York (6-0) 104 4
4. Glenbard West (5-1) 75 3
5. Gurnee Warren (5-1) 69 5
6. O'Fallon (5-1) 53 T6
7. Maine South (4-2) 41 T6
8. Naperville Neuqua Valley (5-1) 37 10
9. Edwardsville (5-1) 22 NR
10. South Elgin (6-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 16, Glenbrook South 13, Bolingbrook 11, Chicago (Marist) 5, Palatine 4.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Hersey (6-0) 112 2
3. Prospect (5-1) 89 3
4. Chicago (St. Rita) (4-2) 81 4
5. St. Charles North (5-1) 68 7
6. Pekin (6-0) 65 5
7. Wheaton North (5-1) 62 6
8. Jacobs (5-1) 33 9
9. Batavia (4-2) 27 10
10. Lake Zurich (5-1) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Downers North 12, Geneva 11, Hononegah 7, Brother Rice 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (11) (4-2) 126 1
2. Chicago (Simeon) (2) (6-0) 115 2
3. Lemont (6-0) 105 3
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (5-1) 83 4
5. Crete-Monee (4-2) 73 5
6. Chatham Glenwood (5-1) 58 7
7. Wauconda (6-0) 50 8
8. Belvidere North (6-0) 39 9
9. Niles Notre Dame (4-2) 22 6
10. Normal West (5-1) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Champaign Centennial 10, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 8, Kenwood 6, Lisle (Benet) 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Kankakee (10) (5-1) 115 2
2. Sycamore (3) (6-0) 114 3
3. Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) 99 4
4. Peoria (6-0) 96 5
5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (6-0) 74 6
6. Morris (5-1) 71 1
7. Highland (5-1) 46 T8
8. Sterling (5-1) 41 10
9. Rockford Boylan (5-1) 19 NR
10. Glenbard South (5-1) 14 7
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 9, Mount Vernon 6, Providence 5, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 4, Centralia 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (8) (6-0) 121 1
(tie) Richmond-Burton (5) (6-0) 121 2
3. St. Francis (6-0) 94 4
4. Joliet Catholic (5-1) 93 3
5. Rochester (5-1) 71 5
6. Stillman Valley (6-0) 70 6
7. Carterville (6-0) 50 8
8. Macomb (6-0) 31 10
9. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) 30 9
10. Wheaton Academy (5-1) 28 7
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 3, Coal City 2, Murphysboro 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (7) (5-1) 125 1
2. Reed-Custer (4) (6-0) 123 3
3. Williamsville (2) (6-0) 113 2
4. Princeton (1) (6-0) 105 4
5. Byron (5-1) 75 5
6. Fairbury Prairie Central (6-0) 67 7
7. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 61 6
8. Eureka (6-0) 50 8
9. Seneca (6-0) 28 9
10. Tolono Unity (5-1) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 7.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. St. Teresa (12) (6-0) 129 2
2. Maroa-Forsyth (6-0) 110 3
3. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) 92 4
4. North Mac (6-0) 91 5
5. Wilmington (1) (5-1) 83 1
6. Rockridge (5-1) 62 6
7. Tri-Valley (5-1) 56 7
8. Carmi White County (6-0) 40 9
9. Johnston City (6-0) 21 10
10. Pana (5-1) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Vandalia 8, Mercer County 5, Knoxville 5, Clifton Central 3, Nashville 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (14) (6-0) 140 1
2. Ridgeview (6-0) 108 2
3. Camp Point Central (6-0) 102 T3
4. Hope Academy (6-0) 99 T3
5. Shelbyville (6-0) 72 6
6. St. Bede (6-0) 71 7
7. Athens (5-1) 56 5
8. Fulton (4-2) 40 T8
9. Greenfield-Northwestern (6-0) 36 T8
10. Ottawa Marquette (5-1) 31 10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 8, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 7.