Here's the Bloomington-Normal-area Week 2 high school football schedule

WEEK 2

City

Normal West at Bloomington

Champaign Central at Normal Community

Rantoul at Central Catholic

Springfield Southeast at University High

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at Pontiac

Monticello at IVC

Sparta at PBL

Tolono Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden

Big 12

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial

Peoria High at Danville

Peoria Richwoods at Morton

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood at Decatur MacArthur

Decatur Eisenhower at Rochester

Springfield Lanphier at Jacksonville

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield

Heart of Illinois

Tri-Valley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest

Eureka at Tremont

LeRoy at Heyworth

Villa Grove vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington

Area

Pittsfield at Olympia

Lincoln at Charleston

Ottawa at Streator

Clinton at Argenta-Oreana

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville Alvin

8-man

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at St. Thomas More

Blue Ridge at Metro East-Lutheran

