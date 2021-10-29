Here's a look at Saturday's Bloomington-Normal area high school football playoff matchups

NORMAL — Downs Tri-Valley will kick off what it hopes is a long playoff run in Class 2A, hosting Rockridge in one of six Saturday playoff matchups featuring Heart of Illinois Conference teams.

Also on Saturday, the Illini Prairie Conference's Prairie Central will try to make another playoff run similar or topping the Hawks' quarterfinal run in 2019.

Here's a look at Saturday's Pantagraph area playoff games:

CLASS 2A

Rockridge vs. Tri-Valley

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Viking Field, Downs

Season records: Rockridge 5-4, Tri-Valley 9-0

All-time playoff records: Rockridge 24-20, Tri-Valley 14-11

FYI: Andrew Petrilli has thrived in No. 4-ranked Tri-Valley's spread offense, rushing for 857 yards and 14 TDs while completing 60 of 88 attempts for 938 yards and 15 TDs. Blake Regenold adds 712 yards rushing, while Noah Strenz has ran for 544 yards and caught 17 passes for 279 yards. Rockridge, a member of the Three Rivers Conference, has scored 48 or more points in four games and averages 32.8 points per game.

Momence vs. Tremont

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: William H. Poorbaugh Field, Tremont

Season records: Momence 6-3, Tremont 7-2

All-time playoff records: Momence 12-19, Tremont 6-14

FYI: Shamar Williams has led a high-powered Tremont running attack. Williams has gained 1,160 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Ty Fuller (877 yards, 8 TDs) and Riley Miller (508 yards, 3 TDs). QB Tate Martin has thrown only 37 passes, completing 16 for 256 yards and six scores. AJ Clark leads Tremont's defense with 63 tackles. Momence, champion of the Vermilion Valley Conference North Division, won four straight before losing to Clifton Central in regular-season finale.

Chicago North Lawndale vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Jim McDonald Field, Mackinaw

Season records: North Lawndale 6-3, Dee-Mack 6-3

All-time playoff records: North Lawndale 0-2, Dee-Mack 31-27

FYI: Along with 980 yards rushing, Brett Denniston contributes 11.6 points per game for Dee-Mack on 15 touchdowns and seven two-point conversions. Lucas Blumeyer adds 570 yards on the ground, while Ethan Baez and Carson Cassady have combined for 588 yards passing. Lucas Barnewolt sits atop the Chiefs’ tackle chart with 81.

El Paso-Gridley vs. Farmington

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Farmington

Season records: EPG 5-4, Farmington 9-0

All-time playoff records: EPG 19-23, Farmington 8-18

FYI: Quarterback Kamren Schumacher has passed for 671 yards and rushed for a team-best 686 yards for a Titans’ team that qualified for the playoffs in Coach Tanner Benedict’s first season. Connor Betts chips in 311 yards rushing and joins Ben Klein, Cody Langland and Sam Neal as defenders with at least 60 tackles. Farmington was ranked No. 7 in 3A before becoming part of the 2A playoff field and is No. 5 in 2A.

CLASS 3A

Eureka vs. PBL

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Paxton

Season records: Eureka 6-3, PBL 6-3

All-time playoff records: Eureka 4-13, PBL 11-18

FYI: Jacob Morin enjoyed a banner first season as Eureka's starting quarterback. Morin has completed 125 of 204 attempts for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns. His favorite receivers have been Justis Bachman (42 receptions, 433 yards, 5 TDs) and Drew Dingledine (30-414-4). Mason Boles is the Hornets' leading rusher (935 yards) and tackler (55). PBL moved to the Illini Prairie Conference this season. The Panthers' biggest victory came against Monticello, 16-15, in Week 7.

Chicago King vs. Prairie Central

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Lewis Field, Fairbury

Season records: King 6-3, Prairie Central 7-2

All-time playoff records: King 3-11, Prairie Central 12-15

FYI: Prairie Central has attempted just 32 passes all season and gained 2,410 of its 2,701 yards of total offense on the ground. Drew Fehr and Camden Palmore are a 1-2 punch with 960 and 765 rushing yards, respectively. Fehr also is the leading tackler with 81.

CLASS 1A

Ridgeview/Lexington vs. Rushville-Industry

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Rushville

Season records: Ridgeview 5-4, Rushville-Industry 7-2

All-time playoff records: Ridgeview 5-13, Rushville-Industry 3-6

FYI: Kaden Farrell has been a workhorse for Ridgeview/Lexington, piling up 1,381 yards rushing on 200 carries with 12 touchdowns. But the Mustangs must be respected through the air as Alec Thomas went 5-for-5 with three TDs in season-ending 51-0 victory over LeRoy. Jacob Whitehill and Evan Antonio are the Mustangs' leading tacklers with 85 and 83, respectively. Rushville-Industry finished second in the Prairieland Conference, losing only to undefeated Farmington. The Rockets have thrown only 14 passes.

— By Jim Benson and Randy Reinhardt

