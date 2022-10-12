 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's the latest Associated Press Top 10 Illinois high school football poll

  • 0

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (9) (7-0) 108 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (7-0) 101 2

3. York (7-0) 88 3

4. Glenbard West (6-1) 74 4

5. Gurnee Warren (6-1) 59 5

6. O'Fallon (6-1) 44 6

7. Maine South (5-2) 34 7

8. Naperville Neuqua Valley (6-1) 31 8

9. Edwardsville (6-1) 20 9

10. South Elgin (7-0) 15 10

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Chicago (Marist) 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (7-0) 110 1

2. Hersey (7-0) 94 2

3. Prospect (6-1) 76 3

4. St. Charles North (6-1) 66 5

(tie) Chicago (St. Rita) (5-2) 66 4

6. Pekin (7-0) 56 6

7. Wheaton North (6-1) 48 7

8. Jacobs (6-1) 36 8

9. Batavia (5-2) 25 9

10. Lake Zurich (6-1) 21 10

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (11) (5-2) 110 1

2. Chicago (Simeon) (7-0) 96 2

3. Lemont (7-0) 88 3

4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (6-1) 73 4

5. Crete-Monee (5-2) 58 5

6. Wauconda (7-0) 54 7

7. Belvidere North (7-0) 45 8

8. Normal West (6-1) 26 10

9. Niles Notre Dame (5-2) 23 9

10. Champaign Centennial (7-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kankakee (10) (6-1) 100 1

2. Sycamore (1) (7-0) 96 2

3. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 84 3

4. Peoria (7-0) 81 4

5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (7-0) 68 5

6. Morris (6-1) 53 6

7. Sterling (6-1) 39 8

8. Highland (6-1) 38 7

9. Rockford Boylan (6-1) 27 9

10. Glenbard South (6-1) 13 10

Others receiving votes: LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (7-0) 107 T1

2. Richmond-Burton (1) (7-0) 97 T1

3. St. Francis (1) (7-0) 92 3

4. Rochester (6-1) 75 5

5. Joliet Catholic (5-2) 63 4

6. Stillman Valley (7-0) 55 6

7. Carterville (7-0) 42 7

8. Macomb (7-0) 32 8

9. Wheaton Academy (6-1) 27 10

10. Breese Central (6-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (10) (6-1) 115 1

2. Reed-Custer (2) (7-0) 109 2

3. Princeton (7-0) 97 4

4. Byron (6-1) 74 5

5. Fairbury Prairie Central (7-0) 71 6

6. Mt. Carmel (7-0) 60 7

7. Williamsville (6-1) 49 3

8. Seneca (7-0) 41 9

9. Tolono Unity (6-1) 20 10

10. Eureka (6-1) 19 8

Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (7-0) 117 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (3) (7-0) 111 2

3. Bismarck-Henning (7-0) 92 3

4. North-Mac (7-0) 84 4

5. Wilmington (6-1) 71 5

6. Rockridge (6-1) 57 6

7. Downs Tri-Valley (6-1) 46 7

8. Carmi White County (7-0) 35 8

9. Johnston City (7-0) 23 9

10. Nashville (5-2) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (7-0) 130 1

2. Colfax Ridgeview (7-0) 114 2

3. Camp Point Central (7-0) 98 3

4. Hope Academy (7-0) 96 4

5. Shelbyville (7-0) 74 5

6. Athens (6-1) 53 7

7. Fulton (5-2) 45 8

8. Greenfield-Northwestern (7-0) 39 9

9. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 27 10

10. St. Bede (6-1) 26 6

Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Gilman Iroquois West 1.

