 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here's the Bloomington-Normal-area Week 1 high school football schedule

  • 0

WEEK 1

CITY

Champaign Central at Normal West

Springfield Lanphier at University High

Central Catholic at Pontiac

Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods 

Normal Community at O'Fallon

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Tolono Unity at Prairie Central

IVC at Rantoul

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello

Peotone at Rantoul

BIG 12

Champaign Centennial at Urbana

Belleville West at Danville

Metamora at Peoria High

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual (Sat.)

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Rochester at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Jacksonville at Chatham Glenwood

Springfield at Decatur Eisenhower

Decatur MacArthur at Springfield Southeast

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Ridgeview/Lexington at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GCMS at Fieldcrest 

Tri-Valley at ALAH

Sangamon Valley at Tremont

Meridian at El Paso-Gridley

LeRoy at Central A&M

Eureka at Canton

Heyworth at Tri-County (Sat.)

AREA

Olympia at Riverton

Lincoln at Clinton

Streator at East Peoria

Dwight at Salt Fork (Sat.)

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Danville Schlarman at Blue Ridge

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford (Thu.) 

REGION

Sangamo

Athens at Pittsfield

New Berlin at Auburn

Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains

Stanford Olympia at Riverton

Williamsville at PORTA

South Central

Carlinville at Virden North Mac

Greenville at Hillsboro

Litchfield at Gillespie

Pana at Vandalia

Piasa Southwestern at Staunton

Little Illini

Marshall at Mt. Carmel

Olney Richland County at Lawrenceville

Paris at Casey-Westfield

Non-conference

Arcola at Tuscola

Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham

Bridgeport Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Charleston at Herscher

Decatur St. Teresa at Effingham

Mount Zion at Bartonville Limestone

Newton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Taylorville at Mount Vernon

Toledo Cumberland at Shelbyville

Troy Triad at Mattoon

Toulon Stark County at Nokomis

Robinson at Roxana

Oblong at Dupo

Belleville West at Danville

8-man

Champaign St. Thomas More at LSA (Sat.)

Kincaid South Fork at Pawnee

Martinsville at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News