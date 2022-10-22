Here's the 2022 IHSA Football Playoff field

Class 1A
North
16. Chicago Richards (5-4) at 1. Lena-Winslow (9-0)
9. Stark County (5-4) at Mid-County (5-4)
13. Aurora Christian (5-4) at 4. Fulton (7-2)
12. Rockford Lutheran (5-4) at 5. Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2)
15. Corliss (5-4) at 2. Hope Academy (9-0)
10. Forreston (5-4) at 7. Peru St. Bede (7-2)
14. Morrison (5-4) at 3. Ottawa Marquette (8-1)
11. Dakota (5-4) at 6. Iroquois West (7-2)
South
16. Madison (5-3) at 1. Ridgeview-Lexington (9-0)
9. Salt Fork (6-3) at 8. Red Hill (7-2)
13. Brown County (5-4) at 4. Tuscola (7-2)
12. Villa Grove (6-3) at 5. Jacksonville Routt (7-2)
15. Dupo (5-4) at 2. Camp Point Central (9-0)
10. Central A&M (6-3) at 7. Sesser-Valier (7-2)
14. Calhoun (5-4) at 3. Greenfield-NW (8-1)
11. Rushville (6-3) at 6. Cumberland (7-2)
Class 2A
North
16. North Lawndale (5-4) at 1. Maroa-Forsyth (9-0)
9. El Paso-Gridley (7-2) at 8. Farmington (7-2)
13. Sterling Newman (5-4) at 4. Rockridge (8-1)
12. Central Catholic (6-3) at 5. Aledo Mercer County (7-2)
15. Westville (5-4) at 2. Bismarck-Henning (9-0)
10. Unity-Payson (6-3) at 7. Knoxville (7-2)
14. Chicago Christian (5-4) at 3. Wilmington (8-1)
11. Clifton Central (6-3) at 6. Tri-Valley (7-2)
South
16. Chester (5-4) at 1. St. Teresa (9-0)
9. Athens (7-2) at 8. Carmi White Co. (7-2)
13. Auburn (6-3) at 4. Pana (8-1)
12. Fairfield (6-3) at 5. North Mac (8-1)
15. Flora (5-4) at 2. Johnston City (9-0)
10. ALAH (7-2) at 7. Vandalia (7-2)
14. Belleville Althoff (5-4) at 3. Shelbyville (8-1)
11. Nashville (7-2) at 6. Red Bud (7-2)
Class 3A
North
16. Peotone (5-4) at 1. Princeton (9-0)
9. Elmwood-Brimfield (6-3) at 8. Genoa-Kingston (7-2)
13. King (5-4) at 4. Elmhurst IC (8-1)
12. Monmouth-Roseville (5-4) at 5. Stillman Valley (8-1)
15. Carver (5-3) at 2. Reed-Custer (9-0)
10. Catalyst Maria (6-3) at 7. Pecatonica (7-2)
14. Winnebago (5-4) at 3. Seneca (9-0)
11. Lisle (5-4) at 6. Byron (8-1)
South
16. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4) at 1. Prairie Central (9-0)
9. Roxana (6-3) at 8. Hillsboro (6-3)
13. Harrisburg (5-4) at 4. Tolono Unity (8-1)
12. Monticello (5-4) at 5. Mount Carmel (8-1)
15. Olympia (5-4) at 2. Benton (8-1)
10. Robinson (6-3) at 7. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3)
14. Carlinville (5-4) at 3. Williamsville (8-1)
11. Beardstown (5-4) at 6. Eureka (7-2)
Class 4A
North
16. Ridgewood (5-4) at 1. Richmond-Burton (9-0)
9. Chicago Sullivan (6-3) at 8. Urban Prep/Bronzeville (6-3)
13. Providence (5-4) at 4. Wheaton Academy (8-1)
12. Phillips (5-4) at 5. Joliet Catholic (7-2)
15. Johnsburg (5-4) at 2. Hyde Park (9-0)
10. Dixon (6-3) at 7. Rochelle (7-2)
14. Marengo (5-4) at 3. St. Francis (8-1)
11. Chicago Noble/Comer (6-3) at 6. Evergreen Park (7-2)
South
16. Geneseo (5-4) at 1. Carterville (9-0)
9. East Alton-Wood River (6-3) at 8. Coal City (6-3)
13. Effingham (5-4) at 4. Rochester (8-1)
12. Mount Zion (6-3) at 5. Breese Central (7-2)
15. Spring Valley Hall (5-4) at 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0)
10. Waterloo (6-3) at 7. Richland County 7-2
14. Quincy Notre Dame (5-4) at 3. Macomb (9-0)
11. Columbia (6-3) at 6. Murphysboro (7-2)
Class 5A
North
16. Westinghouse (5-4) at 1. Sycamore (9-0)
9. Carmel (6-3) at 8. Chicago Noble/Bulls (7-2)
13. Chicago Noble/Pritzker (5-4) at 4. Goode (8-1)
12. St. Viator (5-4) at 5. Sterling (7-2)
15. Fenwick (5-4) at 2. Morgan Park (8-1)
10. Chicago Noble/ITW Speer (6-3) at 7. Payton (7-2)
14. Hillcrest (5-4) at 3. Rockford Boylan (8-1)
11. Nazareth (5-4) at 6. Glenbard South (7-2)
South
16. Ottawa (5-4) at 1. Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)
9. Jacksonville (6-3) at 8. Metamora (6-3)
13. LaSalle-Peru (5-4) at 4. Morris (7-2)
12. Centralia (5-4) at 5. Triad (7-2)
15. Dunlap (5-4) at 2. Highland (8-1)
10. Marion (6-3) at 7. Mascoutah (6-3)
14. MacArthur (5-4) at 3. Peoria (8-1)
11. Mt. Vernon (5-4) at 6. Kankakee (7-2)
Class 6A
North
16. Schurz (5-4) at 1. Wauconda (8-1)
9. Antioch (6-3) at 8. Niles Notre Dame (6-3)
13. Deerfield (6-3) at 4. St. Ignatius (7-2)
12. Grayslake (6-3) at 5. Belvidere North (7-2)
15. Crystal Lake South (5-4) at 2. Prairie Ridge (8-1)
10. Riverside-Brookfield (6-3) at 7. Kaneland (6-3)
14. Senn (5-4) at 3. Grayslake North (8-1)
11. Harlem (6-3) at 6. Amundsen (7-2)
South
16. B.I. Eisenhower (5-4) at 1. Lemont (9-0)
9. Quincy (7-2) at 8. Chatham Glenwood (7-2)
13. Kenwood (6-3) at 4. Perspectives (8-1)
12. Washington (6-3) at 5. Bremen (8-1)
15. Oak Forest (5-4) at 2. Simeon (9-0)
10. Champaign Centennial (7-2) at 7. Crete-Monee (7-2)
14. Danville (6-3) at 3. Normal West (8-1)
11. Richards (6-3) at 6. East St. Louis (7-2)
Class 7A
32. Buffalo Grove (4-5) at 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9-0)
17. Downers Grove North (6-3) at 16. Lincoln Park (7-2)
25. Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-4) at 8. Collinsville (8-1)
24. Brother Rice (5-4) at 9. Jacobs (8-1)
29. Maine West (5-4) at 4. St. Charles North (8-1)
20. Hoffman Estates (6-3) at 13. Elk Grove (7-2)
28. Reavis (5-4) at 5. Prospect (8-1)
21. Geneva (6-3) at 12. St. Rita (7-2)
31. Argo (5-4) at 2. Hersey (9-0)
18. Batavia (6-3) at 15. Guilford (7-2)
26. Libertyville (5-4) at 7. Yorkville (8-1)
23. DeKalb (6-3) at 10. Moline (8-1)
30. Plainfield Central (5-4) at 3. Pekin (9-0)
19. Normal Community (6-3) at 14. Hononegah (7-2)
27. Willowbrook (5-4) at 6. Wheaton North (8-1)
22. Elgin Larkin (6-3) at 11. Lake Zurich (8-1)
Class 8A
32. Conant (5-4) at 1. Lincoln-Way East (9-0)
17. Neuqua Valley (7-2) at 16. Lane (7-2)
25. Stevenson (6-3) at 8. Gurnee Warren (8-1)
24. Andrew (6-3) at 9. Huntley (8-1)
29. Belleville East (5-4) at 4. South Elgin (9-0)
20. Bolingbrook (6-3) at 13. Maine South (7-2)
28. Lockport (5-4) at 5. Glenbard West (8-1)
21. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-3) at 12. Glenbrook South (8-1)
31. Oswego East (5-4) at 2. York (9-0)
18. Marist (6-3) at 15. Naperville North (7-2)
26. Downers Grove South (6-3) at 7. Palatine (8-1)
23. Minooka (6-3) at 10. Glenbard East (8-1)
30. Rich Township (5-4) at 3. Plainfield North (9-0)
19. Naperville Central (6-3) at 14. Lyons (7-2)
27. Plainfield South (6-3) at 6. Loyola Academy (8-1)
22. Edwardsville (6-3) at 11. O'Fallon (8-1)
