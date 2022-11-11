Here's a look at the Bloomington-Normal area football quarterfinal playoffs matchups

Four Pantagraph area football teams remain alive as the high school playoffs enter the quarterfinal round this weekend.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s quarterfinal matchups for Prairie Central, Olympia, Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington.

CLASS 3A

Tolono Unity vs. Prairie Central

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Fairbury

Season records: Tolono Unity 10-1, Prairie Central 11-0

All-time playoff records: Tolono Unity 55-29, Prairie Central 18-16

FYI: The meeting of Illini Prairie Conference teams is a rematch of a season-opening 34-12 Prairie Central win … Fifth-ranked Prairie Central has blown through its first two playoff games, winning by a combined 66 points … The Hawks average 9.7 yards per rush behind Drew Fehr (1,372 yards, 21 touchdowns) and quarterback Drew Haberkorn (673 yards) and Hudson Ault (610) … Haberkorn has passed just 46 times in 11 games but has completed 26 for 546 yards … Fehr has six of the Prairie Central defense’s 25 interceptions … Tolono is also a running team led by Matt Brown’s 1,709 yards and 21 TDs … Rockets quarterback Cale Rawdin has rushed for 507 yards and passed for 1,490 but threw only four times last week in a win over Mount Carmel while Brown was piling up 240 yards on the ground … The winner advances to a semifinal matchup with either Williamsville or Olympia.

Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain: “It really does feel like a last season game for sure, 10 weeks ago. I thought we played a really physical style of football. We showed the ability to grind the ball and have a gritty win. We have to play that kind of football again and limit their possessions."

Williamsville vs. Olympia

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Rural Stanford

Season records: Williamsville 10-1, Olympia 7-4

All-time playoff records: Williamsville 36-27, Olympia 8-5

FYI: No. 6-ranked Williamsville handled Olympia 42-14 in week four in a Sangamo Conference game but will have to handle a Spartans’ ground game that has been unstoppable in playoff wins over Benton (32-21) and St. Joseph-Ogden (60-28) that launched Olympia into its first quarterfinal appearance in 37 years … Quarterback Zach Keedy is Olympia’s top rusher at 887 yards and 15 TDs. Kade Lollar chips in 798 yards and Reygan Sitton 786 … The Bullets move the ball through the air with quarterback Jake Seman amassing 2,266 yards passing and 31 TDs. His favorite target is Ethan Hinds (53 catches, 759 yards, 13 TDs) ... Five Williamsville rushers are over 200 yards led by Seman at 661 … The winner takes on either Tolono Unity or Prairie Central in the semifinal round.

Olympia coach Eric Lyons: “We weren't ready for the pace they played at (in previous meeting). After the first quarter we settled in and it was pretty much an even game the rest of the way. Unfortunately, we spotted them a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. We're healthy in the secondary, which helps. We weren't healthy in that game. We've just matured a lot offensively. We have to execute our game plan and not turn the ball over.”

CLASS 2A

Knoxville vs. Tri-Valley

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Downs

Season records: Knoxville 9-2, Tri-Valley 9-2

All-time playoff records: Knoxville 16-21, Tri-Valley 19-12

FYI: No. 8-ranked Tri-Valley seeks a second straight trip to the semifinals after ousting Wilmington, the team it lost to in the 2021 semifinals, last week … Blake Regenold has been a battering ram of a running back for Tri-Valley with 1,673 yards and 22 TDs. Quarterback Andy Knox has registered 1,060 yards passing and 597 rushing. Grant Fatima boosts the Vikings attack with 461 yards on the ground and 27 receptions for 513 yards … Knoxville owns playoff wins over Mendon Unity (33-14) and Bismarck-Henning (48-29) … The Blue Bullets have 2,990 of their total 3,503 yards of offense on the ground with Jaxin Johnson netting 889 yards and Oscar Young 719 … Quarterback Beau Honeycutt has completed 18 of 24 passes for 508 yards and 10 TDs … The winner faces either Maroa-Forsyth or Rockridge in the semifinals.

Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop: “They’re overall faster than Wilmington. They are a little more dynamic in the way they run their counters and the way they formation you. They’ve got size in the right spots. This time of year it doesn’t get easier.”

CLASS 1A

Tuscola vs. Ridgeview-Lexington

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Colfax

Season records: Tuscola 9-2, Ridgeview-Lexington 11-0

All-time playoff records: Tuscola 56-28, Ridgeview-Lexington 7-13

FYI: No. 2-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington has rolled to playoff victories over Madison (47-14) and Salt Fork (58-20) … Tuscola has survived two close games in ousting Brown County (20-18) and Jacksonville Routt (29-26) … The Ridgeview-Lexington offense revolves around tailback Kaden Farrell (1,634 yards, 21 TDs). Logan Friedmansky adds 675 yards … Mustangs quarterback Alec Thomas has thrown for 762 yards and 14 TDs, averaging 26.3 yards on his 29 completions. Jacob Whitehill’s nine receptions cover 252 yards (28.0 per catch) … Quarterback Jordan Quinn is Tuscola’s leader in passing (631 yards) and rushing (1,281 yards) … The winner faces either Greenfield or Camp Point Central in the semifinals.

Ridgeview-Lexington coach Hal Chiodo: “They've got an outstanding quarterback, and they've got an outstanding offensive and defensive lineman (Chris Boyd), and he carries the ball in goal line offense. They've got some great talent."

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt