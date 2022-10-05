 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's the latest Associated Press Top 10 Illinois high school football poll

  • 0

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (12) (6-0) 129 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (6-0) 118 2

3. York (6-0) 104 4

4. Glenbard West (5-1) 75 3

5. Gurnee Warren (5-1) 69 5

6. O'Fallon (5-1) 53 T6

7. Maine South (4-2) 41 T6

8. Naperville Neuqua Valley (5-1) 37 10

9. Edwardsville (5-1) 22 NR

10. South Elgin (6-0) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 16, Glenbrook South 13, Bolingbrook 11, Chicago (Marist) 5, Palatine 4.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13) (6-0) 130 1

2. Hersey (6-0) 112 2

3. Prospect (5-1) 89 3

4. Chicago (St. Rita) (4-2) 81 4

5. St. Charles North (5-1) 68 7

6. Pekin (6-0) 65 5

7. Wheaton North (5-1) 62 6

8. Jacobs (5-1) 33 9

9. Batavia (4-2) 27 10

10. Lake Zurich (5-1) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Downers North 12, Geneva 11, Hononegah 7, Brother Rice 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (11) (4-2) 126 1

2. Chicago (Simeon) (2) (6-0) 115 2

3. Lemont (6-0) 105 3

4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (5-1) 83 4

5. Crete-Monee (4-2) 73 5

6. Chatham Glenwood (5-1) 58 7

7. Wauconda (6-0) 50 8

8. Belvidere North (6-0) 39 9

9. Niles Notre Dame (4-2) 22 6

10. Normal West (5-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Champaign Centennial 10, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 8, Kenwood 6, Lisle (Benet) 2.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (10) (5-1) 115 2

2. Sycamore (3) (6-0) 114 3

3. Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) 99 4

4. Peoria (6-0) 96 5

5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (6-0) 74 6

6. Morris (5-1) 71 1

7. Highland (5-1) 46 T8

8. Sterling (5-1) 41 10

9. Rockford Boylan (5-1) 19 NR

10. Glenbard South (5-1) 14 7

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 9, Mount Vernon 6, Providence 5, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 4, Centralia 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (8) (6-0) 121 1

(tie) Richmond-Burton (5) (6-0) 121 2

3. St. Francis (6-0) 94 4

4. Joliet Catholic (5-1) 93 3

5. Rochester (5-1) 71 5

6. Stillman Valley (6-0) 70 6

7. Carterville (6-0) 50 8

8. Macomb (6-0) 31 10

9. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) 30 9

10. Wheaton Academy (5-1) 28 7

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 3, Coal City 2, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (7) (5-1) 125 1

2. Reed-Custer (4) (6-0) 123 3

3. Williamsville (2) (6-0) 113 2

4. Princeton (1) (6-0) 105 4

5. Byron (5-1) 75 5

6. Fairbury Prairie Central (6-0) 67 7

7. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 61 6

8. Eureka (6-0) 50 8

9. Seneca (6-0) 28 9

10. Tolono Unity (5-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 7.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. St. Teresa (12) (6-0) 129 2

2. Maroa-Forsyth (6-0) 110 3

3. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) 92 4

4. North Mac (6-0) 91 5

5. Wilmington (1) (5-1) 83 1

6. Rockridge (5-1) 62 6

7. Tri-Valley (5-1) 56 7

8. Carmi White County (6-0) 40 9

9. Johnston City (6-0) 21 10

10. Pana (5-1) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 8, Mercer County 5, Knoxville 5, Clifton Central 3, Nashville 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (14) (6-0) 140 1

2. Ridgeview (6-0) 108 2

3. Camp Point Central (6-0) 102 T3

4. Hope Academy (6-0) 99 T3

5. Shelbyville (6-0) 72 6

6. St. Bede (6-0) 71 7

7. Athens (5-1) 56 5

8. Fulton (4-2) 40 T8

9. Greenfield-Northwestern (6-0) 36 T8

10. Ottawa Marquette (5-1) 31 10

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 8, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 7.

