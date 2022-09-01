Here's the Bloomington-Normal-area Week 2 high school football schedule

WEEK 2
City
Normal West at Bloomington
Champaign Central at Normal Community
Rantoul at Central Catholic
Springfield Southeast at University High
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at Pontiac
Tolono Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden
Big 12
Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial
Peoria Richwoods at Morton
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood at Decatur MacArthur
Decatur Eisenhower at Rochester
Springfield Lanphier at Jacksonville
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield
Heart of Illinois
Tri-Valley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest
Villa Grove vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington
Area
Clinton at Argenta-Oreana
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville Alvin
8-man
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at St. Thomas More
Blue Ridge at Metro East-Lutheran
