Here's the IHSA Football Playoffs semifinals schedule

All games Saturday unless noted

CLASS 1A

Forreston (8-4) at Lena-Winslow (12-0), 2 p.m.

Camp Point Central (12-0) at Ridgeview-Lexington (12-0), 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Tri-Valley (10-2) at Maroa-Forsyth (12-0), 1 p.m.

Johnston City (12-0) at St. Teresa (12-0), 3 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Byron (11-1) at Elmhurst IC (11-1), 3 p.m.

Tolono Unity (11-1) at Williamsville (11-1), 2 p.m.

CLASS 4A

New Lenox Providence (8-4) at Wheaton St. Francis (11-1), 2 p.m.

Rochester (11-1) at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

LaGrange Park Nazareth (8-4) at Sycamore (12-0), 2 p.m.

Morris (10-2) at Peoria (11-1), 2 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Chicago St. Ignatius (10-2) at Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1), 2 p.m.

East St. Louis (10-2) at Lemont (12-0), 2 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel (12-0) at Chicago St. Rita (10-2), 4 p.m.

Batavia (9-3) at Lake Zurich (11-1), 4 p.m.

CLASS 8A

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West (11-1) at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0), 1 p.m.

Wilmette Loyola (11-1) at Elmhurst York (12-0), 1 p.m.

