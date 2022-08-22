Here's the Bloomington-Normal-area Week 1 high school football schedule

WEEK 1
CITY
Champaign Central at Normal West
Springfield Lanphier at University High
Central Catholic at Pontiac
Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods
Normal Community at O'Fallon
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Tolono Unity at Prairie Central
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello
BIG 12
Champaign Centennial at Urbana
Belleville West at Danville
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual (Sat.)
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Rochester at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
Jacksonville at Chatham Glenwood
Springfield at Decatur Eisenhower
Decatur MacArthur at Springfield Southeast
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Ridgeview/Lexington at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Sangamon Valley at Tremont
Meridian at El Paso-Gridley
Heyworth at Tri-County (Sat.)
AREA
Dwight at Salt Fork (Sat.)
8-MAN CENTRAL 1
Danville Schlarman at Blue Ridge
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford (Thu.)
REGION
Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains
Stanford Olympia at Riverton
Carlinville at Virden North Mac
Piasa Southwestern at Staunton
Olney Richland County at Lawrenceville
Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham
Bridgeport Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Decatur St. Teresa at Effingham
Mount Zion at Bartonville Limestone
Newton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Taylorville at Mount Vernon
Toledo Cumberland at Shelbyville
Toulon Stark County at Nokomis
Belleville West at Danville
Champaign St. Thomas More at LSA (Sat.)
Kincaid South Fork at Pawnee
Martinsville at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
